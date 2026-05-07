This is What EV Adoption Looks Like in the U.S. Right Now

National nonpartisan nonprofit Veloz launches first-person testimonial platform to promote EV benefits

Videos share stories from diverse EV owners with expansion beyond early adopters and coastal markets

Interactive tools help drivers estimate cost savings and understand real-life uses or charging options

AI-powered chat features deliver personalized answers related to EV ownership based on ZIP code

Ongoing gas price volatility positions EV ownership as an impactful car choice for Americans



SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric vehicles are no longer confined to early adopters or coastal markets; they’re showing up in everyday life across the country. From multigenerational households managing school drop-offs to renters in the Midwest navigating charging without a garage, EV ownership is expanding into real-world scenarios that reflect how Americans actually live. To capture that shift, Veloz , a national nonpartisan 501(c)(3) nonprofit, today announced the launch of its Real Stories hub on ElectricForAll.org, a brand-neutral interactive destination that brings together first-person stories from EV drivers across the United States.

The Electric For All Real Stories hub highlights voices from states including Nebraska, Louisiana, Massachusetts, California, and Illinois, offering a coast-to-coast view of how EV adoption is taking shape across different regions, lifestyles, and household needs. From longtime owners to first-time buyers, including those who purchased used EVs, the video hub reflects the full spectrum of the EV journey today.

“EV adoption is no longer limited to a specific type of driver. Across the country, we’re seeing EVs work for people and their lifestyles in every state,” said Josh D. Boone, Executive Director of Veloz. “We also know that a lot of people often look to friends, family, and neighbors when making big decisions. ElectricForAll.org brings those real experiences forward, helping others see what’s possible in their own lives.”

At a time when interest in EVs is rising alongside ongoing gas price volatility, the Real Stories hub offers a timely and relatable look at how drivers are making the switch and what they’re learning along the way. Stories explore

Savings on gas and maintenance when choosing an EV

Navigating charging access for daily commutes, adventure, and long-distance travel

Content based on lifestyle needs, instead of technical specs, mirroring how people naturally learn, compare, and make purchase decisions.



AI-Powered EV Education and Interactive Consumer Tools

Beyond storytelling, the hub includes interactive tools that help consumers connect real experiences to their own decisions. Visitors can explore their estimated cost savings by switching to electric, compare ownership scenarios, and access practical guidance on charging at home, at work, and on the go. An AI-powered chat feature also allows users to ask questions in plain language and receive personalized, easy-to-understand answers. By combining real stories with intuitive tools, ElectricForAll.org is creating a more transparent, accessible way to understand EV ownership grounded in everyday life.

The hub’s key features include:

First-person testimonials from diverse EV owners across lifestyles and regions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Nebraska, North Carolina, and Massachusetts

Insights on affordability, including used EV ownership and cost savings over time

Practical perspectives on charging at home, at work, and on the go, including for those without a garage

Real-world comparisons of gas and maintenance savings based on individual driving habits and ZIP code

AI-powered chat feature to ask questions in plain language and receive personalized answers



Explore the ElectricForAll.org Real Stories Hub

The Real Stories Hub is now live at ElectricForAll.org for consumers exploring electric vehicle ownership, EV charging solutions, and cost savings.

About Veloz

Veloz a national non-partisan, 501 (c)(3) nonprofit and the power behind the nation’s largest and most inventive multi-partner public education campaign for electric vehicles, the architect of events and educational programming garnering both state and national attention, and the organization bringing together a passionate, diverse board and members from the public and private sectors.