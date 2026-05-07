Novi GLP-1 Weight Loss Claims Evaluated: Trusted Semaglutide & Tirzepatide Prescription Medication Treatment Options with Dedicated Doctors

Sheridan, WY, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compounded medications are not FDA-approved finished drug products. Novi connects eligible adults with licensed healthcare providers who independently evaluate whether prescription treatment may be medically appropriate. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting, stopping, or changing any prescription medication. See full terms at joinnovi.com. This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the purchaser.

Platform: Novi GLP-1 Weight Loss Medications Available: Compounded Semaglutide & Compounded Tirzepatide Starting Price: From $133/month (semaglutide) | From $166/month (tirzepatide) Patients Served: 50,000+ Provider Team: US-licensed physicians and nurse practitioners Shipping: Free 2-day shipping when prescribed Support: Ongoing clinician access + coaching included Availability: US residents 18+ (not available in all states) Website: joinnovi.com

View the current Novi GLP-1 offer (official Novi page)

Novi GLP-1 Weight Loss at a Glance

GLP-1 weight loss treatment has become one of the most searched topics in prescription health for 2026 — and with it, questions about what telehealth access actually looks like, how compounded semaglutide and compounded tirzepatide are positioned within prescription care, and how platforms like Novi structure their programs for eligible adults.

Novi GLP-1 Weight Loss is a telehealth platform built around clinician-reviewed access to prescription weight management medication. The program is structured around an online intake process, licensed provider evaluation, prescription access when medically appropriate, monthly medication shipment, and ongoing clinical support — reducing the need for in-person visits or pharmacy pickup when treatment is prescribed.

50,000+ patients have started a GLP-1 journey through Novi. The platform lists compounded semaglutide from $133 per month and compounded tirzepatide from $166 per month as its primary treatment options for eligible adults following licensed provider review. Pricing, availability, and offers are subject to change — current terms are listed at joinnovi.com.

Novi GLP-1 Weight Loss is structured around several patient-facing program details: medication options, compounded medication status, provider review, listed pricing, monthly shipment, clinical support, and subscription terms. Each area is outlined below so patients can understand the program before enrollment.

For 2026 patients comparing GLP-1 telehealth programs, starting price and medication name are only part of the picture. The factors that matter most are whether the program includes licensed provider evaluation, prescription access only when medically appropriate, clear compounded-medication disclosures, pharmacy fulfillment, support for dose questions, side-effect guidance, cancellation terms, and current state availability. Novi's program is structured to address each of those areas.

View the current Novi GLP-1 offer (official Novi page)

How Novi Structures Its GLP-1 Telehealth Program

Novi's GLP-1 telehealth program is built around three stages: intake, clinician evaluation, and prescription fulfillment — followed by ongoing monthly support.

The process starts with a 3-minute online pre-approval quiz. Patients who meet initial eligibility criteria move on to a consultation with a US-licensed clinician — a physician or nurse practitioner — who reviews their health history and independently determines whether a GLP-1 prescription is medically appropriate. A prescription is not guaranteed. Each determination is made according to the treating clinician's independent medical judgment.

When a prescription is issued, Novi ships a 4-week medication supply with the administration supplies needed, via free 2-day shipping. Each monthly renewal includes another 4-week supply. Patients have ongoing access to Novi's clinical team for dose adjustments, questions, and side-effect support throughout treatment — included in the monthly price. Coaching support is also included at no additional cost.

Novi's provider team includes US-licensed physicians and nurse practitioners with board certifications spanning emergency medicine, internal medicine, and family practice. The team is designed to support patients from initial evaluation through the full course of treatment.

What Semaglutide and Tirzepatide Are Designed to Do

GLP-1 receptor agonists are a class of prescription medications that work by mimicking the GLP-1 hormone, which the body naturally releases after eating. These medications are designed to work with appetite, fullness, and metabolic signaling pathways that may influence food intake under clinician supervision.

Semaglutide and tirzepatide are FDA-recognized active ingredients used in several branded prescription weight loss and diabetes medications. Novi offers compounded versions of these active ingredients, prepared by licensed US compounding pharmacies. Novi is not affiliated with the manufacturers of any branded medications containing these active ingredients.

Clinical studies of the active ingredients in GLP-1 medications have reported substantial weight-loss outcomes in studied populations — with some trials reporting average body weight reductions in the range of 15% to 24% over extended treatment periods. These figures reflect results from clinical trials of the active ingredients, not from Novi's program specifically. Individual results vary, and no specific outcome is guaranteed. A licensed clinician evaluates each patient's circumstances individually before any prescription is issued.

Compounded Medication Notice for Patients Considering Novi

Compounded semaglutide and compounded tirzepatide are not FDA-approved finished drug products. They contain the same active ingredients as their branded counterparts but are prepared by licensed US compounding pharmacies under state and federal pharmacy law — not through the FDA's drug approval process for safety, efficacy, or manufacturing quality.

