WLTH Launches Mobile App on iOS and Android, Opening the Door to Pre-IPO Opportunities





Now out on Apple and Google for everyone outside of the USA and UK

New platform challenges who gets access to early-stage wealth creation

AVARUA, Cook Islands, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WLTH.xyz has just launched its mobile app on Apple and Android, designed to give users direct access to Pre-IPO and private market opportunities in a space that has historically been difficult, opaque, and out of reach for most people.

For decades, investing has followed a frustrating pattern: people discover and support companies early as users, only to realize the opportunity to invest came and went long before they had access.

WLTH is built to change that.

A System That Locked People Out

Getting into Pre-IPO deals today is not just difficult, it's often unrealistic.

Even for those with capital, the process typically involves:

Exclusive networks

Complex deal structures

Limited allocations

Regulatory and eligibility barriers

For everyone else, it’s nearly impossible.

Meanwhile, the biggest growth in many companies happens before they ever reach public markets leaving everyday investors on the outside looking in.

WLTH calls this what it is: a structural gap between participation and ownership.

“Early as a User, Late as an Owner”





Co-founder Tim McCann describes the disconnect:

“People drive the growth of the companies they use every day through attention, adoption, and culture. But when it comes to ownership, they’re almost always too late.”

As more high-growth companies stay private longer, that gap continues to widen.

Democratizing Access to Private Markets

The WLTH app is designed to simplify and open access to private market opportunities by bringing them directly to users’ phones.

Through the app, eligible users can:

View curated Pre-IPO and private market opportunities

Understand what companies do and why they matter

Complete primary purchases directly from their mobile device





WLTH does not provide financial advice or portfolio management. Instead, it positions itself as an access platform focused on transparency, clarity, and usability.

Not Just Access, Understanding

One of the biggest barriers to private investing isn’t just money, it's confusion.

WLTH aims to change that by making opportunities easier to understand, not just easier to find.

Each opportunity is presented with context, including:

What the company does

How it is growing

Why it matters

Key signals investors should consider

“This isn’t about speeding people into decisions,” McCann said. “It’s about helping them make better ones.”

“People Are Tired of Watching From the Sidelines”

Chief Marketing Officer Micah-Angel Adams says the problem goes beyond finance:

“People don’t just want access, they want inclusion. They’re tired of hearing about winners after the outcome is already decided.”

He adds:

“If you’ve ever thought, ‘I wish I got in earlier,’ that’s not a coincidence, it's how the system has been built. WLTH is about changing that.”

Built on Trust

Co-founder and CTO Iain McKie emphasizes that trust is central to the platform:

“In fintech, trust is the product. Everything we build is designed to reduce friction without reducing understanding.”





The app is built around:

Secure infrastructure

Clear information design

Systems that prioritize transparency over complexity





Why Now

The launch comes at a time when:

Private companies are staying private longer

Early-stage growth is happening behind closed doors

Retail investors are more engaged than ever

People are awaiting the Summer of Pre-IPO’s

At the same time, millions of people contribute to the success of companies every day as users, creators, and communities without any path to ownership.

WLTH.xyz is positioning itself as a bridge between that participation and real economic exposure.

About WLTH

WLTH.xyz is an access platform focused on private market opportunities. The company’s mission is to expand access to early-stage investing while making those opportunities easier to understand and navigate.

Availability of opportunities depends on eligibility, jurisdiction, and offering terms. All investments are self-directed.

Media Contact:

WLTH team

connor@common-wealth.io

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