Femtech Market Outlook 2026–2031: Growing at 14.2% CAGR, Driven by Digital Women’s Health Adoption, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the femtech market size is projected to grow from USD 9.78 billion in 2026 to USD 18.98 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 14.20% during 2026–2031. This growth is supported by increasing investments in women’s healthcare technologies and rising consumer awareness of preventive and personalized health management. The market expansion is further driven by the growing adoption of digital health platforms and connected healthcare devices focused on reproductive health, fertility tracking, pregnancy care, menstrual health, and menopause management.

Market growth is driven by changing healthcare preferences and increasing emphasis on wellness-focused solutions among women globally. Consumers are increasingly adopting mobile applications, wearable technologies, and telehealth services that provide personalized insights and real-time health monitoring. The growing influence of digital health ecosystems and rising smartphone penetration are further supporting the adoption of femtech solutions across both developed and emerging economies.

Technological advancements are playing a significant role in shaping the femtech market. The integration of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, wearable sensors, and advanced analytics is improving diagnostic accuracy, personalized treatment recommendations, and patient engagement. Telemedicine and remote monitoring solutions are also enabling greater accessibility to healthcare services, particularly for women in underserved or remote regions.

Femtech Market Share by Region

North America represents a significant share of the femtech market, driven by advanced digital health infrastructure, increasing healthcare investments, and strong adoption of innovative healthcare technologies.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to rising healthcare awareness, increasing smartphone usage, expanding healthcare accessibility, and growing investment in digital healthcare solutions across countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Europe holds a notable position in the market, supported by growing awareness regarding women’s health, supportive healthcare initiatives, and increasing adoption of digital wellness platforms.

Femtech Market Trends & Forecast

Growing Adoption of Digital Women’s Health Applications

Consumers are increasingly using mobile applications and connected devices for menstrual tracking, fertility monitoring, pregnancy management, and overall wellness tracking.

Rising Integration of AI and Wearable Technologies

Healthcare providers and technology companies are incorporating artificial intelligence and wearable sensors to enhance personalized healthcare insights and improve patient engagement.

Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says, “Our assessment reflects consistent signals from company disclosures, investment activity, and adoption trends shaping the femtech market, with Mordor Intelligence applying a structured validation approach to provide a balanced view of market direction. This enables decision-makers to rely on comparable, independently triangulated insights over fragmented data sources.”

Femtech Market Segmentation Overview

By Type

• Devices

• Software

• Services

By Application

• Reproductive Health & Contraception

• Pregnancy & Nursing Care

• Menstrual Health Management

• Pelvic & Uterine Health

• Menopause & Longevity

• Sexual Health & Wellness

• Other Applications

By End User

• Hospitals & Maternal Centers

• Fertility & IVF Clinics

• Specialty Women's Health Clinics

• Other End Users

By Geography

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/femtech-market?utm_source=globenewswire







Femtech Market Competitive Outlook

The femtech market features digital health companies, wearable device manufacturers, healthcare technology providers, and wellness platform developers focusing on expanding women-centric healthcare solutions. Market participants are investing in advanced analytics, AI-enabled applications, and connected healthcare technologies to improve user experience and strengthen competitive positioning. Strategic partnerships, product innovation, and expansion into emerging markets are also shaping competitive dynamics within the industry.

Major Companies in the femtech market include:

Flo Health Inc.

Clue by Biowink GmbH

Natural Cycles USA Corp.

Elvie

Ava Science Inc.

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