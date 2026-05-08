Business Continuity Management Analysis Report 2026 - Global Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2025-2031

Dublin, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Continuity Management Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Business Continuity Management (BCM) Market is anticipated to expand from USD 773.81 million in 2025 to USD 1.94 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.62%

BCM serves as a comprehensive strategy to pinpoint potential organizational threats and their operational impacts, establishing a structured approach to enhance resilience, protect stakeholder interests, and secure value creation during crises. This expansion is largely fueled by the rising frequency and intensity of global disruptions like natural disasters and cyber threats, combined with stricter regulatory requirements across various industries. Reflecting this trend, the Business Continuity Institute's 2025 Continuity & Resilience Report indicates that 65.5% of companies have boosted their financial or resource backing for resilience and continuity initiatives.

A major barrier hindering the widespread growth of this global market is the heavy financial investment needed to deploy thorough BCM frameworks. This cost issue is further complicated by the technical difficulties associated with blending these advanced systems into diverse and established organizational infrastructures.

Market Driver

The Global Business Continuity Management market is being heavily driven by the rising frequency and complexity of operational disruptions, especially cyber incidents. Businesses are navigating a constantly shifting threat environment where malicious actions like data breaches and ransomware can cause severe financial and operational damage. Emphasizing this financial risk, the IBM 2025 Cost of a Data Breach Report, released in August 2025, noted a global average data breach cost of $4.44 million, highlighting the urgent need for strong BCM protocols. Such costly events require organizations to maintain thorough preparedness, swift response mechanisms, and strong recovery systems to reduce downtime, which fuels the need for sophisticated BCM services.

Alongside these disruptive threats, strict governance and regulatory compliance rules serve as another major catalyst for market growth. Companies in all industries face growing mandates to prove their operational resilience and ability to deliver services continuously, with regulators frequently handing down fines for failures. As noted in the August 2025 IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report, US breach expenses climbed to $10.22 million, influenced in part by such regulatory fines. Additionally, corporate attitudes are shifting toward formalized strategies, with the Business Continuity Institute's September 2025 Continuity & Resilience Report finding that 45.5% of businesses now treat resilience as an independent corporate function, driving further demand for cohesive BCM tools.

Market Challenge

A primary hurdle restricting the global growth of the Business Continuity Management (BCM) market is the massive financial outlay needed to establish extensive solutions. This economic strain, combined with the technical difficulties of weaving these systems into varied and complex existing company infrastructures, severely slows the uptake of BCM strategies. Consequently, numerous businesses, especially small and medium-sized operations, view the initial expenses and resource demands as too high, causing them to postpone or reduce the scope of their continuity projects.

Advanced BCM tools demand extensive capital for infrastructure and software, alongside major personnel investments for continuous upkeep and specialized staff training. Such intricacies frequently lead to extended rollout periods and increased pressure on internal teams, acting as a deterrent for potential buyers. These adoption barriers tangibly stunt market progress, a reality supported by Nationwide's March 2025 risk management survey, which revealed that 21% of companies still lack a business continuity plan due to these persistent financial and integrative challenges.

Market Trends

The migration toward cloud-based Business Continuity Management solutions represents a major industry trend, with companies transferring their disaster recovery and continuity operations to cloud environments. This transition delivers greater flexibility, cost savings, and scalability, guaranteeing that remote teams can reliably access essential data and processes during unexpected disruptions. The ease of management and remote capabilities are central to this shift, as highlighted in a March 31, 2026, Revenue Memo analysis noting that 84% of companies already keep their backups in the cloud, while 8% intend to transition within a year, showcasing immense trust in cloud-reliant resilience models.

Another revolutionary trend in BCM strategies is the incorporation of artificial intelligence into risk evaluation protocols. AI allows for a highly predictive and proactive method of spotting vulnerabilities by scanning massive datasets to detect intricate patterns and predict potential crises with heightened precision, thereby boosting a company's ability to prepare for various emergencies. This technology ensures dynamic updates to risk profiles and ongoing threat monitoring, a strategic priority echoed in the November 19, 2025, Business Continuity Institute's Horizon Scan Report, which revealed that 30.5% of firms view AI's strategic influence as a primary focus over the next five to ten years, highlighting its transformative impact on risk comprehension.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $773.81 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $1940 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.6% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Key Market Players

Avalution Consulting LLC.

Sungard Availability Services

EMC Corp

Storage Craft Technology Corporation

MetricStream Inc.

Virtual Corporation

Logic Manager Inc.

Continuity Logic LLC.

International Business Machines Corporation

SAI Global Private Limited

Business Continuity Management Market, By Offering:

Solutions

Services

Business Continuity Management Market, By Organization Size:

Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Business Continuity Management Market, By Application:

Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery

Data Center & Data Center Networking

Governance Risk & Compliance

Risk Management

Business Continuity Management Market, By Industry:

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing & Retail

Telcom & IT

Others

Business Continuity Management Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z3l0eg

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