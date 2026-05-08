Glycobiology Research Report 2026 - Global Market Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2025-2031

Dublin, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glycobiology Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Glycobiology Market is projected to grow from USD 1.87 Billion in 2025 to USD 3.93 Billion by 2031 at a 13.18% CAGR

This field entails the comprehensive examination of complex carbohydrate structures known as glycans, covering their production, roles, and engagements with lipids and proteins essential to various biological functions.

The growth of this industry is largely fueled by the rising worldwide prevalence of chronic illnesses, which creates a need for cutting-edge precision diagnostics and innovative glycan-centered treatments, alongside expanding uses in pharmaceutical research and drug development. Furthermore, ongoing technological improvements in analytical tools, including sophisticated bioinformatics and high-resolution mass spectrometry, greatly improve the effectiveness of analyzing glycans.

In December 2024, the leading glycomics research network GlycoNet reported a strategic investment of roughly USD 4.5 million distributed among 21 unique glycomics research initiatives. However, a significant obstacle to the market's expansion is the high expense associated with glycobiology studies, combined with the complicated nature of glycan analysis methods that frequently demand extensive technical proficiency.

Market Driver

The Global glycobiology market is being strongly propelled by technological breakthroughs in glycomics that facilitate the highly accurate and efficient examination of intricate glycan structures. New developments in sophisticated bioinformatics software and high-resolution mass spectrometry improve the identification of site-specific glycosylation arrangements and glycan isomers that were formerly difficult to determine.

Such technological progress is essential for speeding up research and development in multiple medical and biological disciplines. As an example, Kyron: bio reported securing a USD 6.0 million investment in May 2025 to apply glycan engineering to sophisticated drug creation, emphasizing the direct financial backing aimed at boosting glycomics capabilities. These financial infusions encourage the creation of new analytical methods and platforms, consequently broadening the knowledge and practical use of glycans.

At the same time, the growing diagnostic and therapeutic uses of glycobiology act as crucial growth engines for the market. Acknowledging the part glycans play in disease pathways, ranging from cancer to autoimmune conditions, drives the need for diagnostic instruments and treatments based on glycans. This progress in clinical trials is demonstrated by GlycoNex: Inc., which noted that on April 14, 2026, the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) in Japan authorized the start of a Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial for GNX1021, a glycan-focused antibody-drug conjugate intended for severe gastrointestinal tumors.

Additionally, continuous funding for basic glycobiology studies supports this expansion. In February 2026, the Mizutani Foundation for Glycoscience granted around 70 million yen to 16 different glycoscience research endeavors, aiding in the general comprehension and clinical application of glycans. Together, these advancements highlight the industry's movement toward utilizing glycans to enhance medical results.

Market Challenges

A major obstacle hindering the growth of the global glycobiology industry arises from the high expenses associated with its research and the natural complication of glycan analysis techniques, which require advanced technical knowledge. The complex characteristics of glycans require sophisticated equipment and highly trained staff, thereby increasing the development and operational costs for businesses and research facilities. This high economic hurdle discourages fresh investments in glycomics, postpones the advancement of promising studies, and prevents smaller organizations from entering the sector. As a result, the speed of creating new glycan-focused treatments and diagnostic tools is directly obstructed.

As an illustration, the American Society for Cell Biology reported that in February 2025, the National Institutes of Health implemented a 15% limit on Facilities and Administration expenses for research centers, essentially raising the economic strain on groups performing complicated biomedical research like glycobiology analyses. Because of this decrease in indirect cost recuperation, institutions are forced to cover a greater portion of their operational and infrastructure costs, thereby exacerbating the financial obstacles. These economic limitations hinder the expansion of research initiatives and the conversion of scientific findings into marketable items, resulting in a direct deceleration of market expansion.

Market Trends

A major trend in precision medicine is the growing use of glycan-based biomarkers, which concentrates on applying distinct glycan profiles for accurate disease identification, outcome prediction, and tracking of therapy effectiveness. These distinct carbohydrate formations provide a detailed perspective on disease and health conditions, facilitating the creation of healthcare solutions that are both highly effective and customized.

This movement is essential for advancing personalized medicine, as it supplies new focal points for early detection and individualized treatments. As an illustration, Tech Funding News noted in a December 2025 report titled 'GlycanAge grabs $8.7M to turn glycan 'inflammaging' clocks into hospital diagnostics,' that GlycanAge acquired $8.7 million to propel its glycan-focused diagnostic solutions for clinical implementation and broaden worldwide access. Such financial backing emphasizes the growing acknowledgment of glycans as reliable biomarkers within contemporary medical practices.

An additional key trend involves the deliberate emphasis on glycobiology within vaccine formulation, taking advantage of the crucial function glycans serve in host-pathogen dynamics and immune system detection. Scientists are utilizing a profound comprehension of glycan configurations to engineer vaccines that are more potent and offer wider protection, especially against infectious agents that employ glycosylation to hide from the immune system.

This strategy seeks to surpass the constraints of conventional vaccine technologies by producing stronger and highly targeted immunological reactions. As stated by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, a funding of £12.3 million was granted in February 2024 to create a GlycoCell Engineering Biology Mission Hub. This center focuses on quickening the identification and manufacturing of sophisticated glycan-centered diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines, demonstrating a unified push to utilize glycobiology for better public health results.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $3.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.1% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Key Market Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Agilent Technologies: Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories: Inc.

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Takara Bio Inc.

New England Biolabs: Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Abcam Limited

Glycobiology Market, By Product:

Enzymes

Instruments

Reagents

Kits

Glycobiology Market, By Application:

Drug Discovery

Disease Diagnostics

Virology

Cell Biology

Oncology

Others

Glycobiology Market, By End User:

Research Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Glycobiology Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tukbem

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment