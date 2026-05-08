Uzbekistan Airports Signs Landmark SAF and e-SAF MOU with Allied Biofuels Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uzbekistan Airports JSC (Uzbekistan Airports) and Allied Biofuels FE LLC (Allied Biofuels) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the supply of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and electro-synthetic Sustainable Aviation Fuel (e-SAF) in Uzbekistan.

Under the MOU, Uzbekistan Airports and Allied Biofuels will work together to establish a cooperation on SAF and e-SAF supply, which is planned to begin by 2030.

The signing marks an important step in the strengthening of Uzbekistan’s position as an emerging regional hub for sustainable aviation, clean fuel development, and zero-carbon transport infrastructure. The cooperation aligns with global efforts to decarbonise aviation and supports Uzbekistan’s ambition to play a leading role in the future of cleaner aviation across Central Asia.

Allied Biofuels is developing a landmark integrated biofuels refinery in Uzbekistan, designed to produce SAF, e-SAF, and Green Diesel at industrial scale. At full capacity, the facility is projected to produce approximately 160,400 tonnes of SAF, 257,000 tonnes of e-SAF, and 5,040 tonnes of Green Diesel annually. With an estimated capital value of approximately US$6.1 billion, the project represents one of the region’s most significant clean energy infrastructure initiatives to date. The facility is expected to be powered by a 4.45 GW renewable energy system, supported by a 1,600 MWh battery energy storage system and 2.4 GW of electrolysers for green hydrogen production, with Plug Power selected as the preferred electrolyser technology provider.

Allied Biofuels continues to be supported by the team at the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan and the Investment Promotion Agency.

J.O. Umarkhodjaev, Chairman of the Board of Uzbekistan Airports, said:

“Uzbekistan Airports is pleased to take this important step with Allied Biofuels as we continue to support the modernisation of Uzbekistan’s aviation sector and explore practical pathways for the adoption of sustainable aviation fuels.”

Alfred Benedict, General Director of Allied Biofuels, said:

“This MOU is a major milestone for Allied Biofuels and reflects our commitment to supporting Uzbekistan’s transition toward cleaner aviation. We are proud to work with Uzbekistan Airports on a platform that can contribute to the future of sustainable air transport in the region.”

The collaboration is expected to support future investment, technology deployment, and market development for SAF and e-SAF in Uzbekistan, while contributing to international aviation decarbonisation objectives.

About Allied Biofuels

Allied Biofuels is an Uzbekistan-registered company developing Central Asia’s first world-scale integrated biorefinery, purpose-engineered to produce SAF, e-SAF, and Green Diesel at industrial scale. In partnership with the world’s foremost technology providers, Allied Biofuels is designing, developing, and constructing a facility that will occupy a pivotal role in the global clean energy transition, delivering transformative environmental outcomes and anchoring long-term economic prosperity across the region.

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Allied Biofuels

Contact: info@alliedbiofuels.com

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Affinity Capital Group

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f913be6-6361-4a2c-a164-b747b7988238