FDA policy around compounded GLP-1 medications remains highly active in 2026. The FDA has stated that semaglutide and tirzepatide do not currently appear on the 503B bulks list or the FDA drug shortage list, and the agency has proposed excluding semaglutide, tirzepatide, and liraglutide from the 503B bulks list. Patients considering compounded GLP-1 treatment should confirm current availability through Novi and discuss medication status, risks, and alternatives with a licensed clinician before treatment begins.

Novi materials describe prescriptions as fulfilled through licensed US pharmacies. Patients with questions about the specific pharmacy, formulation details, or applicable pharmacy credentials should raise those questions during the clinician consultation or by contacting Novi's support team directly.

Medication Options Listed for Eligible Novi Patients

Compounded Semaglutide

Compounded semaglutide contains semaglutide as its active ingredient — an FDA-recognized active ingredient used in several branded prescription weight management medications. Novi lists compounded semaglutide as a lower-priced treatment option in its current program, starting from $133 per month. This pricing is presented as all-in: medication, administration supplies, monthly shipment, and ongoing clinician support are included. Pricing is subject to change and should be confirmed before enrollment.

Semaglutide is designed to support appetite signaling and has been studied in clinical trials as a treatment for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or weight-related health conditions. Whether semaglutide treatment is appropriate for a given patient is determined by a licensed clinician following medical review — not by the enrollment process alone.

Compounded Tirzepatide

Compounded tirzepatide contains tirzepatide as its active ingredient — an FDA-recognized active ingredient used in several branded prescription weight management medications. Novi lists compounded tirzepatide as another primary treatment option, starting from $166 per month, with the same all-in pricing structure as the semaglutide option. Pricing is subject to change and should be confirmed before enrollment.

Tirzepatide is a dual GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonist designed to engage two hormone signaling pathways involved in appetite regulation and metabolic response. Clinical studies of tirzepatide have reported significant weight-reduction outcomes in eligible trial populations. As with all prescription treatment, eligibility is evaluated by a licensed clinician and is not guaranteed based on intake alone.

Medication Active Ingredient Starting Price Compounded Semaglutide Semaglutide From $133/month Compounded Tirzepatide Tirzepatide From $166/month

Semaglutide and tirzepatide are FDA-recognized active ingredients used in several branded prescription medications. Novi is not affiliated with the manufacturers of any branded medications containing these active ingredients. Pricing is subject to change. Current pricing and availability are listed at joinnovi.com.

The strongest compliance-safe trust signals in Novi's program are licensed provider review, prescription-only access when medically appropriate, listed starting pricing, pharmacy fulfillment, published customer support information, and repeated disclosure that compounded medications are not FDA-approved finished drug products.

View the current Novi GLP-1 offer (official Novi page)

How the Novi Enrollment Process Works

Getting started with Novi is designed to be straightforward. The process does not require an in-person visit, a trip to a pharmacy, or navigating insurance paperwork — all Novi prescriptions are cash-pay.

Step 1: Complete a 3-minute online pre-approval quiz at joinnovi.com to determine initial eligibility.

Step 2: Meet with a US-licensed Novi provider for a medical consultation. The provider reviews health history and determines whether a GLP-1 prescription is medically appropriate. A prescription is not guaranteed.

Step 3: When prescribed, receive a 4-week medication supply with free 2-day shipping. Each month, the supply renews automatically, and the clinical team stays available for questions, dose adjustments, and ongoing support at no extra charge.

Pricing, Shipping, and Monthly Support

Novi's pricing model is designed to be transparent. The monthly cost covers medication, administration supplies, free 2-day shipping, and ongoing clinician access — with no separate membership fees, no additional consultation charges, and no extra cost for coaching.

Compounded semaglutide is listed from $133 per month. Compounded tirzepatide is listed from $166 per month. A promotional offer of $200 off the first month is currently listed at joinnovi.com. Pricing and promotional availability are subject to change.

All Novi prescriptions are cash-pay. Insurance does not directly cover compounded medications. Patients may explore branded-medication reimbursement through their insurer separately. Novi's compounded pricing is structured to be accessible without relying on insurance coverage.

The Novi program operates on a subscription basis. The initial enrollment covers the first three months of the program, charged at the time of purchase. This initial period is non-refundable unless a Novi provider determines treatment is not medically appropriate. After the initial period, the program renews monthly. Patients can cancel at any time via email to support@joinnovi.com or through the patient dashboard. Cancellation at least 15 days before the next renewal date prevents the following month's charge. Once a prescription has been dispensed or shipped, it cannot be returned or refunded. Patients should review current subscription, cancellation, and refund terms at joinnovi.com before enrolling.

