CNG & LPG Vehicle Industry Research Report 2026 - Global Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2025-2031

Dublin, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CNG & LPG Vehicle Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global market for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) vehicles is anticipated to expand from USD 6.72 billion in 2025 to USD 10.25 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.29%

This industry includes vehicles engineered to run on these alternative fuels, providing a more environmentally friendly and cost-effective travel option than standard diesel or gasoline cars. The market's upward trajectory is largely fueled by stricter worldwide environmental laws designed to cut down particulate matter and greenhouse gas emissions.

Furthermore, the natural cost benefits of LPG and CNG compared to conventional fossil fuels make them highly attractive to everyday drivers and commercial fleet managers alike. The growth is further accelerated by multiple government subsidies and incentive initiatives that help offset the upfront costs of buying or converting to alternative fuel vehicles.

Data from the World Liquid Gas Association reveals that around 82,000 refueling stations backed the international Autogas industry in 2025. The same organization noted that there were roughly 27 million Autogas-powered vehicles operating worldwide during that year. Even with these positive strides, the broader growth of this market faces a notable hurdle due to inadequate refueling infrastructure across various regions, with the shortage of CNG stations being particularly problematic.

Market Driver

A major force propelling the CNG and LPG vehicle market forward is the global enforcement of stricter emission norms and environmental laws. As governments around the world roll out initiatives to shrink the transportation sector's carbon footprint and curb air pollution, they foster an ideal setting for the adoption of cleaner alternative fuels.

Such regulatory demands push automakers to develop new technologies while encouraging buyers to view LPG and natural gas vehicles as practical, eco-friendly choices, especially in heavily polluted cities. Highlighting this shift, a November 2025 MotorBeam report on Tata Motors indicated that Indian CNG vehicle sales surged by 35% during FY2025, largely driven by the impending 2027 implementation of CAFE 3 emission standards.

At the same time, the excellent fuel economy and natural affordability of LPG and CNG cars offer a compelling financial justification for their rising popularity. With competitive mileage rates and generally lower prices at the pump, these alternative fuels deliver significant long-term savings for everyday motorists and commercial fleet managers.

An April 2026 Good returns publication noted that CNG vehicles in India generate rough savings of 40% when measured against equivalent petrol models. This strong economic advantage continues to drive industry growth, particularly when traditional fuel prices remain unstable. Echoing this trend, Autocar India reported in January 2026 that the proportion of CNG vehicles in the Indian market grew from 17.8% in 2024 to 21.2% in 2025, underscoring a clear consumer pivot toward these cost-saving alternatives.

Market Challenge

A primary obstacle hindering the widespread acceptance of alternative fuel vehicles is the restricted availability of refueling stations, especially for compressed natural gas (CNG). This lack of infrastructure undermines buyer trust and complicates daily operations for commercial transport fleets. The hesitation of prospective buyers and fleet managers stems from worries about finding accessible fuel pumps, a situation that triggers range anxiety for everyday drivers and creates complex logistical hurdles for companies managing long-distance routes.

Consequently, this inadequate fueling network acts as a tangible roadblock that reduces the attractiveness of LPG and CNG vehicles, even with their proven financial and ecological benefits. Statistics from The Transport Project highlight that by the end of 2025, the United States possessed only 1,385 CNG stations and 81 facilities offering liquefied natural gas (LNG). Such a low station count across a massive geographic expanse severely limits the functional driving range of these cars, ultimately restricting broader market adoption and slowing the overall expansion of the international CNG and LPG vehicle sector.

Market Trends

The Global CNG and LPG vehicle industry is being heavily shaped by the rise in factory-fitted options from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), which deliver dependable, fully integrated, and warranty-supported vehicles directly to buyers. This development helps overcome past consumer reluctance tied to aftermarket modifications by guaranteeing better engine optimization and stricter safety regulations.

To meet changing consumer preferences, automakers are deliberately expanding their lineups to feature a wider array of LPG and CNG models across different car categories. Demonstrating this shift, an April 2026 report from The Economic Times highlighted that Tata Motors experienced a 24% increase in CNG sales, hitting 170,000 units over the previous fiscal year, proving that direct OEM participation significantly broadens the appeal and reach of alternative fuel cars.

At the same time, the increasing shift toward renewable liquid gas and Bio-CNG stands out as a pivotal trend steering the industry toward highly sustainable mobility. By utilizing fuels generated from organic waste materials, this advancement moves beyond the standard eco-friendly perks of traditional LPG and CNG, actively supporting a circular economy and achieving deeper cuts in carbon emissions.

The rising emphasis on these renewable resources is sparking new investments and technological breakthroughs in both infrastructure and fuel creation, increasing the practicality of these green alternatives. Illustrating this momentum, the American Biogas Council noted that US production of renewable natural gas climbed by 24% in 2025 to hit 225.6 million MMBtu, which is sufficient to power around 8.2 million cars, highlighting the sector's deepening dedication to entirely renewable energy.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $10.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Key Market Players:

Hyundai Motor Company

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd

Volkswagen AG

Honda Motor Company

Ford Motor Company

Fiat Automobiles S.p.A.

Tata Corporation

AB Volvo

Traton SE

CNG & LPG Vehicle Market, By Fuel type:

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)

CNG & LPG Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

CNG & LPG Vehicle Market, By Demand Category:

OEM

Retrofitting

CNG & LPG Vehicle Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/57epe

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