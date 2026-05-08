Propurti Geeks Incorporated to Officially Launch AI-Powered Property Management Platform at MacEwan University on May 9, 2026

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propurti Inc. today announced the official launch of Propurti, an AI-powered property management and real estate operations platform, scheduled for Saturday, May 9, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Fiegel Conference Centre, Allard Hall, MacEwan University, Edmonton, Alberta.





The launch will formally introduce Propurti to landlords, property managers, real estate operators, tenants, community leaders, industry stakeholders, and invited guests. The platform is designed to help rental property operators manage core day-to-day workflowsin one place, including property discovery, leasing and applications, rent collection, maintenance coordination, tenant communications, compliance support, document management, and financial reporting.

Propurti was developed in response to a common challenge across the rental property sector: operators often rely on disconnected tools for rent, maintenance, tenant communication, lease documents, reporting, and follow-up tasks. Propurti brings these functions into a single operating environment to help property stakeholders reduce manual work, improve visibility, and maintain clearer records across the rental lifecycle.

“Propurti was built around the way property operators actually work,” said Daniel Adewumi, CEO of Propurti Inc. “Many landlords and property managers are not asking for more disconnected tools; they are asking for clearer workflows, better communication, and fewer things falling through the cracks. Our launch at MacEwan University is an important milestone as we introduce a platform designed to support the full property journey from discovery to leasing, rent collection, maintenance, reporting, and ongoing tenant engagement.”

The platform includes tools for property discovery, leasing and applications, automated rent reminders, online rent collection, maintenance management, centralized communications, compliance support, multi-channel notifications, and portfolio-level financial reporting. Propurti also incorporates AI-assisted workflows, including Aurora for AI-supported virtual tours, Lexi for listing descriptions, Paige for viewing scheduling, and AI-generated summaries for listings, tenant notes, and maintenance records.

The company emphasizes that its AI features are designed to support—not replace—human decision-making. AI-generated outputs within Propurti are intended to be transparent, reviewable, editable, and clearly labelled before use.

The May 9 launch event will provide attendees with an opportunity to learn about Propurti’s platform, hear from company leadership and invited speakers, and engage with the company’s vision for simplifying property management operations. The event will also highlight Propurti’s Edmonton roots and its ambition to serve landlords, property managers, tenants, real estate operating companies, and portfolio managers in Canada, the United States, and future international markets.

Propurti’s brand message, “Discover. Lease. Thrive.”, reflects the company’s focus on the full rental lifecycle: helping tenants find homes, supporting operators through leasing and rental workflows, and enabling both sides of the property relationship to operate with more structure and transparency.

The official launch will take place at:

Fiegel Conference Centre

Allard Hall, MacEwan University Edmonton, Alberta

Saturday, May 9, 2026

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

About Propurti Inc.

Propurti Inc. is an Edmonton-based PropTech company developing an AI-powered property management and real estate operations platform. Propurti is designed to support landlords, property managers, real estate operating companies, portfolio managers, andtenants through tools for property discovery, leasing, applications, rent collection, maintenance coordination, communications, compliance support, reporting, and AI-assisted workflows.

Propurti’s mission is to provide a complete property management solution through purpose-built technology that supports landlords, property managers, and tenants throughout the full property lifecycle.

For more information, visit www.propurti.com .

Media Contact Propurti Inc.

Daniel Adewumi, MBA

Chief Executive Officer Email:

info@propurti.com

Phone: +1 (587) 984-2824

Website: www.propurti.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/propurti/

Social: @propurtiapp



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