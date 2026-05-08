AI in Drug Discovery Research Report 2026 - Global Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2025-2031

Dublin, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Drug Discovery Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global AI in Drug Discovery Market is anticipated to expand from USD 1.13 billion in 2025 to USD 2.29 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.49%.

By leveraging machine learning and computational algorithms, artificial intelligence streamlines critical phases of pharmaceutical development, including target identification, lead optimization, and preclinical evaluations. This market growth is primarily fueled by an urgent need to speed up the creation of new therapies for unaddressed medical conditions while cutting the steep expenses typical of conventional research and development. Additionally, the growing intricacy of biological data requires sophisticated computational tools for proper analysis, further propelling the integration of AI platforms.

Benchling's 2026 Biotech AI Report highlights that half of the biotech firms actively employing AI in 2025 experienced a quicker time-to-target, demonstrating tangible productivity improvements in preliminary research. Even with these breakthroughs, a major hurdle restricting broader market growth remains the shortage of specialized AI professionals who possess the domain expertise needed to seamlessly incorporate and decipher AI tools within the intricate landscape of pharmaceutical research.

Market Drivers

The urgent need to shorten research timelines and lower associated expenses acts as a primary catalyst for the AI in drug discovery market. By automating workflows and boosting predictive precision, AI systems optimize multiple phases ranging from target identification to lead refinement. For example, a report from AIM Media House in April 2026 noted that Pfizer leveraged AI to scan millions of compounds and pinpoint viable drug candidates in just 30 days, drastically outperforming conventional timelines. Shrinking these initial development stages allows drug manufacturers to introduce new treatments much faster, tackling pressing health crises while maximizing returns by reducing the reliance on costly physical lab experiments.

A further significant driver is the exponential surge in complex biomedical information, including clinical, genomic, proteomic, and real-world data. The massive scale of these datasets demands powerful computational technologies for meaningful evaluation, an area where AI algorithms excel by processing, learning from, and interpreting vast amounts of information to uncover new therapeutic targets and create personalized medicines.

Showcasing this scale, Healthcare Brew reported in December 2025 that KERMT, a small-molecule AI model by Merck and Nvidia, was trained on over 11 million molecules. By turning raw data into actionable insights, AI empowers smarter decision-making, a trend that is clearly accelerating market expansion; Drug Target Review noted in February 2026 that the sector's value is expected to jump from roughly $5-7 billion in 2025 to $8-10 billion by 2026.

Market Challenges

A major obstacle facing the Global AI in Drug Discovery Market is the widespread shortage of AI professionals who also possess deep life sciences expertise. This talent deficit severely limits the ability to properly deploy and understand artificial intelligence systems within complex pharmaceutical R&D settings. The sophisticated machine learning models driving these platforms necessitate an intricate understanding of both advanced computer science and the complex biological and chemical principles of drug creation. Lacking staff with this combined knowledge, companies often fail to fully leverage their AI investments, resulting in flawed executions and diminished productivity during target discovery, compound refinement, and preclinical trials.

This lack of specialized expertise also makes it difficult to validate and improve the accuracy of predictive algorithms. Highlighting this issue, a 2025 Pistoia Alliance survey revealed that 34% of life sciences R&D groups viewed the talent shortage as a primary roadblock to implementing AI, up from 23% the previous year. This expanding skills deficit stalls important research schedules and prevents the comprehensive integration of AI throughout the drug development process, ultimately stifling market advancement. Converting complex AI-generated data into practical steps for therapeutic development requires a highly specific dual skill set that continues to be rare within the pharmaceutical sector.

Market Trends

The use of generative AI for de novo molecular design is revolutionizing the early stages of pharmaceutical research by facilitating the invention of completely new chemical structures, moving beyond the simple optimization or screening of known libraries. By generating original molecules that possess specific desired traits, this technology vastly broadens the potential chemical landscape for new therapies.

Illustrating this rapid progression, Generare announced in 2025 that it had discovered over 200 previously unknown molecules, outperforming the collective results of its competitors. Such advancements empower researchers to methodically engineer custom compounds for precise biological targets, effectively leaving behind slower, trial-and-error techniques.

Another defining trend is the rise of strategic partnerships and the growth of a broader AI ecosystem, marking a transition toward collaborative innovation as established drug makers frequently team up with niche AI biotech firms. These partnerships grant major pharmaceutical companies access to cutting-edge AI networks and exclusive research pipelines, hastening the conversion of digital insights into actual medical treatments.

Highlighting the immense value of these ventures, Insilico Medicine revealed a discovery agreement with Eli Lilly on March 29, 2026, valued at nearly $2.75 billion when accounting for milestones and royalties. These synergistic relationships are vital for blending advanced technological tools with deep industry knowledge throughout the complicated lifecycle of drug development.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $2.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Key Market Players:

GNS Healthcare Inc

BioSymetrics, Inc.

Berg, LLC

Numerion Labs, Inc

Owkin Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Aria Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Insilico Medicine Inc.

AI in Drug Discovery Market, By Component Type:

Software

Services

AI in Drug Discovery Market, By Drug Type:

Small Molecule

Large Molecule

AI in Drug Discovery Market, By Application Type:

Preclinical Testing

Drug Optimization

Repurposing

Target Identification

Candidate Screening

Others

AI in Drug Discovery Market, By Therapeutic Area:

Oncology

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Rare Diseases

Others

AI in Drug Discovery Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/83xc6d

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