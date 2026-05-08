ANGEL Expands U.S. Water Purification Lineup with New Whole House Water Filtration Systems

LOS ANGELES, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANGEL, a global water purification brand, today announced an expanded U.S. lineup of home water systems designed to make everyday water—used for drinking, cooking, and personal care—cleaner and more convenient.

New range includes under-sink RO water purifiers and faucet filters tailored to different household sizes and use scenarios, helping deliver cleaner, better-tasting water across kitchens and bathrooms.

Clean Water with APCM Disinfection — X1 Under-Sink RO System

The ANGEL X1 is designed for households that want reliable, everyday purified water straight from the tap. It uses a 7-stage purification system including APCM physical disinfection technology which can remove up to 99.99% of ESKAPE antibiotic-resistant bacterial pathogens, giving families greater peace of mind about their drinking water. Separate pressure tank enhances water flow and delivery speed, ensuring smoother, more consistent output for cooking and drinking throughout the day.





Small Size, Strong Performance — X2 Compact Tankless RO System

Built for smaller spaces, the compact ANGEL X2 saves space with a tankless design and 4.72-inch width while still providing instant and consistent purified water at 0.5GPM. Its built-in 7-stage filtration and 0.0001-micron reverse osmosis membrane have been tested by SGS independently to remove up to 99.999% contaminants for ultimate drinking safety.

Made for Larger Households — X4 High-Capacity RO System

Designed for larger families, the upcoming ANGEL X4 is also equipped with 0.0001-micron RO membrane while offering 1000GPD higher water output and longer-lasting filters up to 3 years. A smart LED faucet display helps users easily check water status at a glance, making daily use more intuitive.

Cleaner Water for Daily Skincare Routines — UF60 Faucet Filter

ANGEL UF60 features a high-fiber hollow fiber membrane with 0.01-micron filtration, delivering cleaner water directly at the tap. And a simple switch lets users move between filtered and regular tap water instantly. Beyond drinking and cooking, it also fits naturally into daily routines like face washing, where cleaner water can help make skin feel fresher and more comfortable over time.





Better Taste with 98% Chlorine Reduction — CF30 Faucet Filter

Powered by high capacity activated carbon filter that improves the taste of tap water by reducing chlorine and common impurities, ANGEL CF30 faucet filter is a simple, practical solution for drinking, cooking, and everyday kitchen use.





About ANGEL

Founded in 1987, ANGEL is committed to becoming a global leader in water purification and drinking water solutions through continuous innovation. Over the past three decades, the company has delivered safe, healthy, and thoughtfully designed water solutions to consumers worldwide.

Terry Cai

marketing@angelgroup.com

https://www.angelgroup.com/

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