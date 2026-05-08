Kvika banki hf.: Publication of Q1 financial results on Tuesday 12 May

The Board of Directors of Kvika banki hf. is set to approve the financial statements of the Group for the first quarter of 2026 at a board meeting on Tuesday 12 May. The financial statements will subsequently be published after the domestic market has closed.

A presentation for shareholders and market participants will be held at 08:30 on Wednesday, 13 May, at the Bank’s headquarters at Katrínartún 2, Reykjavík. At the meeting, Ármann Þorvaldsson, CEO, and Eiríkur Magnús Jensson, CFO, will present the Group’s financial results and Richard Beenstock, CEO of Kvika Limited, will provide an overview of the Bank’s UK operations.

The presentation will be conducted in Icelandic and will be streamed live. Further, a recording of the meeting with English subtitles will later be made available on Kvika’s website.

Meeting participants will be able to send questions before or during the meeting via ir@kvika.is

The investor presentation will be made public before the meeting.