View the current Novi GLP-1 offer (official Novi page)

Who Novi May Be Designed For

Novi GLP-1 Weight Loss is a prescription access pathway for US adults seeking clinician-reviewed access to GLP-1 weight management treatment. The telehealth delivery model makes it accessible to patients who prefer to manage their healthcare without in-person visits.

Adults with obesity or significant excess weight who have not found sustainable results through diet and exercise alone, and who are open to discussing prescription options with a licensed clinician, represent the population Novi's program is designed to serve. Eligibility for treatment is always determined by the treating clinician — the platform does not guarantee that any specific patient will be prescribed medication.

Novi may not be appropriate for patients who are pregnant, breastfeeding, planning pregnancy, managing certain chronic conditions, or currently taking medications that may interact with GLP-1 treatment. Each of these considerations is part of the clinical evaluation process, and discussing full health history with a Novi provider before beginning treatment is essential.

Support and Ongoing Care After Prescription Approval

Novi's clinical support is designed to continue after the initial prescription. Once a treatment plan is in place, patients have ongoing access to the care team for dose guidance, side-effect management, and questions — at no additional charge. Coaching support is also included throughout the program.

Dose adjustments are evaluated by licensed clinicians. Patients experiencing side effects are encouraged to contact the team promptly. GLP-1 medications, like all prescription treatments, carry potential side effects that should be monitored and discussed with a qualified provider throughout the course of care.

Patient-Reported Experiences Listed by Novi

Novi's source materials include patient-reported experiences describing weight changes, program convenience, and clinical support. A selection of these experiences, as listed by Novi, is included below.

Patients have reported losing between 26 and 41 pounds during their programs. One patient described the program as the most convenient and affordable option available given work and family commitments. Another described the clinical support team as responsive and reassuring throughout the process. A patient who enrolled alongside a family member noted that the nurse practitioner was approachable and helpful from the first visit.

Individual experiences and results vary. Testimonials are patient-reported experiences listed by Novi and should not be interpreted as typical or guaranteed outcomes. Weight loss results depend on individual health status, adherence, lifestyle factors, clinician guidance, and duration of treatment.

Important Safety, Eligibility, and Emergency Care Notes

Novi's telehealth model is a prescription access pathway — it is not an emergency care service. Patients experiencing severe symptoms, allergic reactions, chest pain, persistent vomiting, severe abdominal pain, significant dehydration, or any other urgent concern should seek emergency medical care immediately. Call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room. The Novi support line is not a substitute for emergency services.

GLP-1 medications may not be appropriate for all patients. Eligibility is reviewed by a licensed clinician through the consultation process. Patients with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma, multiple endocrine neoplasia syndrome type 2, pancreatitis, or other relevant conditions should discuss those histories thoroughly with a Novi provider or another qualified healthcare professional before beginning treatment.

All prescription medications carry potential risks. The decision to begin, continue, or stop any prescription treatment should always involve a qualified healthcare professional with full knowledge of the patient's medical history and current medications.

Contact Information

Email: support@joinnovi.com

Phone: +1 469 965 8873 (Monday through Sunday, 8 AM to 8 PM EST)

Mail: Novi International LLC, 30 N Gould St Ste R, Sheridan, WY 82801

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Novi GLP-1 Weight Loss?

Novi GLP-1 Weight Loss is a US-based telehealth platform designed to connect eligible adults with licensed clinicians for evaluation and, where medically appropriate, access to prescription GLP-1 weight management medications. The program is structured around an online intake process, clinician consultation, prescription fulfillment through licensed pharmacies, and ongoing monthly support. Pricing is presented as all-in, with medication, supplies, shipping, and clinician access included in the monthly cost. Medical decisions are made by licensed providers through the telehealth model.

Does Novi offer semaglutide and tirzepatide?

Yes. Novi lists compounded semaglutide and compounded tirzepatide as its primary treatment options for eligible patients following licensed provider review. Both are compounded versions of FDA-recognized active ingredients used in several branded prescription weight management medications. Novi is not affiliated with the manufacturers of any branded medications containing these active ingredients. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved finished drug products and are prepared by licensed US compounding pharmacies.

Are Novi's compounded GLP-1 medications FDA-approved?

No. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved finished drug products. They contain FDA-recognized active ingredients used in several branded prescription medications but are prepared by licensed compounding pharmacies under state and federal pharmacy law rather than through the FDA's drug approval process. FDA policy around compounded semaglutide and tirzepatide remains highly active in 2026 — patients should confirm current medication availability through Novi and discuss any concerns with a licensed clinician before treatment begins.

Is a prescription guaranteed through Novi?

No. Each prescription determination is made independently by a Novi licensed clinician following an individual medical consultation. Completing the intake quiz or paying for enrollment does not guarantee that a prescription will be issued. If a Novi provider determines that GLP-1 treatment is not medically appropriate, the initial payment is refunded. Providers reserve the right to decline care based on medical judgment or concerns about program misuse.

