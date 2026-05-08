Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Research Report 2026 - Global Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2025-2031

Dublin, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market is expected to expand from USD 1.03 billion in 2025 to USD 2.12 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 12.78%

This market includes cutting-edge technologies designed to profile the molecular makeup of biological samples while maintaining their original spatial structure, thereby yielding vital information regarding cellular functions in intact tissues. The growth of this sector is largely propelled by the rising incidence of chronic and complex illnesses, an increasing need for precision medicine, and continuous improvements in basic biological research methodologies. Together, these elements drive the uptake of advanced instruments that can decode complex biological activities with high spatial precision.

The American Society of Human Genetics' 2024-2025 Annual Report highlights an estimated 50% rise in journal submissions related to human genetics and genomics, demonstrating robust progress and activity in foundational research tied to this industry. Despite this positive momentum, the market faces a major obstacle in the form of high upfront capital costs needed for spatial genomics and transcriptomics equipment and their corresponding reagents. This financial hurdle can restrict broad accessibility and uptake, especially among smaller research facilities with limited budgets.

Market Driver

Technological improvements in spatial analysis act as a key growth engine for the Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market by improving the accuracy and breadth of molecular evaluations in preserved tissues. Continuous innovations extend the limits of data collection and image resolution, paving the way for a deeper comprehension of intricate biological networks.

As an example, in February 2025, Illumina, Inc. introduced a novel spatial technology initiative offering a capture area nine times larger and a resolution four times higher than prior methods, enabling the large-scale mapping of complex tissues. This level of technological evolution empowers scientists to reveal detailed cellular communications and disease pathways more accurately, yielding rich contextual information that benefits personalized medicine and drug development.

Growing research and development funding allocated to spatial genomics and transcriptomics also serves as a major market driver. Such financial support accelerates the creation of new software, reagents, and analytical tools, subsequently broadening the market's reach and functional capacity. For example, a January 2026 press release from Vizgen, Inc. reported the successful closure of a $48 million funding round spearheaded by ARCH Venture Partners, aimed at expanding the company's global footprint and platform capabilities.

In addition to bolstering commercial and research endeavors, the rapid increase in academic output - highlighted by over 100 new high-impact, peer-reviewed papers using Vizgen's MERSCOPE platform since late 2024 - illustrates the escalating acceptance and verification of spatial biology methods across the scientific landscape.

Market Challenge

The Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market encounters a notable obstacle due to the heavy upfront capital needed to purchase specialized equipment and its related reagents. This steep cost of entry restricts widespread adoption and access, disproportionately affecting emerging organizations and smaller research centers that function on tight budgets. Consequently, these financial constraints hinder the acceleration of innovation and the broadening of research scopes, as securing the vital, cutting-edge technology proves to be cost-prohibitive.

This problem is compounded by a difficult economic climate currently affecting the wider biotechnology industry. As noted in the BioIndustry Association's 'UK Biotech Financing 2025' report, venture capital funding within the UK biotech arena dropped by 13.2% in 2025 relative to the prior year. This decline in accessible funds creates additional hurdles for institutions attempting to raise the substantial capital required for expensive spatial genomics and transcriptomics systems, ultimately stifling market expansion and preventing the seamless incorporation of these robust tools into diverse research environments.

Market Trends

To better interpret the intricate, high-dimensional information produced by spatial genomics and transcriptomics systems, the industry is increasingly turning to machine learning and artificial intelligence. These sophisticated computational methods allow scientists to quickly process massive amounts of data, spot complex cellular behaviors, and draw profound biological conclusions that are essential for speeding up research and comprehending disease pathways.

Highlighting this shift, Benchling's February 2026 Biotech AI Report indicates that 80 percent of companies intend to boost their AI spending over the coming year, directing these funds toward improved scientific modeling and data infrastructure. Merging AI with spatial biology is crucial for turning raw metrics into practical insights that shape precision medicine and the creation of new therapeutics.

A further notable trend is the steady evolution of spatial genomics and transcriptomics from basic research instruments into clinical-grade profiling solutions. The goal of this movement is to create verified, standardized procedures for patient sorting, diagnostic applications, and the design of personalized treatments. Demand for accurate molecular data from intact tissues to guide clinical decisions is driving this expansion beyond traditional academic settings.

Highlighting this shift toward translational applications, BMKGENE revealed its 2026 Spatial Transcriptomics Excellence Award in April 2026, pledging €150,000 to fund 22 free spatial transcriptomics services for translational studies. Programs like this promote the validation and availability required to integrate these advanced tools into clinical environments, ultimately hastening their positive effect on healthcare outcomes.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $2.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Global







Report Scope:

Key Market Players:

10X Genomics Inc.

Akoya Bioscience Ltd.

Biospyder Technologies Inc.

BioTechne Corporation

Dovetail Genomics LLC

Fluidigm Corporation

Genomic Vision SA

Illumina Inc.

Lunaphore Technologies SA

Nanostring Technologies Inc.

Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market, By Technique:

Spatial Transcriptomics

Spatial Genomics Analysis

Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market, By Product Type:

Instruments

Consumables

Software

Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market, By Application:

Translational Research

Drug discovery & development

Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market, By End User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic & Research Institutes

Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aqfooa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment