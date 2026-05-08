Nuclear Decommissioning Services Research Report 2026

Dublin, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market is anticipated to expand from USD 7.99 billion in 2025 to USD 11.19 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 5.77%.

This industry involves the administrative and technical procedures necessary to permanently shut down nuclear facilities and securely extract radioactive substances. A major factor propelling this growth is the increasing age of power plants worldwide, which necessitates secure dismantling and proper waste handling. Furthermore, stringent environmental regulations pressure utility providers to formally close aging plants instead of perpetually prolonging their use. Data from the World Nuclear Association indicates that the average age of active nuclear reactors across the globe was 32 years in 2025.

A major obstacle potentially hindering the market's growth is the massive financial investment needed for permanent radioactive waste disposal and extensive site rehabilitation. These enormous capital demands often lead to delayed project timelines and make the ultimate site handover much more difficult for plant operators.

Market Driver

The Global Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market is primarily propelled by the growing volume of aging nuclear facilities approaching the end of their operational lifespans. Once commercial reactors surpass their initial licensing periods, facility managers are obligated to begin secure dismantling processes. Dealing with these older structures necessitates advanced engineering techniques for effective site cleanup and radioactive decontamination.

A December 2025 article by Canary Media, titled 'Nuclear powers loud but quiet year,' noted that seven reactors were permanently closed worldwide. This consistent buildup of decommissioned facilities ensures a steady stream of extended projects for industry contractors, with a 2025 Canary Media report highlighting a global total of 417 active reactors that will eventually need to be dismantled.

National policies enforcing the phase-out of nuclear energy significantly alter standard operational timelines and drive up market demand. Government-ordered premature shutdowns compel facility operators to launch early dismantling initiatives. This sudden transition turns functional power generation facilities into decommissioning areas that need immediate waste processing.

As highlighted in the Anthropocene Institute's October 2025 'The German Nuclear Phase out Report,' forced closures of commercial facilities eliminated roughly 800 terawatt-hours of prospective nuclear energy production. These reductions in generation capacity directly result in new decommissioning agreements for contractors tasked with rehabilitating the closed locations.

Market Challenge

The exorbitant financial investment needed for permanent radioactive waste containment and extended site rehabilitation serves as a major economic hurdle, constraining the global nuclear decommissioning services market. Plant operators are required to dedicate billions of dollars across many decades to safely handle spent fuel and carry out comprehensive environmental cleanups. These steep expenses often deplete utility providers' budgets, leading to postponements in official dismantling activities. As operators defer these initiatives because of limited funds, contractors face extended sales periods and delayed income, ultimately reducing the market's overall pace of growth.

Additionally, the heavy economic toll associated with radioactive material management restricts the ability to undertake multiple decommissioning efforts simultaneously. The World Nuclear Association projected in 2026 that the comprehensive cost to decommission Spain's nuclear power facilities would reach roughly 20.2 billion euros. Such tremendous capital demands compel operators to retire their plants in gradual stages instead of initiating large-scale, immediate closures. This step-by-step strategy limits the immediate availability of service agreements for industry contractors, thereby restricting the broader market's potential for rapid expansion.

Market Trends

The Global nuclear decommissioning services market is being revolutionized by the adoption of remote-controlled dismantling technologies and sophisticated robotics for managing hazardous waste. Facility managers utilize autonomous machinery to perform accurate demolition work in highly radioactive areas that are unsafe for human workers.

This shift not only speeds up project completion and improves the sorting of waste but also minimizes personnel exposure to dangerous environments. A June 2025 UK Government publication, 'NDA launches pioneering robotics partnership to manage nuclear waste,' reported that the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority pledged up to £9.5 million across four years for the automated sorting of radioactive waste, underscoring a growing trend toward the mechanization of intricate decommissioning tasks.

The market's overall capabilities are being significantly altered by strategic mergers and joint ventures between decommissioning contractors. Firms are establishing alliances to share the financial risks associated with site cleanups and to combine their engineering assets. By merging operational skills with regulatory insight, these joint operations can successfully compete for massive contracts and handle several reactor closures at the same time.

A November 2025 article by Cavendish Nuclear, titled 'Nuclear Decommissioning Solutions Contract Success,' noted that a collaborative partnership won a contract as part of a £4.6 billion framework to aid in plant dismantling initiatives. Such strategic partnerships allow service providers to effectively expand their global site rehabilitation capabilities.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $11.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Key Market Players:

Ansaldo Energia S.p.A.

Babcock International Group PLC

Bechtel Corporation

GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy

Westinghouse Electric Company LLC

Fluor Corporation

NUVIA Group

Northstar Group Services, Inc.

Elektra GmbH

Muroosystems Corporation

Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market, By Reactor Type:

Pressurized Water Reactor

Boiling Water Reactor

Gas Cooled Reactor

Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market, By Capacity:

Below 100 MW

100 - 1000 MW

Above 1000 MW

Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market, By Application:

Commercial Power Reactor

Prototype Power Reactor

Research Reactor

Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5yeizp

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