Perseus Mining Appoints Chief Operating Officer

Perth, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- perseus mining appoints new chief operating officer

Perth, Western Australia/May 8, 2026/Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX:PRU) is pleased to advise that Mr. Wade Bickley will be joining Perseus’s executive leadership team in the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) from June 1, 2026. Mr. Bickley will be based in Perseus’s Dubai office.

Mr. Bickley has over 25 years of industry experience, with extensive expertise in gold and base metals operations across Australia, West Africa and Southern Africa. In recent years, he has held senior management and executive roles in the mining industry where he has led complex mining operations, processing production systems, major capital projects and operational turnarounds.

Previously, Mr. Bickley held the role of General Manager at Obuasi Mine in Ghana for AngloGold Ashanti. He has also held technical leadership and executive roles across African operations and projects including Head of Mining Khoemacau for Cupric Canyon Capital, Lead & Head of Underground Mining for Anglo American and Executive Head Mining Technical at Anglo American Platinum. Mr. Bickley joins Perseus from Appian Capital Base Metals where he served as Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Bickley holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) and Bachelor of Science (Chemistry), both from the University of Queensland.

Perseus’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Craig Jones, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Wade to Perseus, further enhancing our leadership team. Wade will lead our Operations across Africa at this pivotal time as we ramp up our underground operations at Yaouré and bring Nyanzaga into production — one of Africa's most significant new gold development projects. Wade has deep experience across mining, processing and production optimisation, and major capital project execution in complex, multi-jurisdictional African environments. We look forward to Wade applying his extensive operational expertise to drive performance and outcomes across our portfolio.”

This announcement was approved for release by the Managing Director & CEO, Craig Jones.

ASX/TSX CODE: PRU



CAPITAL STRUCTURE:



Ordinary shares: 1,346,377,056



Performance rights: 8,625,981



REGISTERED OFFICE:



Level 2



437 Roberts Road



Subiaco WA 6008



Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700



www.perseusmining.com DIRECTORS:



Rick Menell



Non-Executive Chairman



Craig Jones



Managing Director & CEO



Amber Banfield



Non-Executive Director



Elissa Cornelius



Non-Executive Director



Dan Lougher



Non-Executive Director



John McGloin



Non-Executive Director



James Rutherford



Non-Executive Director CONTACTS:



Craig Jones



Managing Director & CEO



craig.jones@perseusmining.com



Stephen Forman



Investor Relations



+61 484 036 681



stephen.forman@perseusmining.com



Nathan Ryan



Media Relations



+61 420 582 887



nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au



