SATO’s employee experience strengthened – positive effects visible in customers’ everyday lives

SATO Corporation, Press release 8 May, 2026 at 2 pm

SATO employees are more satisfied with their workplace than ever before. According to the latest survey results, employees value the warm and relaxed atmosphere of their work community, as well as approachable colleagues. The employee Net Promoter Index (eNPS*) was exceptionally high at 67.

“According to the results, our employees appreciate exactly the things we have been building consistently over the long term: trustworthy and smooth collaboration, a humane culture and work life aligned with our values. The results show that we have done many things right,” says SATO’s CEO Antti Aarnio.

According to Aarnio, employee satisfaction is also strongly reflected in the customer experience and the quality of customer service.

“When employees feel well and collaboration works smoothly, it inevitably reaches the customer too. In the rental housing market, customer experience plays an enormously important role, and we have invested in it for years. We measure customer satisfaction at different touchpoints and, based on the data, there is a very strong positive correlation between employee and customer satisfaction at SATO,” Aarnio says.

The employees’ willingness to recommend their workplace to friends and family increased by almost four points compared to the previous survey. The upward trend is also visible in customer satisfaction.

“SATO’s own encounters indicator has proven to be the best way to indicate residents’ experience. It makes a big difference what kind of emotional impression we leave when we meet our customers in different service situations. On a five-point scale, the average customer rating is currently 4.2. There is still room for improvement too, and we work on it every day.”

What about customers’ willingness to recommend SATO? Does it reach the same level as the employees’ willingness to recommend their employer? “It is almost as high. The NPS measured in customer encounters, meaning our residents’ willingness to recommend SATO as a housing provider, is currently 59. An excellent result as well,” Aarnio smiles.

*eNPS = Employee satisfaction is often measured using the internationally recognised eNPS metric (Employee Net Promoter Score), which indicates how willing employees are to recommend their employer to friends and family. Generally speaking, a recommendation score of 30 is already considered high, and only very few companies achieve results at SATO’s level. In NPS measurements, the scale ranges from -100 to +100.

For more information, please contact:

Merja Hyttinen, VP, Human Resources, tel. +358 20 134 4083, firstname.lastname@sato.fi



SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 27,500 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.

SATO aims to provide excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders.

SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs. In 2025, SATO celebrated its 85th anniversary. www.sato.fi/en