SMTI Investors Have Opportunity to Join Sanara MedTech Inc. Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sanara MedTech Inc. (“Sanara” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SMTI) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Sanara announced on November 11, 2025, that it would discontinue operations of its Tissue Health Plus (“THP”) program. The Company claimed the decision was made to "reallocate resources to its core surgical business" and enhance "operating efficiency." The Company reported its Q3 2025 financial results on the next day, including a "net loss from discontinued operations" of $31.2 million, including a $26.5 million charge tied to the THP program. Based on this news, shares of Sanara fell by 24.7% on November 12, 2026.

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We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

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CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com