Zero Waste Grocery Store Analysis Report 2026 - Global Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2025-2031

Dublin, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zero Waste Grocery Store Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Zero Waste Grocery Store Market is expected to expand from USD 270.21 billion in 2025 to USD 458.68 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.22%

This market consists of retail outlets focused on selling unpackaged goods, allowing shoppers to bring reusable containers to drastically cut packaging waste across the supply chain. Growth is primarily fueled by rising consumer consciousness around environmental sustainability, a shift toward eco-friendly purchasing habits, and stricter regulations targeting single-use plastics. Highlighting this industry dedication, The Consumer Goods Forum noted that in 2025, more than 40 major corporations joined its Plastic Waste Coalition of Action to hasten the shift toward a circular plastic packaging economy.

A major hurdle hindering market growth is the difficulty of implementing streamlined and sanitary bulk product sourcing along with its associated supply chain logistics. These complexities demand considerable operational modifications and financial investments to maintain the highest levels of product quality and ensure the safety of consumers.

Market Driver

The Global Zero Waste Grocery Store Market is heavily propelled by increasing environmental awareness among consumers, which fuels the desire for sustainable shopping alternatives and unpackaged merchandise. Shoppers are actively looking for stores that share their ecological values, placing a high priority on waste reduction and green practices.

Blue Yonder's March 2025 Consumer Sustainability Survey highlights this trend, revealing that 78% of shoppers consider sustainability to be somewhat or very important when selecting products or retailers. This growing conscientiousness leads consumers to change their buying behaviors, such as adopting bulk shopping and using reusable containers, thereby boosting zero-waste grocery stores that meet these needs while encouraging the market to broaden its packaging-free inventory for added convenience.

Government regulations aimed at reducing plastic use act as another essential driver for market growth, forcing both shoppers and retailers to embrace sustainable habits. By focusing on single-use plastics, these legal mandates require grocery stores to rethink their retail setups and supply chains. As noted by Bioleader in June 2025, the European Union's Single-Use Plastics Directive seeks to cut single-use plastic tableware by 50% by 2025 compared to 2022.

These rules create an environment where zero-waste frameworks transition from optional alternatives to mandatory adaptations for long-term survival and compliance, a shift supported by a February 2026 Capital One Shopping report showing the U.S. eco-friendly retail sector expanding 173% faster than traditional retail.

Market Challenge

Creating streamlined and sanitary logistics for sourcing and supplying bulk products remains a formidable obstacle to the growth of the Global Zero Waste Grocery Store Market. Because these stores operate without conventional packaging, they must enforce strict handling, storage, and distribution protocols to protect consumer safety and product quality.

Achieving this requires massive initial financial investments in specialized equipment, including hygienic bulk dispensers and proper storage units, as well as continuous operational tweaks to support rigorous quality control and cleaning routines. Consequently, these intricate requirements drive up daily operating expenses, forming a steep barrier for newcomers while restricting the expansion capabilities of established businesses.

Constantly shifting regulatory environments add another layer of difficulty to these operational hurdles. Stricter food safety regulations, such as the revised Food Safety Modernization Act, require improved sanitary transport and tracking methods for unpackaged items. Meeting these standards demands significant financial commitments toward employee training and advanced monitoring technologies to prevent contamination.

Furthermore, the Q2 2025 CIPS Pulse Survey reported that 22 percent of procurement executives expected logistics and shipping costs to jump by more than 10 percent, a hike that directly threatens the economic feasibility of zero-waste supply networks. Ultimately, this high-cost framework and the need for unrelenting operational vigilance stifle market progression by shrinking profit margins and elevating business risks.

Market Trends

A prominent trend in the industry is the expanding variety of zero-waste merchandise, which now extends past conventional dry foods to include fresh produce, liquid refills, and various household necessities. By covering a wider array of consumer demands, this diversification transforms zero-waste stores into a viable, all-inclusive shopping option and encourages broader consumer engagement. Introducing these new categories improves shopper convenience while driving up overall sales volumes. Highlighting this shift, a March 2026 report from the U.S. Plastics Pact noted that its Reuse in Retail Initiative collaborated with nine entities, including industry giants Unilever and Henkel, to develop reusable packaging systems for segments like personal care and prepared foods.

Another crucial trend is the rising integration of automated and digital refill systems. These technological solutions help overcome major logistical hurdles in bulk retailing, such as maintaining hygiene, ensuring product uniformity, and managing inventory efficiently. Self-service digital platforms simplify the refill experience to boost consumer convenience, whereas back-end automation scales up operations, lowers labor demands, and refines logistics.

Merging these technologies significantly upgrades both business efficiency and the customer journey, rendering zero-waste formats highly competitive. Demonstrating this technological shift, centralized intelligence provider LoweConex noted that its Conex OS software was implemented across thousands of retail locations in 2025 and early 2026 to improve maintenance, energy use, and capital planning for grocery refrigeration.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $270.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $458.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Key Market Players:

Rainbow Grocery

Loop

Zero Waste Eco Store

Carrefour

The Refill Shoppe

Just Gaia

Zero Muda

EcoRefill

ecoTopia

Lidl

Zero Waste Grocery Store Market, By Type:

Pantry Supplies & Dry Goods

Personal Care & Hygiene Products

Cleaning Supplies

Others

Zero Waste Grocery Store Market, By End User:

Individuals

Families

Businesses

Zero Waste Grocery Store Market, By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Zero Waste Grocery Store Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mx0cjd

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