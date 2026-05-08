Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Analysis Report 2026 - Global Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2025-2031

Dublin, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market is anticipated to expand from USD 25.79 billion in 2025 to USD 49.26 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 11.39%

These solutions blend conventional supply chain practices with cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, mobile computing, and the Internet of Things to boost operational responsiveness, efficiency, and transparency. This expansion is largely fueled by the growing need for real-time operational insights, the rising intricacy of worldwide supply networks, and the pervasive use of mobile technologies in day-to-day business activities.

A major obstacle hindering the market's progress is the difficulty of integrating these modern solutions with the fragmented legacy systems still present in many operational frameworks. Nevertheless, organizations remain committed to advancement; the MHI 2026 Annual Industry Report indicates that 56% of companies expect to boost their investments in supply chain innovation, with 52% preparing to allocate more than $1 million toward these efforts.

Market Driver

The Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market is heavily propelled by the rising integration of sophisticated digital tools, as companies utilize artificial intelligence, advanced robotics, and the Internet of Things to update their workflows. Such innovations facilitate high-level automation, predictive insights, and better decision-making capabilities within intricate logistical frameworks.

UPS dedicated approximately USD 100 million in March 2026 to equip its Taoyuan International Logistics Center with cutting-edge automation, streamlining processes such as inventory tracking, picking, and packing. This substantial financial commitment highlights the sector's dedication to employing digital tools for enhanced efficiency and output.

At the same time, the market is experiencing robust growth due to a surging need for transparent and real-time supply chain monitoring. Businesses increasingly demand detailed visibility into product locations, conditions, and possible interruptions to quickly address issues and lower risks. The necessity for such precise data is evident in Tive's March 2025 State of Visibility Report, which noted a 200% year-over-year increase in IoT-powered cargo tracking, signaling a widespread shift toward constant monitoring. Adding to this strategic momentum, an October 2025 DHL Group survey of more than 2,500 professionals revealed that 44% view artificial intelligence as the primary force shaping the future of logistics.

Market Challenge

A major hurdle restricting the growth of the Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market is the complicated integration process caused by fragmented legacy systems in current business infrastructures. These entrenched, older systems often function in isolation, making it exceptionally challenging to achieve smooth communication and data sharing with modern mobile and smart platforms. Because these systems inherently lack interoperability, companies are forced to undertake heavy customization, which results in extended deployment timelines and significantly higher costs.

These integration barriers directly hinder the broader implementation of modern tools aimed at boosting supply chain efficiency and transparency. As noted in the MHI 2025 Annual Industry Report, 28% of industry leaders identified resilience and agility as top concerns for their supply chains. Struggling to merge cutting-edge mobile and smart solutions with outdated architectures severely weakens a company's agility and responsiveness to changing market conditions, preventing them from fully leveraging these new technologies. Consequently, this friction decelerates the wider acceptance and overall expansion of mobile and smart supply chain systems.

Market Trends

A major trend in the market is the growing emphasis on ethical and sustainable supply chain operations, moving industry priorities past standard efficiency and cost measures to include social and environmental accountability. This shift requires enhanced traceability and openness across the value chain, accelerating the use of mobile and smart tools capable of verifying ethical sourcing, logging carbon footprints, and measuring resource use.

Instances of this include mobile-integrated IoT sensors that supply live updates on logistics energy consumption, and mobile apps designed to streamline ethical auditing. Supporting this shift, Blue Yonder's April 2026 "2026 Supply Chain Compass: Spotlight on Sustainability report" found that 66% of industry leaders are taking active steps to lower their supply chains' ecological footprints.

Another crucial trend is the transition toward modular, cloud-native supply chain structures, steering away from rigid, monolithic legacy setups in favor of highly adaptable frameworks. This structural evolution allows companies to smoothly incorporate mobile and smart solutions, promoting better scalability and responsiveness to shifting market environments.

By using modular components, organizations can rapidly deploy and update targeted features, like mobile workforce applications or sophisticated inventory controls, without needing to replace their whole system. This is reflected in SQ Magazine's July 2025 "Cloud Adoption Statistics 2026: Growth, Migration Drivers & ROI Highlight", which reported that enterprise adoption of cloud-native architectures hit 49%, marking a 7% increase from the previous year.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $25.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $49.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Key Market Players

Blue Yonder, Inc.

Epicor Software Corporation

Koch Industries Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Kinaxis Inc.

Korber AG

Manhattan Associates, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market, By Component:

Software

Service

Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market, By Enterprise Size:

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market, By Industry:

Third Party Logistics (3PL)

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Others

Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cbs2kh

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