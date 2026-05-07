Blue Island Homes Expands to Long Island’s North Shore with Opening of Greenvale Office

GREENVALE, N.Y., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Island Homes, an award-winning boutique real estate brokerage known for its white glove service and design forward approach, proudly announces the opening of its second office, located at 43 Glen Cove Road, Greenvale, NY 11548. The new North Shore office officially opens today, marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued growth across Long Island.

The expansion builds upon the firm’s strong foundation at its South Shore headquarters, located at 2878 Merrick Road, Bellmore, NY 11710, and reflects increasing demand from North Shore clients seeking a more personalized and elevated real estate experience.

“This has been a long time in the making,” said Mark Stempel, Owner and Broker of Blue Island Homes. “We have been preparing for this location for nearly two years. Once we found the right location, we felt it was the right time to expand our presence to the North Shore, where our clientele has been looking for us.”

Strategically positioned just steps from the prominent intersection of Northern Boulevard and Glen Cove Road, the new Greenvale office places Blue Island Homes at the center of one of Long Island’s most desirable and well-traveled corridors. The location offers exceptional visibility and accessibility within a community known for its luxury housing market and vibrant local culture.

The office reflects the firm’s commitment to quality, design, and innovation. Designed with both clients and agents in mind, the space features state of the art technology, refined finishes, and a level of craftsmanship that aligns with the brand’s established reputation for excellence. Every detail has been carefully considered to support a seamless and elevated real estate experience.

Blue Island Homes brings extensive experience and proven expertise in representing luxury estates across Long Island. The firm understands the nuances of high-end properties, from architectural significance and custom construction to discreet marketing and qualified buyer targeting. This depth of knowledge allows the company to deliver a highly strategic and tailored approach for sellers and buyers in the luxury market.

Beyond real estate, Blue Island Homes maintains a strong commitment to the communities it serves. The firm actively participates in philanthropic initiatives and local organizations, reinforcing its belief that success is measured not only by transactions, but by meaningful community involvement.

With this new location, Blue Island Homes continues to strengthen its presence across Long Island, offering clients a boutique alternative to traditional brokerage models, defined by discretion, expertise, and a highly tailored approach to real estate.

About Blue Island Homes

Blue Island Homes is a premier boutique real estate brokerage serving Long Island’s North and South Shores. Known for its refined approach, personalized service, and deep market expertise, the firm represents buyers and sellers across the luxury residential market. With offices in Bellmore and now Greenvale, Blue Island Homes continues to set a higher standard in modern real estate.

Media Contact

Blue Island Homes

516 613 3600

info@blueislandhomesny.com

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