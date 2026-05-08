Contract Research Organization (CRO) Research Report 2026 - Global Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2025-2031

Dublin, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contract Research Organization Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market is anticipated to expand from USD 52.72 Billion in 2025 to USD 70.69 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 5.01%.

CROs provide vital outsourced research functions - including regulatory assistance, data handling, and clinical trial oversight - to the medical device, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical sectors. This expansion is largely fueled by the growing trend of life sciences companies outsourcing their research and development to achieve cost savings and leverage niche expertise.

The escalating number and intricacy of clinical trials worldwide, particularly within specialized therapeutic fields, additionally boost this demand, with a recent Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP) survey from late 2024 to early 2025 showing that over 735 professionals observed enhancements in data quality.

A major obstacle hindering the broader growth of this market is the ongoing worldwide shortage of qualified talent in the clinical research field. This deficit affects the operational capabilities of various essential roles and introduces the risk of delayed projects. Furthermore, CROs face significant operational difficulties due to constantly changing regulatory landscapes across different regions, along with growing expectations from sponsors for unwavering quality and rapid execution.

Market Driver

A primary catalyst for the Global Contract Research Organization Market is the continuous rise in research and development (R&D) expenditures by biopharmaceutical firms. While certain major pharmaceutical companies adjusted their 2025 R&D budgets to streamline pipelines, the broader industry - especially biotech entities - maintains a steadfast dedication to innovation. For example, a mid-year 2025 survey released in December by the clinical research organization ICON revealed that 75% of global biotech firms intend to boost their R&D spending over the next couple of years.

This sustained investment drives the need for external specialist services, offering biopharma companies access to varied expertise and technological tools without the heavy overhead of internal development.

The market is also heavily propelled by the surging volume and intricacy of modern clinical trials. Today's drug development requires advanced methodologies, targeted treatments, and complex trial designs, necessitating specialized operational skills. Highlighting this, the Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP) noted in its October 2025 report, 'Unveiling 2025's Biggest Site Challenges,' that 35% of sites viewed trial complexity as their main hurdle, a continuing trend from 2024.

This intricacy, alongside the demand for diverse participant populations and international recruitment, pushes pharmaceutical and biotech companies to collaborate with CROs equipped with the required global infrastructure and therapeutic knowledge, supported by early 2025 data from the Association of Clinical Research Organizations (ACRO) showing its members participated in 8,854 studies during 2024.

Market Challenge

The ongoing global deficit of specialized talent in the clinical research industry poses a substantial barrier to the advancement of the Global Contract Research Organization Market. This lack of skilled professionals directly hampers operational efficiency across multiple critical positions, which can extend project timelines and cause setbacks in clinical trials.

As worldwide clinical studies grow in both quantity and intricacy, Contract Research Organizations are experiencing intensified pressure to adequately staff their initiatives.

This scarcity of personnel fundamentally restricts the capacity of Contract Research Organizations to launch and finalize studies on schedule, consequently constraining the overall growth of the market. Highlighting this issue, a 2025 survey by the Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP) revealed that 52% of clinical research professionals found recruiting and keeping staff more difficult compared to five to ten years ago. The persistent struggle to build and retain an expert workforce compromises the ability of CROs to efficiently manage their existing workload and accept new projects, ultimately stalling the market's broader expansion.

Market Trends

The extensive adoption of Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in clinical operations stands out as a revolutionary trend in the global Contract Research Organization market. These technological advancements boost the accuracy and productivity of multiple trial stages, ranging from patient recruitment and protocol creation to risk assessment and data evaluation. By utilizing AI and ML algorithms, CROs can swiftly analyze massive datasets, spot subtle trends, and generate predictive models that refine operational processes.

Notably, Applied Clinical Trials Online reported in June 2025 that over one-third (35.2%) of CROs and sponsor firms had partially or fully integrated AI/ML into their trial operations, enabling them to deliver cost-efficient, accelerated drug development services to biotech and pharma clients.

Another crucial trend significantly shaping the CRO landscape is the continued advancement of hybrid and decentralized clinical trial frameworks.

These innovative models transition away from traditional, fully site-based studies by integrating local healthcare provider involvement, telehealth, and remote monitoring to boost participant convenience and accessibility. This evolution expands the geographic possibilities for patient enrollment - especially beneficial for scattered populations or rare conditions - and improves retention rates, prompting CROs to adjust their technological and operational structures accordingly.

Reflecting this shift, a July 2025 article detailing ACRO's 2025 RBQM survey noted that 96% of trials now incorporate at least one risk-based quality management element, making remote oversight and centralized monitoring standard practices that require specialized skills to navigate complex data flows and diverse regulatory environments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $52.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $70.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Key Market Players

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Standard BioTools Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Cepheid Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Contract Research Organization Market, By Service:

Early Phase Development Services

Clinical Research Services

Laboratory Services

Consulting Services

Data Management Services

Contract Research Organization Market, By Application:

Oncology

Central Nervous System

Cardiovascular

Respiratory

Infectious Diseases

Autoimmune Disorders

Others

Contract Research Organization Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tadw45

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