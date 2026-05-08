$8.39 Bn Molecular Oncology Diagnostics Market Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2031F

Dublin, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Oncology Diagnostics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Molecular Oncology Diagnostics Market is anticipated to expand from USD 3.76 billion in 2025 to USD 8.39 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 14.31%

This field involves laboratory techniques designed to detect disease presence and assess risk by analyzing specific molecules like DNA, RNA, and proteins in fluid or tissue samples, ultimately aiding in treatment formulation, recurrence tracking, and evaluating therapy effectiveness. Market advancement is largely driven by rising global cancer rates and a surging need for personalized medicine, which requires accurate molecular profiling.

Expansion is additionally bolstered by a growing emphasis on early diagnosis, thorough risk assessment, and the incorporation of molecular diagnostics within clinical trials. Highlighting the ongoing demand for sophisticated diagnostic solutions, the College of American Pathologists projects that the United States will see over two million new cancer cases in 2026.

However, the high expenses linked to cutting-edge molecular testing platforms and equipment pose a major obstacle to market growth. These significant financial requirements, combined with ongoing gaps in reimbursement coverage for novel genomic assays, place a disproportionate burden on developing nations and smaller laboratories. As a result, the widespread availability and integration of these vital diagnostic technologies are considerably limited.

Market Drivers

Rising cancer rates worldwide serve as a primary catalyst for the molecular oncology diagnostics market, driving the need for sophisticated tools to assist in early detection, prognosis, and treatment direction. As global demographics shift toward aging populations and risk factor exposures change, the overall cancer burden continues to grow, fostering a steady requirement for advanced diagnostic options.

Research featured in The Lancet and referenced by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in its September 2025 publication, "Q&A: Global burden of cancer and forecasts to 2025," noted over 18 million new cancer cases globally in 2023. This immense volume of diagnoses emphasizes the vital necessity for molecular testing capable of precisely characterizing cancer types and their unique molecular signatures, a critical component for optimizing patient care and ongoing monitoring.

Market growth is additionally fueled by the increasing embrace of personalized and precision oncology, methodologies that depend intrinsically on comprehensive molecular profiling to customize therapies based on a patient's distinct traits. Consequently, there is a surging need for companion diagnostics designed to pinpoint specific biomarkers and facilitate targeted treatments. Major industry participants are directing substantial capital toward this transition to accommodate the rising demand.

In an April 2025 BioSpace article titled 'Roche to invest USD 50 billion in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics in the United States over the next five years,' Roche revealed plans to channel USD 50 billion into the U.S. over five years to establish new manufacturing and research facilities for its advanced diagnostics and medical portfolio. This investment demonstrates how deeply molecular data is becoming embedded in standard treatment protocols. Moreover, Roche's investor data indicates that 31 billion diagnostic tests were supplied globally in 2025, illustrating the widespread utilization of diagnostic tools across modern healthcare and their escalating relevance in the field of oncology.

Market Challenges

High expenses tied to sophisticated molecular testing equipment and platforms act as a formidable hurdle to the expansion of the global molecular oncology diagnostics market. The massive capital investments required to secure such advanced machinery impose a heavy financial burden, especially on laboratories in developing nations and those operating on a smaller scale. Additionally, ongoing deficiencies in reimbursement policies for cutting-edge genomic assays worsen the situation, hindering healthcare providers from fully recouping the substantial expenses incurred while administering these intricate and specialized diagnostic procedures.

These monetary constraints directly hinder broad accessibility to vital diagnostic advancements. The American Clinical Laboratory Association warns that unless Congress intervenes, roughly 800 laboratory tests will face rate reductions of up to 15% under the Clinical Laboratory Fee Schedule starting January 31, 2026. Such cuts in reimbursement pose a threat to the financial stability of laboratories, limiting their ability to fund new molecular oncology tests or broaden their current offerings. Ultimately, this dynamic stifles the uptake of modern diagnostic instruments limits market reach and decelerates the overarching growth trajectory of the molecular oncology diagnostics sector.

Market Trends

A defining development in molecular oncology diagnostics is the widespread adoption of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) for extensive genomic profiling. This shift is marked by the growing incorporation of comprehensive genomic evaluations into standard clinical practice, transitioning away from single-gene assessments to deliver a complete picture of a tumor's genetic makeup. Thorough genomic profiling facilitates the discovery of actionable mutations, directs customized therapeutic interventions, and offers a more precise understanding of how the disease advances. Highlighting this momentum, 1stOncology reported on February 5, 2026, that Illumina's Q4 2025 earnings showed a 20% increase in clinical consumables revenue outside of China, a surge attributed to the wider embrace of sequencing-reliant diagnostics.

Another revolutionary trend heavily influencing the industry is the rising utilization of liquid biopsies for the non-invasive management of cancer. By examining circulating tumor DNA and other biomarkers in blood samples, liquid biopsies present a less intrusive substitute for conventional tissue biopsies when diagnosing cancer, tracking treatment efficacy, and monitoring for relapse.

This approach is particularly advantageous when securing tissue samples is challenging or when continuous observation is necessary, granting immediate perspective on how a tumor is evolving. Demonstrating this rising clinical acceptance and practicality, Natera experienced a 54.7% year-over-year jump in its oncology test volume during the fourth quarter of 2025, processing roughly 233,300 tests, as noted in a February 26, 2026, Stock Titan report detailing the company's 8-K filing on revenue and cash flow.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $8.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.3% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Key Market Players:

Sysmex Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Bayer AG

Molecular Oncology Diagnostics Market, By Product Type:

Instruments

Kits and Assays

Software

Molecular Oncology Diagnostics Market, By Technology:

Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

Flow Cytometry

Other Technologies

Molecular Oncology Diagnostics Market, By Application:

Research

Clinical

Molecular Oncology Diagnostics Market, By Cancer Type:

Solid Tumor

Blood Cancers

Molecular Oncology Diagnostics Market, By End User:

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Reference Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic

Research Institutes

Molecular Oncology Diagnostics Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g2n9nc

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