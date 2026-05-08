Culinary Tourism Analysis Report 2026 - Global Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2021-2025 & 2025-2031

Dublin, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Culinary Tourism Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Culinary Tourism Market is expected to expand from USD 12.61 billion in 2025 to USD 23.83 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.19%.

This travel segment focuses on experiencing the distinct food and beverage traditions of various destinations, featuring activities like cooking classes, winery visits, gastronomic tours, and food festivals. Growth is primarily fueled by a rising global appetite for genuine cultural immersion, increased disposable income in developing nations enabling leisure travel, and a growing preference for sustainable, locally sourced dining options.

Nevertheless, the market faces potential roadblocks, including geopolitical tensions and unexpected public health emergencies, which can drastically reduce international travel and weaken consumer trust. Despite these hurdles, the industry remains highly resilient. Highlighting this sustained vitality, the European Travel Commission projected a 30% increase in traveler spending on food and beverages across Europe in 2024 compared to the previous year, demonstrating a robust and ongoing demand for regional culinary adventures.

Market Driver:

A major catalyst propelling the global culinary tourism industry is the surging consumer desire for genuine, localized dining experiences. Rather than settling for traditional restaurant meals, modern travelers actively pursue immersive gastronomic activities - such as exploring street food stalls, attending cooking workshops, and visiting regional farms and markets - to gain authentic insights into a destination's heritage. Highlighting this trend, Alliance Connection referenced Skyscanner's 2026 Travel Trends Report, noting that 68% of tourists believe tasting regional cuisine is the best method to truly grasp a new culture. This quest for authentic cultural connections heavily influences itinerary planning and destination selection, with visitors favoring activities that capture the genuine spirit of local food traditions.

Furthermore, digital platforms and social media significantly boost market growth by guiding traveler preferences and aiding in the discovery of new locations. Highly visual networks like TikTok and Instagram act as primary inspiration hubs, featuring shareable posts about distinctive eateries, food festivals, and hidden culinary gems, which can instantly transform obscure spots into international hotspots.

Demonstrating this impact, TravelAge West cited Expedia Group's 2025 Traveler Value Index, which revealed that 73% of tourists base their booking choices on influencer suggestions. This widespread digital sway aligns with a thriving travel landscape; the identical May 2025 Expedia Group report noted that 88% of individuals intended to travel within the next year, emphasizing a massive consumer eagerness for the visually appealing gastronomic journeys showcased online.

Market Challenge:

Unexpected international public health emergencies act as a major hurdle to the advancement of the culinary tourism sector. These crises immediately hinder industry growth by causing severe disruptions to global travel and drastically lowering consumer confidence. Because gastronomic tourism depends heavily on international mobility to deliver authentic food experiences, the market is highly susceptible to border shutdowns, travel bans, and the broad health concerns that typically accompany such emergencies.

Such interruptions result in measurable financial losses across the industry. For example, the World Travel & Tourism Council reported a 4.6% drop in international visitor spending within the United States in 2025 compared to the previous year. This decline in foreign tourism revenue, fueled by ongoing difficulties in visitor bounce-back, heavily damages niche markets like food tourism. As a result, international food festivals, specialized cooking classes, and scheduled culinary tours suffer from low attendance or outright cancellations, ultimately restricting the sector's financial growth and broader expansion.

Market Trends:

A major current trend is the strong focus on eco-gastronomy and sustainable food tourism, sparked by tourists' growing consciousness of their environmental and social footprints. Diners are making intentional decisions to participate in activities that uplift regional economies, encourage ethical ingredient sourcing, and reduce environmental harm. Consequently, visitors actively look for initiatives that protect local food traditions, venues actively cutting down on food waste, and farm-to-table restaurants, reflecting a clear goal to generate a positive influence through their travels. Supporting this shift, a 2025 research summary from Booking.com revealed that 69% of polled tourists expressed a desire to leave their travel destinations in an improved state compared to upon their arrival.

Additionally, there is a rising appetite for immersive, chef-guided regional dining, highlighting a shift away from standard fine dining toward a more profound connection with genuine food heritage. Tourists are increasingly attracted to personalized, educational encounters with food professionals, such as touring local markets with guides, attending interactive cooking workshops, or eating at venues highlighting traditional dishes and generational cooks.

These activities command higher prices because they deliver distinct educational benefits and true perspectives on local culinary practices. Illustrating this remarkable growth, the luxury travel organization 360 Private Travel reported in November 2025 that inquiries for authentic regional dining had almost tripled relative to two years earlier, showcasing a massive spike in demand for culturally rich food excursions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $12.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $23.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Key Market Players:

Abercrombie & Kent USA, LLC

Classic Journeys LLC

G Adventures Inc.

Greaves Travel India Private Limited

India Food Tour

ITC Travel Group Limited

The FTC4Lobe Group

The Travel Corporation

Topdeck Tours Ltd.

TourRadar GmbH

Culinary Tourism Market, By Gastronomic Activity:

Food Tours

Visit to Markets and Food Producers

Food Fairs

Food Events

Museums

Cookery Workshops

Others

Culinary Tourism Market, By Marketing Activity:

Food Guides

Brochures

Websites

Blogs

Events

Publicity

Others

Culinary Tourism Market, By Tourists Category:

Millennials

Baby Boomers

Gen X

Gen Z

Culinary Tourism Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eyaf2e

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