Connected Trucks Industry Report 2026 - Global $105+ Bn Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2025-2031

Dublin, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Trucks Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Connected Trucks Market is anticipated to expand from USD 41.37 billion in 2025 to USD 105.79 billion by 2031, reflecting a 16.94% CAGR

This market encompasses commercial vehicles integrated with advanced communication technologies, allowing real-time data sharing between trucks, external systems, and fleet operators.

Growth is primarily fueled by an increasing need for operational efficiency, alongside strict safety and emission regulations. Consequently, operators are increasingly utilizing telematics to minimize running expenses and improve fuel economy, a shift that is especially critical when freight movement is sluggish. For context, the American Trucking Associations reported that total truck freight tonnage in 2025 experienced a mere 0.1 percent increase compared to the 2024 average.

Despite the push for greater efficiency, the industry encounters substantial hurdles related to cybersecurity risks. The constant transmission of data leaves commercial vehicle networks susceptible to unauthorized system access and potential breaches. These cyber vulnerabilities threaten to interrupt essential logistics operations, causing hesitation among fleet operators regarding the adoption of connected technologies and consequently slowing the overall growth of the market.

Market Driver

The swift evolution of IoT, 5G, and telematics is a major catalyst for the Global Connected Trucks Market, paving the way for smarter fleet management. These technological ecosystems turn commercial trucks into mobile data centers, allowing for the uninterrupted tracking of both vehicle condition and driver performance.

Consequently, fleet operators can shift from addressing issues reactively to executing predictive logistics strategies, thereby boosting overall productivity. These robust communication frameworks are crucial for managing contemporary supply chains and guaranteeing smooth freight transportation. Highlighting this trend, a December 2025 article by Fleet Management Weekly noted that 58 percent of fleets had implemented telematics or similar connected solutions.

At the same time, strict government regulations concerning emissions and vehicle safety are heavily driving market growth. Authorities worldwide are implementing tough environmental standards to reduce the ecological impact of the freight industry, forcing companies to adopt connected systems to precisely monitor emissions.

As noted in an April 2025 AtoB article, transportation was responsible for more than 28 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, prompting regulators to increase their scrutiny. Telematics deliver the essential, verifiable data needed to comply with these strict environmental and safety benchmarks. Showcasing the massive scale of this digital shift, Volvo Trucks reported in 2025 that over a million of its commercial vehicles were digitally linked globally, emphasizing the industry's dedication to technological progress.

Market Challenge

A major obstacle to the expansion of the global connected trucks market is the cybersecurity risk associated with constant data transmission. While integrating digital systems allows fleets to closely monitor vehicle performance, it also unintentionally widens the potential attack surface for malicious entities. Cybercriminals can take advantage of software flaws to infiltrate critical vehicle control systems and access confidential logistics information. These security breaches frequently lead to interrupted operations, stolen data, and a heightened risk to overall freight safety.

The increasing prevalence and impact of these cyber threats make fleet managers hesitant to fully embrace connected vehicle technologies. Companies are forced to balance the operational benefits of telematics with the severe financial and logistical damages that could arise from a network breach.

In 2025, the Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center reported that ransomware was responsible for 44 percent of disclosed cyberattacks within the connected vehicle sector. The tangible threat of extended operational downtime and disrupted supply chains causes numerous logistics firms to postpone their investments in digital connectivity, ultimately hindering the market's broader growth.

Market Trends

A prominent trend within the global connected trucks market is the rise of fleet management solutions tailored for electric vehicles. Commercial electric trucks necessitate unique telematics capabilities to effectively track vital metrics like battery condition and driving range. These platforms monitor power usage and coordinate with charging stations to avoid electrical grid strain while minimizing the time vehicles spend charging.

Such uninterrupted data flow allows logistics companies to seamlessly integrate electric trucks into their active delivery fleets. Illustrating this shift, an April 2025 article by TruckClub noted that electric models accounted for over 12 percent of newly sold Class 7 and 8 trucks across the nation.

Furthermore, the growing use of over-the-air software updates is revolutionizing the maintenance of commercial truck fleets. This technology allows manufacturers to wirelessly install software fixes and adjust powertrain settings, entirely bypassing the need for physical service center visits. By removing the downtime typically required for digital maintenance, fleet operators can address fault codes in real time while their trucks stay on the road. This innovation transforms commercial vehicles into adaptable assets capable of continuous performance enhancement. Supporting this advancement, a March 2025 press release from Volvo Trucks indicated that fleets maintaining fully updated vehicles saw a 24 percent decrease in unexpected operational halts.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $41.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $105.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.9% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Key Market Players

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Magna International Inc.

Daimler AG

Harman International Industries, Inc.

Aptiv Global Operations Limited

Delphi Technologies PLC

Semtech Corporation

Connected Trucks Market, By Vehicle Type:

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Connected Trucks Market, By Communication:

V2V

V2I

V2C

Connected Trucks Market, By Range:

DSRC

Cellular Network

Connected Trucks Market, By Services:

Cybersecurity & Updates

Fleet Management

Connected Trucks Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4x8kdz

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