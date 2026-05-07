Badger Announces Pricing of C$300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes

CALGARY, Alberta, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. ("Badger", the "Company", "we", "our" or "us") (TSX: BDGI) announced today that it has successfully priced a private placement offering (the "Offering") of C$300 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2031 (the "Notes") at a price of C$1,000 per C$1,000 principal amount of Notes, with an interest rate of 5.375% per annum. The Offering is being made through a syndicate of underwriters led by CIBC World Markets Inc. and TD Securities Inc., as joint bookrunners. Badger intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay indebtedness under its credit facilities, including its term facility. The Offering is expected to close on or about May 14, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes are being offered for sale in Canada on a private placement basis pursuant to certain prospectus exemptions. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and the Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any U.S. persons.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT BADGER INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTIONS LTD.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. is North America’s largest provider of non-destructive excavation and related services, serving a broad customer base across a diverse range of construction, utility, transportation, industrial and other end-use markets. Badger’s customers typically operate near high concentrations of underground power, communication, water, gas and sewer lines, where safety and economic risks are high and where non-destructive excavation provides a safe alternative for certain customer excavation requirements.

Badger’s key system is the Badger Hydrovac™, which uses a pressurized water stream to liquify the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum and deposited into a storage tank. Badger operates a vertically integrated business model, designing and manufacturing its Badger Hydrovac fleet at its facility in Red Deer, Alberta which has an annual production capacity of more than 350 units. This approach provides Badger with direct control over equipment specifications, fleet availability, and lifecycle management, supporting operational consistency across its Canadian and U.S. operations. To complement the Badger Hydrovac and expand Badger’s service offerings, Badger has a select number of specialty units, mainly combo trucks, sewer and flusher units, dump trucks, rock slingers, and airvacs.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

For further information:

Robert Blackadar, President & Chief Executive Officer

Robert Dawson, Chief Financial Officer

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.

#3100, 525 – 8th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 1G1

Telephone: (403) 264-8500

ir@badgerinc.com

www.badgerinc.com