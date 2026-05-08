Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Research Report 2026 - Global Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2025-2031

Dublin, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market is projected to grow from USD 14.23 Billion in 2025 to USD 20.43 Billion by 2031 at a 6.21% CAGR

This sector centers on delegating different phases of drug creation - such as development, production, and packaging - to dedicated third-party entities. By utilizing these external resources, infrastructure, and technological advancements, pharmaceutical firms can concentrate on their primary strengths, mainly research and development.

Growth is largely fueled by the rising intricacies of drug pipelines, especially concerning biologics and cutting-edge therapies, alongside the necessity for cost-effective resource allocation and specialized production skills. Highlighting this need for external manufacturing, the Drug, Chemical & Associated Technologies Association (DCAT) reported in March 2025 that more than 23,000 molecules were actively progressing through preclinical and Phase 3 development.

Conversely, a major hurdle that may restrict the market's progress is the persistent lack of available labor and specialized skills in the pharmaceutical manufacturing field. A shortage of properly trained staff constraints the output potential of contract manufacturers, hindering their capacity to fulfill escalating customer requirements and drive innovation. Consequently, the industry must manage these operational difficulties while continuing to meet strict regulatory rules and uphold excellent quality standards.

Market Driver

A primary catalyst for the global pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing sector is the escalating need for advanced therapies and biologics. Intricate treatments, such as antibody-drug conjugates and bispecific antibodies, require unique production methods, advanced machinery, and specific knowledge that is often absent within pharmaceutical and biotech firms.

By turning to contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), innovators can utilize these vital services without the need to heavily invest in specialized workforce or facilities. Demonstrating this trend, WuXi Biologics disclosed in its March 2026 annual report the addition of an unprecedented 209 integrated projects during 2025, two-thirds of which focused on complex biologics like ADCs and bispecifics, underscoring the growing dependence on CDMOs for producing advanced therapeutics.

Furthermore, the ongoing shift toward outsourcing acts as a core accelerator for market growth. Organizations deliberately partner with CDMOs to lower capital costs, boost financial efficiency, and speed up development schedules, thereby freeing them to prioritize research and innovation. Small and medium-sized biopharmaceutical companies, in particular, gain significantly from the regulatory knowledge and ready-to-use production infrastructure offered by these external partners.

At the close of 2025, WuXi Biologics noted that its CRDMO platform was backing 945 active integrated biologics initiatives, reflecting a robust industry-wide pivot toward strategic external manufacturing. At the same time, major capacity investments are boosting market assurance; for instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific revealed in April 2025 a four-year, $2 billion commitment to its United States operations, dedicating $1.5 billion specifically to broaden its manufacturing capabilities.

Market Challenge

A major barrier to the advancement of the global pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing industry is the persistent deficit in labor and specialized skills. The shortage of properly trained professionals directly restricts the output potential of contract manufacturers, impeding their capacity to expand operations and satisfy the rising customer need for drug creation and production services.

The absence of a properly qualified talent pool directly curbs market growth by causing operational slowdowns. The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) noted that during the third quarter of 2025, the typical United States manufacturer faced an unfilled position rate of roughly 4.2%, while 25% of manufacturers dealt with vacancy levels above 5%. Such enduring workforce shortages, especially in the niche fields necessary for producing advanced therapies and complex biologics, delay the quick launch of new initiatives and the smooth completion of current agreements, ultimately restricting the financial growth of contract manufacturing firms.

Market Trends

The Global pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing industry is undergoing a major transformation driven by the incorporation of artificial intelligence and digitalization. Contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) are steadily implementing AI-based instruments and sophisticated analytics to refine production workflows, elevate quality assurance, and boost overall operational performance.

Embracing these technologies enables the anticipation of operational delays and the mitigation of production hazards throughout the drug lifecycle, spanning from initial research to final commercialization. Demonstrating this shift, Lonza integrated AI-guided Process Analytical Technology across its main biologics operations in early 2025, effectively reducing projected batch failures by 15 percent. Furthermore, this technological upgrade supports instant batch monitoring and compliance documentation, promoting transparency and hastening product launches.

Concurrently, the industry is being redefined by an increasing preference for comprehensive, end-to-end service packages provided by CDMOs. Biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical firms are progressively looking for all-inclusive support from a unified partner capable of overseeing the complete drug lifecycle, starting from initial development phases all the way to market release.

By adopting this unified strategy, clients can simplify elaborate supply networks, minimize the difficulties of coordinating multiple vendors, and enjoy smooth handoffs between project stages. Illustrating this movement, Catalent is transitioning into a comprehensive biologics expert, aiming to reduce clients' time-to-market by roughly 25% relative to the use of disjointed supply chains. Ultimately, these integrated services improve overall productivity and cultivate stronger, more collaborative industry alliances.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $14.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $20.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Key Market Players:

Jubilant Pharmova Limited

JRS PHARMA GmbH & Co.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Lonza Group

Rentschler Biotechnologie GmbH

Inno Biologics Sdn Bhd

INCOG BioPharma Services

Baxter Biopharma Solutions

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Kemwell Biopharma Private Limited

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, By Product Type:

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

Finished Dosage Formulation

Advanced Drug Delivery Products

Over the Counter (OTC) Medicines

Others

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, By Service:

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Services

Biologics Manufacturing Services

Drug Development Services

Others

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oicqfk

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