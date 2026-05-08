Preimplantation Genetic Testing Research Report 2026 - Global Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2025-2031

Dublin, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market is anticipated to expand from USD 660.67 Million in 2025 to USD 1.06 billion by 2031, registering an 8.36% CAGR

PGT involves analyzing embryos generated via in vitro fertilization for chromosomal irregularities and specific monogenic conditions before they are transferred to the uterus. This market growth is largely fueled by changing global demographics, such as the increasing average age of mothers, which elevates the risk of genetic defects, alongside ongoing improvements in assisted reproductive technologies that boost PGT effectiveness. Data from the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology PGT Consortium indicates that participating centers recorded around 9,971 PGT biopsy cycles in 2023.

Furthermore, the market is being stimulated by growing awareness among both clinicians and patients about the advantages of minimizing the transmission of hereditary genetic diseases. Nevertheless, a major obstacle to market growth continues to be the hefty expenses tied to PGT procedures, coupled with inadequate or irregular insurance coverage across diverse healthcare systems, which could impede wider acceptance of the technology.

Market Driver

Progress in genetic testing technology acts as a primary catalyst for the global Preimplantation Genetic Testing market, facilitating more exact and thorough embryo assessments. The ongoing development of sequencing methods, especially Next-Generation Sequencing, yields greater precision in identifying specific monogenic conditions and chromosomal anomalies.

Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced two novel NGS-based research solutions in July 2023: the Ion AmpliSeq Polyploidy Kit and the Ion ReproSeq PGT-A Kit - tailored to assist with preimplantation genetic testing for aneuploidy. Such breakthroughs enhance the dependability and efficiency of PGT processes, broadening their usage and building higher trust among prospective parents and healthcare professionals.

A surge in global infertility rates further drives the Preimplantation Genetic Testing market by heightening the need for assisted reproductive technologies that frequently incorporate PGT. With an increasing number of individuals and couples undergoing fertility therapies, the demand for embryonic genetic screening grows to elevate pregnancy success and mitigate genetic disease risks.

The World Health Organization reported in April 2023 that roughly 17.5% of adults worldwide face infertility issues, a pervasive challenge that accelerates IVF adoption and broadens the PGT patient base. As a result, the market expands as PGT becomes an increasingly standard element of fertility treatments designed to optimize embryo transfer outcomes. Preliminary figures from the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology's European IVF Monitoring Consortium, shared in March 2024, noted 1,103,633 Assisted Reproductive Technology cycles across 37 European nations during 2021.

Market Challenge

A major obstacle hindering the growth of the Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market is the steep expense of PGT processes, combined with sparse or irregular insurance reimbursement frameworks across diverse healthcare infrastructures. This monetary hurdle actively curbs market expansion by rendering PGT unaffordable for a large portion of prospective patients. The burden of heavy out-of-pocket costs, paired with the already expensive nature of in vitro fertilization rounds, discourages people from utilizing PGT even with its proven clinical advantages in detecting genetic defects.

The absence of uniform and inclusive reimbursement frameworks internationally adds to the financial unpredictability for future parents, impeding widespread utilization. In regions lacking sufficient PGT coverage, patients must shoulder the entire, often prohibitive, financial load. Data from CARE Fertility and Women's Health indicates that by 2025, Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Aneuploidy (PGT-A) in the United States reached between $2,500 and $4,000 per cycle, while more intricate assessments for single gene conditions (PGT-M) cost between $7,000 and $12,000 per cycle. These steep fees, frequently left out of comprehensive insurance plans, compel numerous patients to skip these sophisticated genetic screenings, ultimately restricting the worldwide growth and market reach of preimplantation genetic testing services.

Market Trends

The incorporation of Artificial Intelligence into embryo evaluation is dramatically transforming the Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market by bringing greater accuracy and objectivity to the embryo selection process. Moving past conventional morphological assessments, this trend utilizes sophisticated algorithms to process intricate data from embryological metrics and time-lapse imagery, which minimizes human bias and elevates grading consistency.

Research indicates that AI systems offer a 10 to 25% improvement in accuracy when forecasting embryo survivability and implantation success compared to standard embryologist evaluations, as noted in a December 2025 review in Reproductive Biology and Endocrinology titled 'Artificial Intelligence in Routine IVF Practice'. Such heightened precision encourages more assured single-embryo transfers and maximizes in vitro fertilization success, strengthening trust in PGT among both patients and healthcare providers.

Another crucial trend is the growing utilization of non-invasive preimplantation genetic testing (niPGT), motivated by the goal of reducing the potential embryonic risks linked to invasive biopsies. By evaluating cell-free DNA discharged into the culture medium of the embryo, niPGT bypasses the necessity for a trophectoderm biopsy. This technique is gaining traction because it lowers physical strain on embryos while streamlining laboratory procedures.

According to an October 2025 study in Reproductive Sciences titled 'Optimizing Non-Invasive PGT-A: A Multi-Factorial Approach for Enhanced Accuracy and Seamless Integration Into Clinical IVF', a refined niPGT-A process demonstrated a remarkable 91.3% accuracy and a 92.1% Positive Predictive Value, exceeding traditional PGT-A metrics. These developments are essential for expanding market reach, as they improve diagnostic trustworthiness while alleviating safety and ethical worries.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 177 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $660.67 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $1060 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Key Market Players

Sutter Health

Acacia Research Corporation

CooperSurgical, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Genea Pty Limited

Genesis Genetics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Illumina, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market, By Procedure:

Preimplantation Genetic Screening

Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market, By Product:

Reagents and Consumables

Instruments

Software

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market, By Technology:

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Fluorescent In-Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Others

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market, By Application:

Chromosomal Abnormalities

X-linked Diseases

Embryo Testing

Aneuploidy Screening

HLA Typing

Other

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market, By End User:

Fertility Centers

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Research Centers

Academic Labs

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wh2nwj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment