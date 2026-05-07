Maxim Power Corp. Announces 2026 First Quarter Financial and Operating Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Power Corp. ("MAXIM" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MXG) announced today the release of financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, accompanying notes and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) will be available on SEDAR+ and on MAXIM's website on May 7, 2026. All figures reported herein are Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended

March 31,

($ in thousands except per share amounts) 2026 2025 Revenue 15,618 20,253 Net income (loss) (194) 3,266 Earnings per share – basic 0.00 0.05 Earnings per share – diluted 0.00 0.05 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 2,590 5,236 Total generation – (MWh) 306,764 413,031 Total fuel consumption – (GJ) 2,592,603 3,489,423 Average Alberta market power price ($ per MWh) 32.15 39.78 Average realized power price ($ per MWh) 50.91 49.04 Loans and borrowings - - Net debt (net cash)(1) (36,850) (31,486) Total assets 387,324 364,000 Free cash flow(1) (16,806) 3,295

(1) Select financial information was derived from the consolidated financial statements and is prepared in accordance with GAAP, except certain non-GAAP measures including: free cash flow (“FCF”), adjusted Earnings before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) and net debt, (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).



OPERATING RESULTS

During the first quarter of 2026, MAXIM recorded a net loss and Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $0.2 million and $2.6 million, respectively, as compared to net income and Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $3.3 million and $5.2 million, respectively, in the same period of 2025. Net income and Adjusted EBITDA(1) decreased primarily due to lower generation volumes, resulting from lower average Alberta market power prices in the first quarter of 2026. Additionally, net income further decreased due to lower unrealized gains on commodity swaps, partially offset by lease income.

As a result of lower average Alberta market power pricing in the first quarter of 2026, M2 spent more time offline, or at lower output levels, to avoid uneconomic dispatch hours. M2 demonstrated significant operational flexibility throughout the quarter, the result of which helped minimize negative financial impact from prolonged uneconomic periods.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Management evaluates MAXIM’s performance using a variety of measures. Adjusted EBITDA and FCF, as discussed below are non-GAAP measures and should not be considered as an alternative to or to be more meaningful than net income of the Corporation, as determined in accordance with GAAP, when assessing MAXIM’s financial performance or liquidity. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is provided to assist management and investors in determining the Corporation’s approximate operating cash flows attributable to shareholders before finance expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and certain other non-recurring or non-cash income and expenses. Financing expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization are excluded from the Adjusted EBITDA calculation, as they do not represent cash expenditures that are directly affected by operations. Management believes that presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to investors and shareholders as it assists in the evaluation of performance trends. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to compare financial results among reporting periods and to evaluate MAXIM’s operating performance and ability to generate funds from operating activities.

Three months ended March 31 ($000's) 2026 2025 GAAP Measures from Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Operations Net income (loss) (194) 3,266 Income tax expense (recovery) (53) 1,045 Finance income, net (286) (106) Depreciation and amortization 4,110 3,650 3,577 7,855 Adjustments: Other income (901) (15) Share-based compensation 288 254 Unrealized gain on commodity swaps (374) (2,858) Adjusted EBITDA 2,590 5,236

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as described above from its most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income, and adjusts for specific items that are not reflective of the Corporation’s underlying operations and excludes other non-cash items.

In calculating Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025 management excluded certain non-cash and non-recurring transactions. In both 2026 and 2025, Adjusted EBITDA excluded unrealized gains or losses on commodity swaps, share-based compensation and all items of other income.

Free Cash Flow

Three months ended March 31 ($000's) 2026 2025 Funds generated from operating activities before change in non-cash working capital 3,491 5,188 Property, plant and equipment additions (20,665) (2,149) Interest expense and bank charges (41) (49) Interest income 409 305 Free cash flow (16,806) 3,295

FCF is calculated as described above from its most directly comparable GAAP measure from the Statement of Cash Flows, the funds generated from operating activities before change in non-cash working capital, and adjusts for specific items that are reflective of the Corporation’s underlying FCF. FCF is an important metric as it represents the amount of cash that is available to potentially invest in growth initiatives, pay dividends and repurchase shares. In calculating FCF for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025, management uses the funds generated from operating activities before change in non-cash working capital for the period and deducts property, plant and equipment additions, repayment of loans and borrowings, interest expense and bank charges and adds interest income.

Net Debt

MAXIM defines net debt as loans and borrowings less unrestricted cash.

About MAXIM

Based in Calgary, Alberta, MAXIM is one of Canada’s largest truly independent power producers. MAXIM is now focused entirely on power projects in Alberta. Its core asset – the 300 MW H.R. Milner Plant, M2, in Grande Cache, AB – is a state-of-the-art combined cycle gas-fired power plant that commissioned in Q4, 2023. MAXIM continues to explore additional development options in Alberta including its currently permitted gas-fired generation project and the permitting of its wind power generation project. MAXIM trades on the TSX under the symbol “MXG”. For more information about MAXIM, visit our website at www.maximpowercorp.com. For further information please contact:

Bob Emmott, President and CEO, (403) 263-3021

Kyle Mitton, CFO and Vice President, Corporate Development, (403) 263-3021

Forward-looking statements

Statements in this release which describe MAXIM's intentions, expectations or predictions, or which relate to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performances or achievements of MAXIM to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Risk factors include that MAXIM will retain sufficient liquidity to maintain operations and continue to invest in its development portfolio. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect MAXIM’s business, operations or financial results are included in the reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities, including but not limited to MAXIM’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, which may be accessed on MAXIM’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and MAXIM disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.