Equinox Gold Announces Results from Annual Shareholder Meeting

 | Source: Equinox Gold Corp. Equinox Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX, NYSE American: EQX) (“Equinox Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce detailed voting results from the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 7, 2026.

A total of 530,033,771 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 66.9% of the Company’s outstanding common shares.

Each of the director nominees listed in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated March 23, 2026, which is available on the Company’s website at www.equinoxgold.com, was elected as a director of the Company. Each of the other matters voted on at the meeting, as described in detail below and in the Management Information Circular, was approved.

Election of Directors

Director NomineeVotes ForVotes Withheld
Mr. Ross Beaty – Chair496,065,998 (99.77%)1,119,458 (0.23%)
Mr. Lenard Boggio – Lead Director491,914,411 (98.94%)5,271,045 (1.06%)
Ms. Maryse Bélanger471,127,920 (94.76%)26,057,536 (5.24%)
Ms. Trudy Curran493,030,093 (99.16%)4,155,363 (0.84%)
Ms. Omaya Elguindi491,647,365 (98.89%)5,538,090 (1.11%)
Mr. Douglas Forster496,408,206 (99.84%)777,250 (0.16%)
Mr. Darren Hall496,726,382 (99.91%)459,074 (0.09%)
Mr. Blayne Johnson492,363,322 (99.03%)4,822,134 (0.97%)
Mr. Marshall Koval496,642,486 (99.89%)542,970 (0.11%)
Mr. Mike Vint496,264,925 (99.81%)920,531 (0.19%)


Voting results on the other items of business at the meeting are as follows:

Board Size

ResolutionVotes ForVotes Against
To set the number of directors of the Company at ten528,394,406 (99.69%)1,623,166 (0.31%)


Appointment of Independent Auditor

ResolutionVotes ForVotes Withheld
Re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and authorizing the Board to set the auditor’s pay529,241,470 (99.85%)792,301 (0.15%)


Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

ResolutionVotes ForVotes Against
A non-binding advisory resolution approving the Company’s approach to executive compensation364,495,044 (73.31%)132,690,410 (26.69%)


Equinox Gold Contact
Ryan King
EVP Capital Markets
T: 778.998.3700
E: ryan.king@equinoxgold.com
E: ir@equinoxgold.com


Tags

eqx equinox gold agm voting gold gold mining gold producer ross beaty board of directors
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