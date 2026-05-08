Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Research Report 2026 - Global Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2025-2031

Dublin, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market is projected to grow from USD 1.81 Billion in 2025 to USD 2.29 Billion by 2031 at a 4.0% CAGR

Growth in this sector is primarily fueled by the rising worldwide incidence of chronic conditions that require extended drug therapy, a growing focus on customizing treatments through personalized medicine, and ongoing improvements in analytical tools that boost testing precision and speed.

Strong professional participation further bolsters this industry, as evidenced by the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) reporting that roughly 16,500 professionals attended its 2025 conference, showcasing robust engagement in diagnostics and laboratory medicine. Despite this momentum, a major hurdle to market growth is the high expense tied to TDM equipment and testing kits, alongside inadequate reimbursement frameworks that hinder widespread implementation across different clinical environments.

Market Drivers

The surging rate of chronic and lifestyle-related illnesses acts as a major catalyst for the Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market. Illnesses like autoimmune disorders, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases require ongoing medication, frequently involving drugs that have a narrow window of safety. Precisely adjusting medication doses for these individuals is vital to guarantee treatment success and avoid toxicity, which in turn fuels the need for TDM solutions. Highlighting this vast demand, the World Health Organization estimated in May 2025 that almost 75% of the global population would be living with a minimum of one chronic condition, emphasizing the massive patient base that relies on accurate medication management.

The expanding use of personalized medicine also drives the TDM market forward by focusing on individualized therapies guided by specific patient characteristics. Moving past generic treatment models, this approach demands accurate tracking of medication levels to maximize clinical benefits and limit side effects linked to a patient's distinct biological and genetic traits.

Reflecting this momentum, SOPHiA GENETICS evaluated more than two million genomes using its AI-powered system in 2025, illustrating the massive utilization of personalized data for refining diagnoses and treatments. Alongside this progress, the pharmaceutical sector is steadily growing, with the FDA reporting 46 new drug approvals in its 2025 summary published in January 2026, indicating a strong influx of emerging therapies that could utilize TDM to guide custom dosing.

Market Challenges

A primary obstacle restraining the expansion of the Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market is the high expense of TDM assays and equipment, exacerbated by restrictive reimbursement frameworks. These economic hurdles prevent the widespread integration of TDM practices across various medical environments. The heavy initial capital needed for specialized machinery, combined with the continuous costs of testing supplies, creates significant difficulties for healthcare institutions, especially smaller labs and clinics functioning on tight budgets.

Moreover, uneven and insufficient reimbursement structures discourage medical centers from providing extensive TDM testing. If the financial return for performing these tests fails to offset the running expenses, healthcare providers have little motivation to adopt these crucial diagnostic instruments for standard patient treatment. Demonstrating this issue, the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) noted in December 2025 that almost 800 clinical lab tests faced reimbursement cuts of as much as 15% starting January 31, 2026. These reductions introduce further economic pressure on testing facilities, jeopardizing patient availability to vital diagnostic procedures like TDM and ultimately stalling industry growth.

Market Trends

Incorporating Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence into Therapeutic Drug Monitoring is revolutionizing medication optimization through advanced predictive modeling and deep data evaluation. These intelligent algorithms analyze massive volumes of patient details, such as physiological metrics and medication reactions, to forecast the best dosing schedules far more accurately than conventional techniques.

This evolution facilitates highly personalized and flexible drug administration, bypassing rigid guidelines to adjust therapies using real-time insights and predicted results. Supporting this shift, a June 2025 report from Applied Clinical Trials Online titled "New Insights On the Impact of AI-Enabled Solutions" revealed that using AI and ML for patient tracking during clinical trials led to an average time savings of 75%, demonstrating the massive workflow improvements these innovations offer.

Another major trend is the growth of at-home therapeutic drug monitoring, which makes medication assessment more decentralized, accessible, and convenient for patients. By utilizing digital applications and portable testing units, individuals can check their medication levels away from standard medical facilities, cutting down on routine hospital trips and taking greater control over their health management.

This method is exceptionally beneficial for those enduring long-term chronic illnesses, as constant tracking is essential for preserving treatment benefits and avoiding negative side effects. Underscoring this swift technological embrace, Actuvi projected that more than 70 million patients in the United States would be using remote monitoring solutions by the year 2025.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $2.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Key Market Players:

Roche AG

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

bioMerieux, Inc.

Alere, Inc.

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Drug Class:

Antiepileptic Drug

Antibiotic Drug

Immunosuppressant Drug

Antiarrhythmic Drug

Bronchodilator Drug

Psychoactive Drug

Others

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology:

Immunoassay

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay

Colorimetric Immunoassay

Fluorescence Immunoassay

Radioimmunoassay

Others

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qnvjm8

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