How much does Novi GLP-1 treatment cost?

Novi currently lists compounded semaglutide from $133 per month and compounded tirzepatide from $166 per month. Both options include medication, administration supplies, free 2-day shipping, ongoing clinician support, and coaching — with no separate membership fees. Pricing is subject to change. A promotional discount may be available at the time of enrollment. Current pricing and offers are listed at joinnovi.com. Patients should review current subscription and cancellation terms before enrolling.

Does Novi accept insurance?

All Novi prescriptions are cash-pay. Insurance does not directly cover compounded medications. Patients may explore reimbursement options for branded GLP-1 medications through their insurer, but Novi's compounded options are priced to be accessible without relying on insurance coverage. Novi is not enrolled as a participating provider in Medicare, Medicaid, or other federal healthcare programs. Patients with questions about their specific coverage should consult their insurer directly.

Who reviews eligibility for Novi GLP-1 treatment?

Eligibility is reviewed by US-licensed clinicians on Novi's provider team — including board-certified physicians and nurse practitioners with backgrounds in emergency medicine, internal medicine, and family practice. Each provider exercises independent medical judgment in the consultation and prescribing process. The clinical team is also available throughout treatment for dose adjustments, side-effect guidance, and medical questions. Support is available Monday through Sunday, 8 AM to 8 PM EST, at support@joinnovi.com or +1 469 965 8873.

Can patients cancel Novi?

Yes. The initial Novi program period covers the first three months of enrollment, which are charged at the time of sign-up and are non-refundable unless a provider determines the treatment is not medically appropriate. After the initial period, the program renews month-to-month. Cancellation is available at any time by emailing support@joinnovi.com or through the patient dashboard. To avoid a charge for the following renewal period, cancellation should be completed at least 15 days before the next renewal date. Once a prescription has been dispensed or shipped, it cannot be returned or refunded.

What should patients know before starting GLP-1 medication?

GLP-1 medications are prescription treatments with potential benefits and risks that vary by individual. Before beginning treatment, patients should share their full medical history, current medications, and any relevant conditions with their Novi provider or another qualified healthcare professional. GLP-1 treatment may not be appropriate for patients who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or managing certain conditions, including a personal or family history of thyroid cancer or pancreatitis. Side effects should be reported to the care team promptly. For urgent symptoms or medical emergencies, patients should seek in-person emergency care immediately — a GLP-1 telehealth program is not a substitute for emergency medical services.

Summary

Novi GLP-1 Weight Loss is a telehealth platform structured around clinician-reviewed access to compounded semaglutide and compounded tirzepatide for eligible US adults. The program covers the full prescription journey — intake quiz, licensed provider consultation, medication shipment, and ongoing clinical support — without in-person visits or separate membership fees.

Compounded semaglutide starts at $133 per month. Compounded tirzepatide starts at $166 per month. Both options include medication, supplies, free 2-day shipping, coaching, and ongoing clinician access. 50,000+ patients have started a GLP-1 journey through the platform.

Compounded medications are not FDA-approved finished drug products, and FDA policy in this area remains highly active in 2026. Prescriptions are not guaranteed and are issued only when a licensed clinician determines treatment is medically appropriate. Patients should review current pricing, subscription terms, and state availability at joinnovi.com and consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any prescription treatment program.

View the current Novi GLP-1 offer (official Novi page)

Content and Medical Disclaimer: The information in this release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Novi connects eligible adults with licensed healthcare providers who independently evaluate whether prescription treatment may be medically appropriate. No outcomes are guaranteed. Individual results vary. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved finished drug products.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting, stopping, or modifying any prescription treatment. GLP-1 medications may not be appropriate for all individuals. Eligibility for treatment is determined by a licensed clinician following an individual medical consultation.

Compounded Medication Notice: Compounded semaglutide and compounded tirzepatide are not FDA-approved finished drug products. They are prepared by licensed US compounding pharmacies and contain semaglutide or tirzepatide, the active ingredients used in the referenced branded medications. Compounded medications have not undergone the FDA's approval process for safety, efficacy, or manufacturing quality.

Results May Vary: Individual results from GLP-1 treatment vary based on starting weight, health status, adherence, clinician guidance, lifestyle factors, and duration of treatment. Clinical study figures referenced in this release reflect outcomes from trials of the active ingredients and are not a guarantee of individual results.

Pricing Disclaimer: Pricing is subject to change. Current pricing, promotional offers, and state availability are listed at joinnovi.com. All prices are in US dollars and are valid for US residents only. Patients should review current subscription, cancellation, and refund terms before enrollment.

Marketing Disclosure: This content was produced in connection with a marketing arrangement with Novi. See full terms and conditions at joinnovi.com.