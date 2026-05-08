AS Tallinna Vesi held an investor conference webinar to introduce the results of the first quarter of 2026

Today, on 8 May 2026, AS Tallinna Vesi held an investor conference webinar where Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer Aleksandr Timofejev, and Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer Taavi Gröön, introduced the performance of the 1st quarter of 2026.

We thank all the participants! Webinar recording is available here and the presentation is available here.

AS Tallinna Vesi´s financial and operational results for the 1st quarter of 2026 are available here.





Additional information:

Taavi Gröön

Chief Financial Officer

AS Tallinna Vesi

(+372) 626 2200

taavi.groon@tvesi.ee