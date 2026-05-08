Artiva Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of $300 Million Underwritten Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants

SAN DIEGO, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTV) (Artiva), a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe and accessible cell therapies for patients with debilitating autoimmune diseases, today announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of 23,871,526 shares of its common stock at a price of $11.52 per share and, in lieu of shares of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase 2,170,138 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $11.5199 per share, which equals the offering price per share of the common stock less the $0.0001 exercise price per share of each pre-funded warrant. All the shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants in the offering are being sold by Artiva.

The gross proceeds to Artiva from the offering are expected to be approximately $300 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Artiva. The offering is expected to close on or about May 11, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The offering included participation from Caligan Partners, Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, Adage Capital Partners, RA Capital Management, Viking Global Management, Samsara BioCapital, EcoR1 Capital, Blackstone Multi-Asset Investing, GC Corporation, GC Cell, RTW Investments, Blue Owl Healthcare Opportunities and a Large Mutual Fund.

Jefferies, TD Cowen and Cantor are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow and Needham & Company are acting as co-lead managers for the offering.

The shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants described above are being offered by Artiva pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) that was declared effective on August 15, 2025. A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available for free through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by emailing prospectus_department@jefferies.com ; TD Securities (USA) LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at TDManualrequest@broadridge.com ; or from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10022 or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva is a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe and accessible cell therapies for patients with debilitating autoimmune diseases. Artiva’s lead program, AlloNK® (also known as AB-101), is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, non-genetically modified, cryopreserved NK cell therapy candidate designed to enhance the antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity effect of monoclonal antibodies to drive B-cell depletion. AlloNK is currently being evaluated in three ongoing clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell driven autoimmune diseases, including a company-sponsored basket trial across autoimmune diseases that includes rheumatoid arthritis and Sjögren disease and an investigator-initiated basket trial in B-cell driven autoimmune diseases. Artiva plans to initiate a Phase 3 registrational trial evaluating AlloNK in refractory RA in 2026. Artiva was founded in 2019 as a spin out of GC Cell, formerly GC Lab Cell Corporation, a leading healthcare company in the Republic of Korea, pursuant to a strategic partnership granting Artiva exclusive worldwide rights (excluding Asia, Australia and New Zealand) to GC Cell’s NK cell manufacturing technology and programs.

Artiva is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “positioned,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “suggest,” “target,” “on track,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the completion and timing of the offering and the anticipated gross proceeds from the offering. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to, among other things, market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the section titled “Risk Factors” contained in Artiva’s filings with the SEC, including Artiva’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed with the SEC on May 6, 2026. Any forward-looking statements that Artiva makes in this press release are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Artiva undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Investors

Noopur Batsha Liffick, MPH

NBL LifeSci Advisory LLC

ir@artivabio.com

Media

Jessica Yingling, Ph.D.

Little Dog Communications Inc.

jessica@litldog.com