Soralios Launches AVAATR, an AI-Based Digital Cloning Platform for Professional Communication and Automation

POZNAŃ, Poland, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soralios, a leader in intelligent AI and marketing automation, today announced the launch of AVAATR, a revolutionary AI digital cloning platform. Unlike traditional digital clones that merely replicate a user's likeness, AVAATR is designed to act as a "Better Self"—an optimized, 24/7 version of an individual that manages communications, scales expertise, and enhances professional presence without the burnout.

As the creator economy and remote work sectors explode, professionals face a "scaling ceiling." While platforms like Delphi.ai have introduced the world to digital cloning for experts and influencers, Soralios is taking the technology a step further by integrating its deep heritage in marketing psychology and workflow automation into a living, breathing digital twin.

Limitless Scalability: What Users Can Do With AVAATR

By leveraging the same high-tier capabilities found in industry-leading expert clones, the Soralios AVAATR serves as a sophisticated extension of the professional identity. For experts, coaches, and consultants, the AVAATR acts as a 24/7 interactive knowledge hub that can engage in high-fidelity voice and video conversations with thousands of people simultaneously. It can be trained on the unique "brain"—including books, podcasts, YouTube videos, and private Slack messages—to provide advice that sounds exactly like the user. Whether it is conducting initial coaching consultations, answering complex technical questions for the community, or providing personalized mentorship to students at 3:00 AM, the AVAATR ensures the expertise is never "offline." It can even integrate into the website or social media DMs to capture leads and schedule meetings, effectively acting as a world-class salesperson that possesses the exact knowledge and charm.

How AVAATR Redefines the Digital Clone:

Beyond Replication: While other platforms focus on "Digital Minds" for knowledge sharing, AVAATR focuses on Action . It analyzes the most successful interactions and deal-closing language to represent user at absolute peak.

While other platforms focus on "Digital Minds" for knowledge sharing, AVAATR focuses on . It analyzes the most successful interactions and deal-closing language to represent user at absolute peak. Omnichannel Presence: AVAATR isn't locked into a single widget. It is designed to deploy across social platforms, meeting rooms, and CRM systems, acting as a seamless extension of the personal brand.

AVAATR isn't locked into a single widget. It is designed to deploy across social platforms, meeting rooms, and CRM systems, acting as a seamless extension of the personal brand. Emotional Intelligence (EQ) Tuning: Using Soralios’s proprietary "Better Self" algorithm, the AI can be tuned to be more empathetic, more persuasive, or more concise than a standard transcript-based clone.



"Most AI clones are just archives. We wanted to build a partner," said Stefan Noah, Chief Innovation at Soralios. "AVAATR doesn't just repeat what you’ve said; it helps you reclaim your time. It’s about giving you the freedom to live your life while your 'Better Self' handles the labor of being everywhere at once."

Early Access & Exclusive "100-Day" Offer

To celebrate the launch, Soralios is opening a global waiting list. In a move to disrupt the market and empower early adopters, Soralios has announced an exclusive "Founders 100" reward:

The first 100 users to sign up for the waiting list will receive their custom AI AVAATR for FREE for 100 days. This includes full voice and video cloning, deep-knowledge base integration, and priority support to ensure their digital twin is perfectly calibrated for professional use.





Joining the Future of Identity

Professionals, creators, and CEOs can secure their spot on the waiting list starting today by visiting: https://soralios.com/

About Soralios

Soralios is an AI consultancy and development firm based in Poland, specializing in transforming businesses through intelligent automation. By combining cutting-edge neural synthesis with data-driven marketing strategies, Soralios helps global brands and individuals scale their impact through the power of artificial intelligence.

Contact

Soralios

https://soralios.com/

hello@soralios.com

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