Marimekko Corporation, Press release 8 May 2026 at 9.20 a.m. EEST



Marimekko Day is celebrated on 22 May at Esplanade Park – Finnish band Ruusut as the featuring artist

Marimekko marks the beginning of summer with the traditional Marimekko Day, which includes hosting open-air fashion shows at Esplanade Park in Helsinki and celebrating in Marimekko stores across Finland. The first Marimekko Day show took place in 1992.

On 22 May, joyful patterns will fill Esplanade Park as Marimekko invites its community to enjoy the warmer weather, friends, and colorful summer fashion. As customary, the outdoor fashion show is open to all and features a live performance, this year by Finnish electronic pop icon Ruusut. The event will be hosted by Marimekko’s President and CEO Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko and journalist Maria Veitola.

“From the very beginning, Marimekko’s mission has been to bring joy to people’s everyday lives through bold prints and colors. This mission feels as meaningful as ever today, as we celebrate our 75th anniversary. Marimekko Day is an important tradition for us, allowing us to bring positive energy to the start of summer through inspiring fashion, a warm atmosphere, and wonderful performers. We hope that as many friends of Marimekko as possible will join us in celebrating joyful patterns at Esplanade Park,” says Sanna-Kaisa Niikko, Marimekko’s Chief Marketing Officer.

The runway show will showcase Marimekko’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, vibrantly defined by playful proportions, expressive prints, and bold use of color. The collection features new and familiar floral prints alongside dynamic stripes and introduces Marimekko’s signature silhouettes in entirely new ways. New floral prints featured in the collection include Kukasta kukkaan and Lemmitty, designed by Erja Hirvi in 2024.

The Marimekko Day fashion shows take place at Esplanade Park in Helsinki on Friday, 22 May 2026, at 12:00 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m.

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Read more: Marimekko Day

Further information:

Leena Salomaa, Marimekko Communications

Tel. +358 9 758 7233

leena.salomaa@marimekko.com

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Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2025, the company's net sales totaled EUR 190 million and comparable operating profit margin was 17.1 percent. Globally, there are over 170 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 39 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 490 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com