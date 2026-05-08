Incontinence Pads Market Report 2026 - Global Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2025-2031

Dublin, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Incontinence Pads Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Incontinence Pads Market is anticipated to expand from USD 8.24 billion in 2025 to USD 12.51 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.21%

Market growth is predominantly fueled by a rapidly expanding elderly population, a demographic that experiences more frequent incontinence due to natural physiological aging and higher rates of chronic illnesses like neurological conditions and diabetes. Furthermore, increased public awareness about incontinence management and a gradual decline in the attached social stigma are boosting product usage. Continuous technological upgrades that improve the discretion, absorbency, and overall comfort of these pads also play a vital role in propelling market development.

Despite this positive outlook, the market encounters obstacles such as the enduring societal stigma associated with incontinence, which often discourages open conversations and hinders product acceptance among specific demographic groups. As reported by EDANA in 2025, Europe's total nonwovens production for the wider hygiene industry - which includes incontinence items - saw a 2.7% decrease, although this drop was largely driven by trends in the baby diaper category. This nuanced performance across regions and broader product categories highlights the complex and shifting dynamics currently at play within the global hygiene sector.

Market Driver

A major catalyst for the incontinence pads market is the continuous expansion of the aging population worldwide. Thanks to socio-economic progress and medical breakthroughs, life expectancies are rising while fertility rates decline, causing elderly demographics to make up a significantly larger share of the global population. This demographic transformation heavily influences the need for incontinence solutions, given that the natural aging process frequently results in greater bowel and bladder leakage.

Because staying healthy is essential for seniors to maintain their independence and community involvement, the demand for reliable management products is surging. Data from the United Nations Population Fund in June 2024 revealed that the global percentage of individuals aged 65 and older jumped from 5.5% in 1974 to 10.3% in 2024. Consequently, this persistent increase in older populations directly boosts the requirement for subtle and efficient incontinence care items.

Ongoing technological breakthroughs and product innovations also drive market momentum by significantly improving user discretion, absorbency, and comfort. Industry manufacturers regularly channel resources into research and development to create advanced materials and highly effective designs. Notable advancements range from state-of-the-art absorbent cores that soak up liquids more rapidly to digital health monitors that notify caregivers of moisture levels.

These upgrades elevate the user's quality of life while simultaneously easing the social embarrassment frequently linked to the condition. Highlighting this commitment, Ontex's Full-Year 2023 Results from February 2024 showed a €96 million operational investment, which funded new adult care production lines. Such continuous enhancements foster wider product acceptance and stimulate overall industry growth, as reflected in Ontex's 2023 Integrated Annual Report, where the firm posted €2.34 billion in total revenue across its hygiene solutions division for that year.

Market Challenge

The Global incontinence pads market faces a major hurdle in the form of enduring social stigma associated with the condition. Negative societal perceptions frequently cause individuals to hide their struggles, which suppresses open conversations and discourages them from actively seeking effective management methods. This tendency to conceal the issue directly limits product adoption, as many affected people might either prioritize secrecy over proper treatment or simply remain uninformed about the available solutions.

Highlighting the severity of this issue, the National Association for Continence (NAFC) noted in November 2025 that 69% of people suffering from incontinence admitted to keeping their condition a secret. Ultimately, this broad hesitation to confront and manage the problem poses a significant obstacle to the industry's continued expansion.

In addition to hindering direct consumer adoption, this pervasive stigma also prevents a notable segment of the affected demographic from seeking medical advice. The NAFC further disclosed that 15% of individuals dealing with incontinence h

Because patients are avoiding clinical consultations, there are far fewer opportunities for doctors to educate them or recommend appropriate management strategies. Consequently, this absence of professional intervention and guidance directly shrinks the available consumer base and restricts the overall growth potential for incontinence pad manufacturers.

Market Trends

A rising consciousness about environmental sustainability is noticeably shaping the global incontinence pads market, driving consumer demand toward reusable and eco-friendly alternatives. In response to this shifting preference, manufacturers are upgrading their production methods and utilizing greener materials. This transition is largely motivated by buyers who are looking past mere product performance to prioritize ecological factors, seeking solutions that minimize their carbon footprint and overall waste.

Demonstrating this industry-wide pivot, Attindas Hygiene Partners revealed in their October 2025 Sustainability Report that they had already reached 70% of their 2030 target for sourcing certified sustainable materials. Ultimately, this eco-conscious movement is pushing companies to diversify their offerings with items featuring lower plastic usage, plant-derived ingredients, and reusable designs.

Another major trend actively transforming the incontinence pads industry is the rapid growth of subscription services and e-commerce platforms. These digital sales channels provide consumers with unmatched convenience, privacy, and direct purchasing capabilities, which are highly valued by those dealing with incontinence. By allowing customers to discreetly receive scheduled deliveries right to their doors, these services help alleviate social embarrassment while guaranteeing a reliable product supply. This shift toward digital purchasing is fundamentally altering standard retail environments and expanding the market's overall footprint. Reinforcing this development, Essity's "Essity around the world - December 2025" publication highlighted a 12.2% increase in digital sales for their hygiene products across Latin America in 2025, illustrating a clear surge in consumer willingness to buy incontinence care items online.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $12.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Key Market Players

Cardinal Health Inc.

Kimberly Clark Corporation

Medline Industries, LP.

Procter & Gamble

ABENA A/S

PAUL HARTMANN AG

Ontex BV

Essity Aktlebolag

DEPEND from Kimberly-Clark

Incontinence Pads Market, By Product Type:

Reusable Pads

Disposable Pads

Incontinence Pads Market, By Patient:

Female incontinence pads

Male incontinence pads

Incontinence Pads Market, By End-Use Industry:

Hospitals

Clinics

Long-term care facilities

Homecare settings

Others

Incontinence Pads Market, By Distribution Channel:

Offline sales

Online sales

Incontinence Pads Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dx4ggo

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