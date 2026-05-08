OMODA & JAECOO April Sales Surge by Nearly 70,000 Units, Up 150% YoY – Continuing the World's Fastest-Growth Legend

WUHU, China, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMODA & JAECOO achieved another record high in global sales in April 2026. Building on the momentum of breaking 60,000 units in March, April monthly sales approached 70,000 units, reaching 69,892 vehicles – a substantial 150% increase year-on-year. Among them, new energy vehicle (NEV) sales reached 31,643 units, up 113% YoY, serving as the core growth engine and demonstrating strong market competitiveness. Earlier, the brand’s cumulative global sales officially exceeded 1 million units in April, setting the fastest record in the global automotive industry to reach one million units within three years.





Guided by the vision of “Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People,” OMODA & JAECOO are accelerating their way to becoming the No.1 Choice for Global Young Users. All three flagship models exceeded 10,000 units in monthly sales, showcasing a “hit after hit” product strength: OMODA 5 sold 21,518 units, JAECOO 5 sold 25,015 units, and JAECOO 7 sold 17,963 units – two models breaking 20,000 and one approaching 20,000, confirming broad acceptance across different global market segments. OMODA resonates with avant-garde trends through its crossover aesthetics, while JAECOO transcends classic with its all-around capabilities, covering outdoor, leisure, and daily commuting — integrating products truly into the lifestyles of global users.

The doubling of NEV sales is largely attributed to the SHS super hybrid system. It directly addresses users’ core demand for “both low energy consumption and strong power,” comprehensively enhancing the driving experience through an uncompromising technical solution. In a recent “9 Countries Super Hybrid Marathon” long-distance test involving media from nine countries, models equipped with the Super Hybrid System achieved real-world fuel consumption as low as 3.4L/100km—demonstrating the technology's advantages under real driving conditions.

Looking ahead, OMODA & JAECOO continue to build the ideal vehicles that young people aspire to. OMODA 4, officially unveiled at the Beijing Auto Show, precisely targets the lifestyle and entertainment needs of the “cyber-lifestyle generation” through its “Cyber Mecha” design and mobile esports cockpit. Simultaneously, OMODA partnered with VALORANT Esports EMEA, using esports as a bridge to continuously connect with Gen Z worldwide and further strengthen the brand’s deep resonance with the global youth. The debut of OMODA 4 offers global users a more personalized, trend-driven mobility option, while also injecting fresh momentum into the brand’s future sales growth.





From the million-unit milestone to consecutive monthly record highs, OMODA & JAECOO have always remained user-centric, deeply engaging with global youth, refining products, and advancing cutting-edge technology—responding to every expression of passion with all-around excellence. The world’s fastest record to one million units has evolved from a stage-by-stage achievement into a sustainable norm of long-term upward momentum and steady leadership.

About OMODA & JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA & JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China's top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years. OMODA & JAECOO takes “Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People” as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building “The World's Leading Crossover Brand”, JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of “From Classic Beyond Classic” and is committed to building “Global Elegant Off-Road Brand”, and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA & JAECOO brand has expanded into 69 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more, demonstrating strong global growth momentum, especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles, OMODA & JAECOO relies on the world's leading SHS technology, with Super High Power, Super Low Efficiency, Super Long Combined Range, while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the “The World's Number One Hybrid Brand”. Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA & JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games, representing a landmark practice in automakers’ intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand’s value boundaries.

Contact Person: Wu Zehui

Email: wuzehui@mychery.com

Website: https://www.omodajaecoo.com/

City: Wu Hu



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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