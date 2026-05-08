Coronavirus Vaccine Market Research Report 2026 - Global Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2025-2031

Dublin, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coronavirus Vaccine Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market is anticipated to expand from USD 51.23 billion in 2025 to USD 62.97 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%

These biological products stimulate an immune response against the SARS-CoV-2 virus to prevent or reduce the severity, hospitalization rates, and mortality associated with COVID-19, utilizing platforms such as mRNA, viral vectors, inactivated viruses, and protein-based techniques.

The market's upward trajectory is largely fueled by the continuous emergence of viral variants that require updated formulations, along with strong government backing for development and distribution, and heavy investments in manufacturing and research. Additionally, the growing need for booster shots to sustain population immunity significantly contributes to this ongoing market expansion.

Highlighting the immense scale of this sector, the World Health Organization's Global Vaccine Market Report noted that COVID-19 vaccines accounted for 7.7 billion of the 12.7 billion total vaccine doses distributed worldwide in 2022. Despite this massive volume, a major obstacle to broader global market growth remains the unequal distribution of these vaccines. This uneven allocation creates significant access gaps, disproportionately affecting the populations of lower-income nations.

Market Driver

A major force propelling the Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market is the continuous emergence of new viral variants, which requires constant adjustments to vaccines to preserve their effectiveness against shifting strains. This ever-changing landscape drives pharmaceutical firms to speed up the creation and rollout of revised vaccine versions, securing a steady demand for protective immunity.

The persistent requirement for these updated vaccines provides reliable revenue generation for producers, highlighting how the market adapts to biological threats. As an example, Pfizer Inc. noted in its February 2026 press release, 'Pfizer Reports Solid Full-Year 2025 Results And Reaffirms 2026 Guidance,' that it projects roughly $5 billion in revenue from its COVID-19 offerings in 2026, underscoring the enduring need for vaccines to combat ongoing viral evolution.

At the same time, heightened research and development efforts play a vital role in market growth by driving technological improvements and allowing for swifter reactions to emerging public health crises. Pharmaceutical companies are pouring substantial funds into R&D to boost vaccine stability, refine delivery systems, and investigate next-generation preventive options like combination vaccines.

These efforts are essential for prolonging immunity and readying defenses for future outbreaks. Highlighting this dedication to progress, Pfizer Inc.'s December 2024 press release, 'Pfizer Provides Full-Year 2025 Guidance and Reaffirms Full-Year 2024 Guidance,' forecasted full-year 2025 Adjusted Research and Development spending between $10.7 billion and $11.7 billion. Overall, the wider vaccine industry remains highly active; according to Global Health Press in April 2026, worldwide vaccine manufacturing is estimated to reach approximately 14.5 billion doses annually for the 2025 to 2026 period.

Market Challenge

The uneven global distribution of coronavirus vaccines stands as a major hurdle to the continuous expansion of the global market. This issue stems from stark differences in production capacity and overall accessibility, which take a particularly heavy toll on lower-income countries. Because these regions depend so heavily on purchasing vaccines from outside sources, they frequently face supply chain vulnerabilities and inconsistent availability of critical doses.

Illustrating this problem, the World Health Organization's Global Vaccine Market Report revealed that in 2024, nations within the WHO African and Eastern Mediterranean regions imported nearly all, over 95%, of their vaccine supply from producers outside their respective borders. This intense reliance on external manufacturing stifles the creation of strong regional vaccine markets and independent production networks.

Consequently, this dependency often leads to delayed vaccine availability and complicated logistics, directly hindering dependable immunization initiatives and long-term market penetration in these highly populated areas. Ultimately, the broader global market's expansion is held back by the inability to fully capitalize on demand and build reliable distribution channels across all geographic sectors.

Market Trends

A major trend in the market is the focus on pan-coronavirus vaccine research, which seeks to provide comprehensive and long-lasting defense against existing and upcoming SARS-CoV-2 variants, as well as potentially other coronaviruses. By targeting conserved viral elements that trigger a broad immune reaction, this scientific effort aims to break the continuous cycle of updating vaccines for specific variants, delivering a more stable and permanent solution.

Moving toward universal vaccines is a strategic effort to lessen the societal damage caused by new strains and to simplify the logistics of vaccine distribution. Highlighting the dedication to achieving enduring immunity, CBS News reported in May 2025 that the National Institutes of Health had previously granted $62.4 million to researchers at seven different universities working on pan-coronavirus vaccines.

The Global coronavirus vaccine market is also being shaped by the growing development of non-injectable formulations, which improve both patient compliance and overall accessibility. Alternative administration techniques, such as nasal sprays and oral vaccines, make the process easier and facilitate wider distribution, especially among populations with a fear of needles.

Furthermore, mucosal vaccines delivered intranasally can induce localized immunity directly at the primary site of viral entry, adding an extra layer of protection against both infection and transmission. Emphasizing this shift toward more user-friendly and powerful approaches, an April 2026 specialized news update titled 'Accelerating Development for Some NextGen Covid Vaxes' highlighted six preclinical reports focused on mucosal vaccines, reflecting intense ongoing research and development in this space.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $51.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $62.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Key Market Players:

Pfizer Inc.

BioNTech SE

Moderna, Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Novavax, Inc.

Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd.

Bharat Biotech International Limited

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Infection Type:

SARS-CoV-2

SARS-CoV

MERS-CoV

Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Vaccine Type:

Virus Vaccine

Viral Vector Vaccine

Nucleic Acid Vaccine

Protein Based Vaccine

Others

Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Product Type:

Monovalent Vaccine

Multivariant Vaccine

Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Route of Administration:

Intramuscular

Oral

Intranasal

Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Patient Type:

Adults

Pediatric

Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Institutes

Others

Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/figucv

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