Motorcycle Connected Helmet Report 2026 - Global Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2025-2031

Dublin, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global market for motorcycle connected helmets is anticipated to expand from USD 900.49 million in 2025 to USD 1.21 billion by 2031, registering a 5.15% CAGR.

These helmets serve as protective gear equipped with built-in sensor and communication technologies, offering riders safety warnings and navigation assistance.

Market growth is primarily propelled by stricter government rider safety regulations and an increasing consumer desire for hands-free device capabilities. Such factors encourage market development by pushing manufacturers to focus on producing compliant protective equipment. Sustained demand for these helmets remains closely linked to the rates of motorcycle adoption. As reported by the Motorcycle Industry Council, major producers sold 486,468 motorcycle units within the United States in 2025.

A major hurdle that could hinder the expansion of this market is the elevated cost of producing and selling these advanced helmets. The considerable markup in price confines the prospective customer base mostly to affluent buyers, which consequently constrains wider market adoption on a global scale.

Market Driver

The worldwide market for motorcycle connected helmets is significantly propelled by technological progress in augmented reality and heads-up displays. By projecting crucial riding data directly into the user's line of vision, these optical systems reduce the necessity of looking down and effectively enhance overall situational awareness.

In a December 2025 article titled 'World's First AR Smart Helmet Arrives as a 1.77 Million Won Premium Gadget Poised to Shake the High End Rider Market' by KMJ, it was reported that Shoei aims to achieve roughly 26 billion won in smart helmet sales over a three-year period. Furthermore, the rising use of two-wheeled vehicles bolsters this wider acceptance. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers noted that during the second fiscal quarter of 2025, scooter sales experienced a 12.4 percent increase over the previous year.

An additional key element boosting market demand is the escalating consumer inclination toward hands-free communication. Motorcyclists desire digital integration to handle navigation and phone calls without losing control of their bikes. Connected helmets solve this issue by incorporating wireless audio technology directly into the helmet's outer shell.

In a November 2025 press release titled 'The Ultimate Touring Companion Sena Unveils the Specter Modular Smart Helmet at EICMA 2025', Sena Technologies Inc. detailed that their new helmet uses advanced intercom capabilities to facilitate group chats across distances reaching 2.0 kilometers. Manufacturers are expected to broaden their product offerings as this type of connectivity becomes a baseline consumer expectation.

Market Challenge

Wider market acceptance of motorcycle connected helmets is heavily restricted by their steep production and retail expenses. Embedding sensor technologies and communication frameworks into safety helmets necessitates costly parts and intricate manufacturing procedures. Naturally, these production costs result in a significantly higher retail price tag. As a result, the target audience is mostly limited to affluent shoppers, making the gear financially out of reach for the average daily commuter. This economic hurdle directly obstructs the broad consumer adoption necessary for consistent market growth.

The impact of this pricing constraint is especially significant when considering the massive volume of traditional motorcyclists. As stated by the European Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers, new motorcycle registrations across five major European markets hit 1,002,848 units in 2025. Most of these motorcycle owners prioritize budget-friendly options. Since connected helmets feature a substantial price premium over conventional safety gear, producers face difficulties in appealing to this broader consumer base. Consequently, the industry is largely restricted to a specialized luxury segment, which restricts widespread global implementation and stifles overall volume expansion.

Market Trends

A prominent trend within the global motorcycle connected helmet industry is the incorporation of rearview cameras and built-in blind spot detection. By offering a clear perspective of nearby traffic, this innovation actively helps prevent rear-end accidents. The ability to display real-time video feeds minimizes the need for riders to perform risky physical shoulder checks.

In an April 2025 article titled 'Intelligent Cranium Helmets Latest Updates on SNELL, Shipping, and Product Development', Intelligent Cranium Helmets noted that their system used a 240-degree rear-facing camera to eradicate blind spots. By turning traditional protective gear into proactive surveillance tools, this advancement appeals to safety-minded buyers and stimulates market expansion.

Another significant trend propelling industry innovation is the integration of vehicle-to-everything communication technology. This feature links the rider's helmet to the wider traffic network, enabling them to get essential safety notifications about impending road dangers. Such built-in frameworks offer motorcyclists early collision alerts that standard visual checks could overlook.

As highlighted in an October 2025 'News' article by the Connected Motorcycle Consortium, engineers effectively tested a novel motorcycle simulator designed for vehicle-to-everything evaluations using almost 200 test subjects. This level of digital connectivity allows motorcyclists to travel with improved awareness of their surroundings, serving as a distinct competitive advantage that drives consumer demand.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $900.49 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $1210 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Key Market Players:

Dainese SpA

Schuberth GmbH

Sena Technologies, Inc.

Jarvish Inc.

Forcite Helmet Systems Pty Ltd

Borderless Inc.

Shoei Co., Ltd.

HJC Europe S.A.R.L

Alpinestars S.p.A.

Studds Accessories Limited

Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market, By Product:

Full Face

Open Face

Off-road/Racing

Others

Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market, By End-user:

Rider

Passenger

Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market, By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3bw6hs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment