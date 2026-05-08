Biogas Upgrading Equipment Industry Report 2026 - Global Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2025-2031

Dublin, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market is anticipated to expand from USD 9.06 billion in 2025 to USD 17.89 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.01%.

These specialized systems are utilized to refine raw biogas - primarily a blend of methane and carbon dioxide - into high-purity biomethane by carefully eliminating contaminants like water vapor and hydrogen sulfide. This purification enables the upgraded biogas to be injected directly into natural gas networks or used as a renewable transportation fuel. The industry's expansion is largely fueled by the worldwide shift toward sustainable energy, stricter regulations aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions, and the need for better organic waste management. Highlighting this trend, the European Biogas Association reported the launch of 111 new biomethane plants in Europe in 2024, increasing the total number of facilities to 1,620.

This market growth is additionally supported by an increasing need for cleaner energy alternatives and improved energy security. Nevertheless, a major hurdle restricting faster expansion is the hefty upfront capital required to build biogas upgrading plants and their complex supporting infrastructure. Emphasizing the massive financial requirements for ongoing market growth and scalability, the European Biogas Association noted that €7.5 billion is earmarked for biomethane infrastructure investments across Europe during the 2025-2026 period.

Market Driver

Tougher environmental laws and bold global goals for reducing emissions are key drivers accelerating the adoption of biogas upgrading systems. Authorities worldwide are implementing rules to limit greenhouse gases, particularly methane, which requires capturing and refining raw biogas into pure biomethane. This process prevents methane from escaping into the atmosphere and supports broader decarbonization initiatives. As detailed in the United Nations Environment Programme's December 2025 Global Methane Status Report, 127 nations have included strategies addressing primary methane emission sources in their recent Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to help achieve the Global Methane Pledge of cutting emissions by 30% from 2020 levels by 2030. Consequently, waste management facilities and related industries are forced to finance advanced upgrading equipment to remain compliant with these strict standards.

Strong governmental backing and favorable policy incentives further accelerate the growth of the international biogas upgrading equipment sector. Acknowledging the critical role of renewable natural gas (RNG), lawmakers are introducing regulatory frameworks and financial aids to boost its creation and use. These supportive measures lower the financial hazards for project creators, ensuring better economic feasibility.

For example, Bioenergy International reported that in September 2025, the European Commission endorsed a modification to Germany's renewable energy program, adding €7.9 billion to back biomass and biogas electricity generation. Such targeted investments stimulate the construction of new upgrading centers and the revamping of older sites, thus increasing equipment demand. Additionally, the American Biogas Council highlighted that capital injected into new United States biogas networks surpassed $2 billion in 2025.

Market Challenge

The massive upfront capital necessary to build biogas upgrading plants and their intricate supporting networks acts as a primary obstacle to the expansion of the global market. These steep initial expenses actively discourage prospective investors and project planners from launching new biomethane ventures, especially smaller organizations or those operating in areas with limited financial ecosystems. Because of the heavy financial burden involved, the general appeal of backing biogas upgrading infrastructure diminishes, which ultimately decelerates the industry's overall growth trajectory.

Highlighting the massive capital required for these installations, the American Biogas Council reported that spending on new United States biogas infrastructure exceeded $2 billion in 2025, with 68 of the 70 new initiatives specifically designed to refine biogas into renewable natural gas. These immense funding prerequisites often lead to prolonged project development phases and require access to complex funding structures. Consequently, these financial barriers severely restrict the pace and scale at which modern biogas upgrading equipment can be deployed across the globe.

Market Trends

Breakthroughs in biogas purification technologies are significantly shaping the international market for biogas upgrading equipment. Ongoing innovations are making the transformation of raw biogas into premium biomethane both more efficient and economically viable. Current systems frequently utilize sophisticated separation techniques, such as enhanced membrane separation and Pressure Swing Adsorption, to effectively extract unwanted contaminants. These upgrades result in superior methane capture rates and lower day-to-day operational expenses. Emphasizing the profound market effect of these improvements, a February 2025 article by FASTECH titled "6 Biogas Trends to Watch in 2025" noted that modern technological leaps have increased biomethane output by 25% to 190%.

Another major trend is the rising popularity of decentralized, modular biogas upgrading units. These setups provide greater adaptability, quicker installation times, and easy scalability, making them ideal for varying project dimensions and isolated sites. By seamlessly blending with current systems and accommodating a wide array of raw materials, they minimize the logistical complexities and high initial capital typically tied to massive plants, thus broadening access to biomethane generation. Demonstrating this adaptability, Biowatt-Biogas highlighted in their April 2026 release, "Biogas Upgrading: Technologies, Process, and Membrane Systems for Biomethane Production," that their container-based modular equipment can effortlessly scale production from 80 up to 12,000 Nm/h.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $17.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.0% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Key Market Players:

Xylem Inc.

Pentair plc

Veolia Environnement S.A.

SUEZ S.A.

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH

DMT Environmental Technology B.V.

Greenlane Renewables Inc.

Bright Renewables B.V.

Carbotech Gas Systems GmbH

Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market, By Technology:

Water Wash

Chemical Scrubbing

Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA)

Membrane Separation

Cryogenic Separation

Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market, By Application:

Municipal

Industrial

Agricultural

Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i4z6us

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