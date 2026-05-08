BTC Ecosystem Ushers in a New Era of Regulated Web3 Computing with Comprehensive Strategic Plan

SYDNEY, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTC Ecosystem today officially launched its new regulated Web3 computing platform and unveiled a bold multi-year strategic plan designed to set the global standard for compliant, high-performance decentralized infrastructure.





As global demand for High-Performance Computing (HPC) reaches a critical juncture, the industry finds itself at a crossroads where security and regulatory compliance are no longer optional.

BTC Ecosystem ’s establishment in Australia serves as a direct response to this trend, aiming to provide its global user base with a platform that bridges the gap between cutting-edge blockchain technology and the security afforded by a first-class financial regulatory environment.

Compliant with ASIC Standards and Built on Trust.

In a rapidly evolving and technologically complex market, BTC Ecosystem is advancing steadily, with accountability serving as its cornerstone. By integrating a governance framework that adheres to ASIC standards, the company ensures that its internal controls, risk management protocols, and user protection measures meet one of the world's most rigorous regulatory benchmarks. This unwavering commitment to local regulatory compliance offers a rare degree of assurance within the decentralized sector, effectively safeguarding the interests of both retail participants and institutional partners.

"Trust is the new cornerstone of the Web3 economy," stated BTC Ecosystem's executive leadership during a launch event in Sydney. "We declare unequivocally: the future of cloud computing must be transparent, regulated, and secure. Our adherence to ASIC standards enables us to deliver unparalleled reliability, ensuring that our infrastructure remains a steadfast foundation upon which our global community can realize its digital vision."

Promoting High-Efficiency Infrastructure

The platform effectively lowers the barrier to entry for the decentralized economy. In the past, participating in blockchain network security required huge investments in hardware procurement and energy management. BTC Ecosystem ’s "Compute-as-a-Service" (CaaS) model streamlines these complexities, enabling users across more than 125 countries to leverage industry-leading computing power through a seamless, compliant, and user-friendly interface.

BTC Ecosystem has recently upgraded its global data centers to the latest generation of ultra-low-energy, liquid-cooled servers. This technological advantage allows the platform to significantly reduce carbon emissions while maintaining exceptional performance—a critical factor for the clean energy sector in which BTC Ecosystem operates, and a core component of the company's ESG strategy.

The Convergence of AI and Web3

Its Sydney-based headquarters is set to serve as a global R&D hub. BTC Ecosystem is focusing on the intersection of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), moving beyond traditional mining models. As the demand for raw processing power from AI models grows exponentially, BTC Ecosystem is strategically deploying its infrastructure, aiming to become a key utility provider for the next wave of the AI ​​revolution.

Furthermore, BTC Ecosystem is deeply embedded within Australia’s domestic fintech ecosystem, fostering collaboration and driving the adoption of blockchain technology within traditional finance sectors. Through the hosting of transparency audits and regular community events, BTC Ecosystem aims to set a precedent, demonstrating that decentralized innovation can indeed thrive within established regulatory frameworks.

About BTC Ecosystem

Headquartered in Sydney and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), BTC Ecosystem is a leading global provider of cloud-based Web3 infrastructure. The platform currently serves over 2.7 million users, delivering secure, professional, and user-friendly high-performance computing solutions. By integrating sustainable energy practices with rigorous regulatory compliance, BTC Ecosystem is building the decentralized future.

Official Website: https://btcecosystem.com/

Media Contact:

BTC Ecosystem PR Team

info@btcecosystem.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.