AKVA group ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

OKS CONSULTING AS, a company controlled by COO Digital and primary insider Ole Kristian Sivertsen, has today acquired 2,500 shares in AKVA group ASA (the “Company”) at a price of NOK 135,07 per share.

Following this transaction, Mr. Sivertsen holds directly or indirectly 2,500 shares in the Company.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) article 19.

Dated: 8 May 2026

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com





Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76 E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com





Attachment