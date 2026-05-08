Plant Based Excipients Research Report 2026 - Global Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2025-2031

Dublin, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant Based Excipients Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Plant Based Excipients Market is anticipated to expand from USD 2.41 Billion in 2025 to USD 3.11 Billion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.34%

Derived from natural botanical sources like gums, cellulose, and starch, these inactive substances are utilized in nutraceutical and pharmaceutical formulations to improve processing, boost stability, and aid drug delivery. The market's growth is primarily fueled by a rising worldwide demand for clean-label and natural ingredients in the consumer product and healthcare sectors, alongside a growing consumer shift toward allergen-free, vegan, and vegetarian options. Highlighting this shift, the Organic Trade Association reported in April 2025 that U.S. sales of certified organic goods grew by 5.2% in 2024, reflecting a widespread preference for natural products that indirectly boosts the need for plant-derived excipients.

Additionally, market expansion is heavily supported by regulatory frameworks and initiatives that promote the use of naturally derived and sustainable ingredients in drug development. Nevertheless, a major hurdle restricting market growth is the complicated regulatory approval procedure for new plant-based excipients. This process typically demands exhaustive performance and toxicological data to guarantee that these natural alternatives match the safety and effectiveness of conventional synthetic options, ultimately extending the time it takes to reach the market.

Market Driver

The increasing need for eco-friendly and sustainable pharmaceutical ingredients serves as a major catalyst for the global plant-based excipients market. Drug manufacturers are placing greater emphasis on raw materials that reflect environmental responsibility and cater to consumer desires for sustainable goods, prompting increased investment and innovation in plant-derived alternatives.

Croda's 'Our targets' report published in 2025 indicated that 56% of its organic raw material volume in 2024 came from bio-based sources, highlighting a strong dedication to sustainable procurement to satisfy shifting industry demands. Such dedication to bio-based inputs directly bolsters the accessibility and utilization of plant-derived excipients within pharmaceutical production.

Moreover, market growth is accelerated by ongoing research and development breakthroughs in plant-based formulations, which broaden application scopes and improve functional attributes. Businesses are investing heavily to identify and refine new plant-derived excipients, making certain they comply with rigorous pharmaceutical performance and quality benchmarks to create patient-friendly, highly effective drug delivery mechanisms.

Demonstrating this commitment, Roquette's Full-Year Results Announcement from March 2026 showed total investments reaching €263 million in 2025, reflecting massive capital funneled into expanding its pharmaceutical solutions and plant-based ingredient offerings. Similarly, Croda's 2025 financial results, released in February 2026, reported a 4% growth in constant currency for its pharma sales, largely propelled by increased excipient sales across biologic and small molecule applications, emphasizing the growing importance of excipients in the wider pharmaceutical landscape.

Market Challenge

A major obstacle hindering the expansion of the Global Plant Based Excipients Market is the intricate regulatory approval framework for new plant-derived excipients, which requires exhaustive performance and toxicological evidence. The strict mandate for thorough efficacy and safety evaluations - mirroring the standards set for proven synthetic counterparts - forces manufacturers to commit substantial financial and temporal resources. Consequently, the lengthy validation and development stages establish steep barriers to entry, which can deter investment and stifle innovation in novel plant-based substances.

Generating this extensive data and navigating the ensuing regulatory assessments significantly postpone the market introduction of emerging plant-based excipients. Highlighting this delay, feedback provided by IPEC-Americas in May 2025 indicated that activities related to excipient modifications, such as testing, reformulation, and securing regulatory clearance, typically take at least five years to complete. Such prolonged schedules negatively affect the potential return on investment for enterprises creating cutting-edge plant-based excipients, rendering these projects less financially appealing and hindering their broad integration throughout the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries.

Market Trends

The integration of 3D printing and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in excipient design is currently transforming the global plant-based excipients market. These cutting-edge technologies facilitate the accurate and streamlined creation of new excipients, heavily impacting personalized medicine and formulation enhancement. By analyzing intricate datasets, AI algorithms can foresee API-excipient compatibility and perfect drug delivery characteristics, hastening the overall research and development cycle.

This technological synergy drastically simplifies design workflows; as noted by Quotient Sciences in a December 2025 Manufacturing Chemist publication, leveraging AI in drug development can slash formulation timelines by 30-50%, providing essential efficiency leaps to rapidly commercialize functional plant-based excipients.

Concurrently, breakthroughs in manufacturing technologies for plant-derived excipients represent another major trend, playing a vital role in maintaining a reliable, premium supply of these niche ingredients. Organizations are channeling funds into upgrading and broadening their production infrastructure to satisfy the surging need for plant-based substitutes. This entails establishing highly efficient and sustainable methods for modifying and extracting botanical materials to yield excipients with unmatched consistency and performance.

Illustrating this movement, Shin-Etsu Chemical declared intentions to inject 10 billion yen into its pharmaceutical cellulose operations by the second half of 2026, aiming to construct fresh manufacturing plants and double its storage space for plant-derived excipients such as L-HPC, a pharmaceutical cellulose derived from plant pulp, to fortify its supply chain. These substantial investments highlight the sector's dedication to improving and expanding plant-based excipient production for various nutraceutical and pharmaceutical uses.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $3.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Key Market Players:

DFE Pharma GmbH & Co. KG

JRS Pharma GmbH & Co. KG

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Ingredion Incorporated

Cargill, Incorporated

FMC Corporation

Lonza Group Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Plant Based Excipients Market, By Type:

Carbohydrates

Proteins

Polymers

Minerals

Glycoside & Waxes

Esters

Others

Plant Based Excipients Market, By Application:

Binders & Diluents

Glidants

Lubricants & Disintegrants

Film Forming & Coating Agents

Plasticizers

Suspending Agents

Others

Plant Based Excipients Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kai01g

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