Syensqo - Participation notification by BlackRock Inc.

Regulated

Participation notification by BlackRock Inc.

Brussels, Belgium – May 08, 2026 - 8:45 CEST





According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL, UK) recently sent Syensqo the following transparency notification indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3% for direct voting rights. Here is the summary of the move:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total May 01, 2026 3.11% 0.83% 3.95%

The notification, dated May 04, 2026 and received on May 05, 2026, contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notified by: BlackRock Inc, a parent undertaking or a controlling person

Date on which the threshold is crossed: May 01, 2026

Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% upwards

Denominator: 103,921,273

Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going above 3%.

3%. Persons subject to the notification requirement: See file attached





Full press release available here.

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates in 30 countries.

Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and healthcare applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

Learn more at www.syensqo.com.

Contacts

Media Relations

media.relations@syensqo.com

Perrine Marchal

+32 478 32 62 72

Laetitia Schreiber

+32 487 74 38 07 Investors & Analysts

investor.relations@syensqo.com

Sherief Bakr

+44 7920 575 989

Robbin Moore-Randolph

+1 470 493 2433

Loïc Flament

+32 478 69 74 20

Eva Behaeghe

+32 474 49 23 50

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Useful links

Notification de participation par BlackRock Inc.





Bruxelles, Belgique – 08 mai 2026 - 8:45 CEST

Conformément à la législation et réglementation en matière de transparence financière (loi du 2 mai 2007), BlackRock Inc. (12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL, UK) a envoyé à Syensqo la notification de transparence suivante, indiquant qu’il avait franchi le seuil de 3% pour les droits de vote directs. Voici un résumé du mouvement:

Date à laquelle le seuil a été franchi Droits de vote après la transaction Instruments financiers équivalents après la transaction Total 01 mai 2026 3.11% 0.83% 3.95%

La notification la plus récente, datée du 04 mai 2026 et reçue le 05 mai 2026, contient l’information suivante:

Motif de la notification: Acquisition ou cession de titres avec droit de vote ou de droits de vote

Notification par: BlackRock Inc., une entreprise mère ou une personne détenant le contrôle

Date de dépassement de seuil : le 01 mai 2026

Seuil des droits de vote directs franchi: 3% à la hausse

Dénominateur : 103.921.273

Information additionnelle: L'obligation de déclaration est née du franchissement au-dessus de 3% des droits de vote attachés aux actions de BlackRock, Inc.

de 3% des droits de vote attachés aux actions de BlackRock, Inc. Personne(s) tenue(s) à la notification: Voir le fichier ci-joint



Le communiqué de presse complet est disponible ici.

A propos de Syensqo

Syensqo est une entreprise fondée sur la science qui développe des solutions novatrices permettant d’améliorer notre façon de vivre, de travailler, de voyager et de nous divertir. Inspirés par les congrès scientifiques initiés par Ernest Solvay en 1911, nous réunissons des talents brillants qui repoussent sans cesse les limites de la science et de l'innovation au profit de nos clients, avec plus de 13 000 employés.

Nous développons des solutions qui contribuent à offrir des produits plus sûrs, plus propres et plus durables, que l’on retrouve dans l’habitat, l'alimentation, et les biens de consommation, les avions, les voitures, les batteries, les appareils électroniques et les soins de santé. Notre force d'innovation nous permet de concrétiser l'ambition d'une économie circulaire et d'explorer des technologies révolutionnaires qui feront progresser l'humanité.

Plus d’informations sur www.syensqo.com.

Contacts

Media Relations

media.relations@syensqo.com

Perrine Marchal

+32 478 32 62 72

Laetitia Schreiber

+32 487 74 38 07 Investors & Analysts

investor.relations@syensqo.com

Sherief Bakr

+44 7920 575 989

Robbin Moore-Randolph

+1 470 493 2433

Loïc Flament

+32 478 69 74 20

Eva Behaeghe

+32 474 49 23 50

Informations prospectives

Ce communiqué peut contenir des informations prospectives. Les déclarations prospectives décrivent les attentes, plans, stratégies, objectifs, événements futurs ou intentions. La réalisation des déclarations prospectives contenues dans ce communiqué est sujette à des risques et à des incertitudes en raison d'un certain nombre de facteurs, y compris des facteurs économiques d'ordre général, les fluctuations des taux d'intérêt et des taux de change; l'évolution des conditions de marché, la concurrence des produits, la nature du développement d'un produit, l'impact des acquisitions et des désinvestissements, des restructurations, du retrait de certains produits; du processus d'approbation réglementaire, des scénarii globaux des projets de R&I et d'autres éléments inhabituels. Par conséquent, les résultats réels ou événements futurs peuvent différer sensiblement de ceux exprimés ou implicites dans ces déclarations prospectives. Si de tels risques connus ou inconnus ou des incertitudes se concrétisent, ou si nos hypothèses s'avéraient inexactes, les résultats réels pourraient différer considérablement de ceux anticipés. La société ne s'engage nullement à mettre à jour publiquement ses déclarations prospectives.

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