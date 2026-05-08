DDI (Domain Name System (DNS), Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP), and IP Address Management (IPAM)) Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2025-2031

Dublin, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DDI Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global DDI market is anticipated to expand from USD 1.91 billion in 2025 to USD 5.77 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 20.23%.

By consolidating Domain Name System (DNS), Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP), and IP Address Management (IPAM) into a cohesive framework, DDI solutions guarantee secure, reliable, and streamlined network performance. This market growth is primarily fueled by the growing intricacy of corporate networks, the rapid expansion of multi-cloud and multi-device ecosystems, and an urgent demand for advanced cybersecurity protocols.

Furthermore, the extensive implementation of IoT systems, digital transformation strategies, and virtualization efforts intensifies the need for dependable DDI platforms to supervise complicated network architectures and massive IP address inventories.

A major barrier to market growth involves the innate difficulties of incorporating DDI systems into varied legacy network setups, coupled with a persistent lack of qualified experts needed to deploy and maintain them efficiently. This obstacle is further magnified by the dwindling availability of IPv4 addresses, which accelerates the necessity for DDI systems that promote efficient IPAM and seamless IPv6 transitions.

Data from the American Registry for Internet Numbers (ARIN) highlights these ongoing resource limitations, noting that by April 13, 2026, the oldest active application on their IPv4 waiting list had been pending for roughly 388 days.

Market Driver

The broadening rollout of 5G networks acts as a crucial catalyst for the global DDI market, significantly altering network designs and boosting the need for sophisticated DDI platforms. Implementing 5G brings intricate demands for handling edge computing, network slicing, and dynamic IP assignments, which requires powerful DNS, DHCP, and IPAM functionalities.

Because these networks must process vastly larger data loads and support a wider array of connected devices, scalable and effective IP address administration is vital for maintaining flawless connectivity. The November 2025 Ericsson Mobility Report highlighted this surge, projecting global 5G subscriptions to exceed 2.9 billion by year-end, a roughly 600 million annual increase, which emphasizes the rising necessity for DDI to sustain the rapid expansion of 5G services.

At the same time, the DDI market is heavily influenced by an increasing demand for operational efficiency and network automation. To preserve their competitive edge, companies are continually looking to automate standard network duties, minimize manual errors, and speed up the deployment of services. DDI tools make this possible by automating the allocation and removal of DNS records and IP addresses, an essential function for sustaining flexible IT processes and responsive cloud environments.

Market Challenge

The persistent lack of highly trained experts acts as a major obstacle to the expansion of the global DDI market. Overseeing and implementing DDI platforms demands specific proficiency in security protocols, network structures, and complex IP address planning. Organizations frequently encounter difficulties in recruiting staff possessing the necessary skills to properly merge these advanced systems into their varied current network setups, which ultimately delays adoption and prevents maximum system utilization.

This deficit of competent personnel directly restrains market growth by prolonging integration schedules and elevating operational hazards linked to poor management or configuration errors. The ISC2 2025 Cybersecurity Workforce Study found that 59% of cybersecurity experts identified severe or substantial skill gaps in their departments during that year.

Additionally, the research showed that 88% of participants suffered a minimum of one severe cybersecurity incident stemming directly from these skill shortages. Such findings highlight how inadequate technical expertise compromises the secure, streamlined performance that DDI systems aim to deliver, thereby restricting broader market acceptance and successful implementation.

Market Trends

The transition to cloud-native DDI structures marks a profound transformation in the design, deployment, and administration of DDI services. Rather than merely operating DDI within the cloud, this movement champions platforms engineered with core cloud philosophies, including API-based automation, microservices, and containerization. Companies increasingly desire DDI tools that effortlessly mesh with fluid cloud setups to provide the flexibility, toughness, and scalability characteristic of cloud-native models.

This structural advancement is essential to sustain highly dispersed network systems and contemporary application creation. An April 7, 2026, Enterprise Times report titled "Cloud-Native Community Grows to 20 Million Developers" noted that the number of cloud-native developers grew from 15.6 million in Q3 2025 to 19.9 million in Q1 2026, representing a 28% jump over six months and underscoring the rapidly growing environment that modern DDI must accommodate.

Another prominent development is the incorporation of machine learning and artificial intelligence to enhance DDI security and automation, pushing these systems past fundamental management capabilities. Empowered by AI and ML, DDI platforms can execute predictive analysis, instinctively detect and resolve network irregularities, and improve threat identification by evaluating massive volumes of IPAM and DNS data.

This smart methodology facilitates the advanced automation of intricate procedures, minimizes the need for manual oversight, and vastly strengthens defense mechanisms against emerging dangers such as DNS-focused cyberattacks. The "2025 AI Adoption Pulse Survey" published by ISC2 on July 16, 2025, revealed that 30% of cybersecurity experts had already embedded AI-driven security applications into their workflows, illustrating an increasing dependence on smart technologies for essential protection across comprehensive network architectures.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $5.77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.2% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Key Market Players:

Infoblox Inc.

BlueCat Networks Inc.

EfficientIP SAS

Nokia Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Men&Mice ehf.

SolarWinds Corporation

BT Group plc

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise International

Microsoft Corporation

DDI Market, By Component:

Services

Hardware

Software

DDI Market, By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-premises

DDI Market, By Application:

Network Automation

Virtualization & Cloud

Data Center Transformation

Network Security

Others

DDI Market, By End User:

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Retail

Others

DDI Market, By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

DDI Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y2f1sq

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