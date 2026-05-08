Two-Wheeler Industry Analysis Report 2026 - Global Market Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2025-2031

Dublin, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Two-Wheeler Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global two-wheeler market is anticipated to expand from USD 170.01 billion in 2025 to USD 235.49 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 5.58%

This sector includes motorized transit options like motorcycles, mopeds, and scooters, which are engineered for both commercial and personal use. They offer cost-effective and adaptable transport for everyday travel. Market growth is largely fueled by swift urban development and escalating demand for budget-friendly transportation in heavily populated areas. Furthermore, increasing discretionary income in developing countries alongside enhanced rural road networks boosts the uptake of these vehicles, creating a solid base for continuous volume increase and worldwide consumer base expansion.

In 2025, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers reported that domestic sales of two-wheelers in India hit 20.50 million units, highlighting strong consumer interest in a key regional market. However, even with this upward trend, the market faces a substantial obstacle in the form of unstable raw material costs. This volatility threatens to hinder industry growth by squeezing profit margins and driving up the ultimate prices paid by retail customers.

Market Drivers

The Global market is largely driven by the rapidly growing interest in eco-friendly and electric two-wheelers. Buyers are increasingly looking for sustainable transportation options to bypass the unpredictable prices of fossil fuels. These electric alternatives cut down on conventional energy reliance and produce zero tailpipe emissions, while advancements in battery technology have increased their range and made everyday commuting much more practical.

Highlighting this trend, an April 2026 article in The Economic Times titled 'Electric two wheeler share rises' noted that retail sales for these vehicles in India hit 1,401,818 units during the 2026 financial year. At the same time, the overall industry volume remains strong, with The Times of India reporting in 2026 that Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India achieved total sales of 6,369,504 units.

Another major factor fueling growth is the rapid development of e-commerce and last-mile delivery services. The boom in online shopping requires streamlined logistics to meet customer delivery standards, and two-wheelers provide the maneuverability needed to easily travel through crowded city streets.

Delivery firms heavily rely on these vehicles to cut costs and streamline their routing. As noted in an October 2025 United Nations Environment Programme article, 'As e commerce grows electric delivery vehicles offer opportunity to cut urban emissions,' the core members of the Deliver E coalition complete 6 billion two-wheeler journeys each year across 96 nations. This high level of commercial use requires fleets to be updated regularly, thereby driving long-term market growth.

Market Challenges

The unpredictable pricing of raw materials serves as a significant hurdle that actively restricts the expansion of the worldwide two-wheeler market. Vehicle production is highly dependent on inputs like plastics and metals, and any volatility in these costs leads to erratic manufacturing expenses that squeeze profit margins. To keep their businesses viable, manufacturers are forced to transfer these increased costs to buyers by raising retail prices. Because the core attraction of two-wheelers is their cost-effectiveness, sudden increases in price quickly discourage prospective customers and lower general market demand.

In 2025, the European Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers reported that new motorcycle registrations across five key European markets totaled 1,002,848 units, which marked a 12.9 percent drop from the prior year. This downturn illustrates the way rising ownership expenses can negatively impact sales volumes. Additionally, the persistent unpredictability of material costs reduces the capital that businesses can invest into expanding their facilities. Such financial strain hinders the capacity of manufacturers to penetrate new, emerging markets, which ultimately restrains the overall growth of the sector.

Market Trends

The Global landscape is being significantly transformed by a growing consumer preference for leisure and premium motorcycles. Rather than seeing them merely as basic modes of transportation, purchasers now frequently consider these vehicles to be lifestyle investments. This change in perspective is boosting the sales of motorcycles equipped with larger engines and superior touring features, as buyers are more willing to spend extra on high-performance models. As a result, producers are focusing more on high-capacity bikes to secure better profit margins. A January 2026 press release from BMW Group, titled 'BMW Motorrad remains at the top,' stated that the brand shipped 202,563 motorcycles globally in 2025, underscoring the consistent international demand for recreational motorcycles.

The emergence of rental platforms and mobility-as-a-service presents a uniquely different business model for the industry. City dwellers are turning to bike taxi apps more often to bypass the costs associated with owning and maintaining a personal vehicle. This shared mobility network effectively meets individual transportation needs while helping to reduce traffic in urban areas.

At the same time, manufacturers gain an advantage by supplying large fleet orders to these service operators. Highlighting the success of this model, an August 2025 article in The Indian Express titled 'Rapido launches Bike Direct' noted that the bike taxi service generated Rs 695.3 crore in revenue during the 2024 to 2025 fiscal year, proving the strength of shared transportation systems.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $170.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $235.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Key Market Players:

Hero MotoCorp Limited

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd.

TVS Motor Company Limited

Bajaj Auto Limited

Yamaha Motor India Pvt. Ltd.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited

Royal Enfield

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

KTM AG

Harley-Davidson, Inc.

Two-Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type:

Scooter/Moped

Motorcycles

Two-Wheeler Market, By Propulsion Type:

ICE

Electric

Two-Wheeler Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cvyhuy

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