MEO Satellite Market Projected to Hit USD 14.35 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the global MEO Satellite Market size was valued at USD 6.74 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 14.35 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.05% during the forecast period of 2026–2035.”

The MEO satellite market is expected to rise between 2026 and 2035 due to the need for navigation satellite services (GNSS), satellite communication systems, satellite data relay services, defense and military satellite applications, and satellite technology advancements.

MEO Satellite Market Size & Forecast

Market Size (2025): USD 6.74 Billion

Projected Market Size (2035): USD 14.35 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 8.05%

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Base Year: 2025





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The U.S. MEO Satellite Market is estimated to grow from its current value of USD 2.18 Billion in 2025 to reach USD 4.29 Billion in 2035 at a CAGR of 7.23%. The expansion of commercial satellite operators, the growing demand for satellite navigation systems (GNSS), military satellite communications, support for military ISR systems, and continuous investments in advanced satellite payloads, propulsion systems, and integrated multi-orbit (LEO-MEO-GEO) space architectures are the main drivers of this growth.

Increasing Demand for Secure Communication to Boost Market Growth Globally

One of the main factors propelling the MEO Satellite Market's expansion is the growing demand for defense satellite services, secure communication, and navigation (GNSS). Satellite navigation services, military communication services, ISR services, and space-based data relay services have all seen a rise in demand in recent years. The MEO Satellite Market is expanding quickly due to the increased need for space-based data relay services, military communication services, ISR services, and MEO-based satellite navigation services.

Major MEO Satellite Market Companies Listed in the Report are

Safran S.A.

XVIVO Perfusion AB

RTX Corporation (Collins Aerospace)

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Airbus Defence and Space

Thales Group

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Honeywell Aerospace (Honeywell International Inc.)

General Dynamics Corporation

BAE Systems plc

SES S.A.

Intelsat S.A.

Telesat Corporation

Viasat, Inc.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

Maxar Technologies Inc.

OHB SE

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

Segmentation Analysis:

By Satellite Type

Navigation / GNSS Satellites held the largest market share of 60.25% in 2025 due to the importance and necessity of the service in providing positioning, timing, and navigation capabilities globally. Communication Satellites are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.85% during 2026–2035 due to the high demand for communication satellites in providing a secure and reliable communication service.

By Application

Navigation & Positioning (PNT Services) dominated with a 55.21% market share in 2025 due to the widespread adoption of the service in defense systems, transportation infrastructure, aviation, and other key areas. Military Communication is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 7.74% through 2026–2035 fueled by the growing need for defense system modernization programs.

By Component

Payloads accounted for the highest market share of 37.12% in 2025 due to their necessity in facilitating the key satellite operations. Communication Subsystems are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period due to the advancements in high-throughput communication systems.

By End-User

Commercial Satellite Operators held the largest market share of 50.25% in 2025 due to the growing trend of the commercialization of satellite services, including navigation augmentation, broadband connectivity, and data relay services. Government Space Agencies are anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.65% through 2026–2035 due to the growing trend of national investments in space programs, navigation systems, strategic communication systems, and other related applications.

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MEO Satellite Market Key Segments

By Satellite Type

Communication Satellites

Navigation / GNSS Satellites

Earth Observation Satellites

Scientific / Research Satellites

Others

By Application

Military Communications

Navigation & Positioning (PNT Services)

Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) Support

Missile Guidance & Targeting

Secure Data Relay

Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

Others

By Component

Payloads

Satellite Bus

Communication Subsystems

Navigation Payload Systems

Attitude & Orbit Control Systems (AOCS)

Power Systems

Propulsion Systems

Thermal Control Systems

Ground Control Systems

Others

By End-User

Defence & Military Agencies

Government Space Agencies

Commercial Satellite Operators

Defence Contractors / System Integrators

Others

Regional Insights:

With a 37.84% market share in 2025, this area leads the North American MEO satellite market. The significant demand for advanced navigation services, secure defense communication, and well-established space infrastructure in the US and Canada are the main drivers of the region's expansion.

During the projected period, the Asia-Pacific MEO Satellite Market is expected to develop at a rate of 10.46%. Increased funding for space programs in nations, such as China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia is what propels the region's expansion.

Recent Developments:

In March 2025 , Safran advanced its electric propulsion systems for satellite constellations, enhancing fuel efficiency, mission lifespan, and maneuverability for medium Earth orbit platforms, supporting next-generation navigation and communication satellite programs.

, Safran advanced its electric propulsion systems for satellite constellations, enhancing fuel efficiency, mission lifespan, and maneuverability for medium Earth orbit platforms, supporting next-generation navigation and communication satellite programs. In June 2025, XVIVO Perfusion AB advanced its preservation and perfusion technology platforms through continued R&D initiatives and clinical collaborations, strengthening its technological foundation in precision-controlled systems, though without direct commercial involvement in satellite programs.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

MEO SATELLITE ADOPTION & DEPLOYMENT METRICS – helps you understand deployment trends of MEO constellations, GNSS adoption in defense and aerospace, and utilization across commercial and military communication networks.

– helps you understand deployment trends of MEO constellations, GNSS adoption in defense and aerospace, and utilization across commercial and military communication networks. OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE & COVERAGE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate latency performance, coverage efficiency, signal reliability, bandwidth utilization, and positioning accuracy compared with LEO and GEO satellite systems.

– helps you evaluate latency performance, coverage efficiency, signal reliability, bandwidth utilization, and positioning accuracy compared with LEO and GEO satellite systems. ADVANCED SATELLITE TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION INSIGHTS – helps you uncover developments in electric propulsion systems, AI-enabled onboard processing, high-throughput payloads, and inter-satellite link integration across next-generation MEO platforms.

– helps you uncover developments in electric propulsion systems, AI-enabled onboard processing, high-throughput payloads, and inter-satellite link integration across next-generation MEO platforms. DEFENSE COMMUNICATION & NAVIGATION LANDSCAPE – helps you analyze the growing role of MEO satellites in secure military communications, navigation services, jam-resistant networks, and sovereign space initiatives worldwide.

– helps you analyze the growing role of MEO satellites in secure military communications, navigation services, jam-resistant networks, and sovereign space initiatives worldwide. REGIONAL DEPLOYMENT & END-USE ANALYSIS – helps you identify regional deployment trends, defense versus commercial adoption patterns, and demand growth across aerospace, navigation, and global coverage missions.

– helps you identify regional deployment trends, defense versus commercial adoption patterns, and demand growth across aerospace, navigation, and global coverage missions. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & STRATEGIC POSITIONING – helps you gauge the competitive strength of leading MEO satellite operators and manufacturers based on constellation expansion, technological capabilities, strategic collaborations, and innovation initiatives.

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MEO Satellite Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 6.74 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 14.35 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.05% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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