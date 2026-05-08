OXB to exhibit and present at the 30th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Cell and Gene Therapy (ASGCT)

Oxford, UK – 8 May 2026: OXB (LSE: OXB), a global quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO, today announces its participation in the 30th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Cell and Gene Therapy (ASGCT), taking place from 11-15 May in Boston.

OXB will exhibit at Booth #1331, where its commercial team will be available to discuss how OXB supports the development and manufacture of cell and gene therapies from pre-clinical through to commercialisation. Representing OXB onsite will be Sébastien Ribault, PhD, Chief Business Officer, alongside Business Development Directors Mark Marrano, Lisa Parenteau, and Shyamali Mandal, PhD.

In addition, OXB will contribute to the conference’s scientific program through a workshop, an industry symposium, three oral presentations, and seven poster presentations spanning automation in CGT manufacturing, AAV and lentivirus process development, and vector manufacturing and innovation.



Workshop participation

Workshop: Automation in CGT manufacturing: From production to QC

Session: Automation of Cell Based Assays-QC Implementation Strategies and Challenges

Presenter: Dr. André Raposo, Senior Director, Innovation

Date: Monday 11 May

Time: 16:04-16:34 EDT

Room: 162AB

Industry-sponsored symposium

Title: Beyond the Buzzword: What ‘Commercial-Ready’ Really Means in Cell and Gene Therapy

Presenter: Kelly Walsh, Senior Scientist, Downstream and Drug Product

Date: Thursday 14 May

Time: 15:30-16:00 EDT

Room: 109AB

Oral presentations

Title: Beyond 90% Full: Expanding the Role of Anion Exchange Chromatography in AAV Product Quality Control

Presenter: Luke Mustich, Scientist I, Downstream

Date: Tuesday 12 May

Time: 11:00-11:15 EDT

Room: 109AB

Session: AAV Downstream Manufacturing

Title: Just Because You Can, Doesn’t Mean You Should: Why Higher Upstream Titer May Not Be Best for Your AAV Process

Presenter: Richard Gilmore, Senior Scientist I, Upstream

Date: Thursday 14 May

Time: 11:30-11:45 EDT

Room: 205ABC

Session: AAV Transfection Improvements- Scaling and Titers

Title: Justifying a Pathway to Reduced Replication-Competent Lentivirus (RCL) Testing – Adding the Empirical to the Theoretical

Presenter: Daniel Farley, Senior Director, PRG

Date: Thursday 14 May

Time: 15:30-15:45 EDT

Room: 257AB

Session: Vector Manufacturing and Analytics

Posters – Wednesday 13 May, 17:00-18:30 EDT

Title: Enhancing AAV Production Yield Utilizing An Engineered Adenoviral Helper Plasmid

Presenter: Annie Adusei, Research Associate II, Process Development

Title: PacBio Sequencing Offers Valuable Insight for AAV Vector Design and Process Development

Presenter: Dr. Dimpal Lata, Scientist II

Title: Evaluating the Intermediate Hold Stability of AAV8 for Manufacturing Suitability

Presenter: Nishadi Gamage, Research Associate II, Downstream and Drug Product Development

Title: Maximizing AAV Recovery on Affinity Capture: Yield Gains or Quality Compromise?

Presenter: Thomas Thiers, Scientist II

Title: AAV Vector Production is Driven by a Small Fraction of Transfected Cells

Presenter: Katrina Costa-Grant, Scientist I

Posters – Thursday 14 May, 17:00-18:30 EDT

Title: AAV Aggregation: Ultrafiltration/diafiltration as a Stress Step in AAV Manufacturing

Presenter: Danny Lassiter, Research Associate II, Process Development

Title: Development & Scale Up of Next Generation LV Batch Process Demonstrating Increased Productivity & Enhanced Purity

Presenter: Dr. Ciaran Lamont, Prinicipal Scientist





-Ends-





Enquiries:

OXB:

Sébastien Ribault, Chief Business Officer – T: +44 (0) 1865 783 000 / E: partnering@oxb.com



ICR Healthcare:

T: +44 (0)20 3709 5700 / E: oxb@icrhealthcare.com

Mary-Jane Elliott / Sarah Elton-Farr / Angela Gray





About OXB

OXB (LSE: OXB) is a global quality and innovation-led contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) in cell and gene therapy with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, OXB has 30 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of cell and gene therapies. OXB collaborates with some of the world’s most innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, providing viral vector development and manufacturing expertise in lentivirus, adeno-associated virus (AAV), adenovirus and other viral vector types. OXB’s world-class capabilities range from early-stage development to commercialisation. These capabilities are supported by robust quality-assurance systems, analytical methods and depth of regulatory expertise.

OXB offers a vast number of technologies for viral vector manufacturing, including a 4th generation lentiviral vector system (the TetraVecta™ system), a dual-plasmid system for AAV production, suspension and perfusion process using process enhancers and stable producer and packaging cell lines.

OXB, a FTSE250 and FTSE4Good constituent, is headquartered in Oxford, UK. It has development and manufacturing facilities across Oxfordshire, UK, Lyon and Strasbourg, France, Bedford MA, and Durham NC, US. Learn more at www.oxb.com and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.