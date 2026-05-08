AMC Global Media Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

NEW YORK, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Global Media Inc. ("AMC Global Media" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMCX) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Chief Executive Officer Kristin Dolan said: "AMC Global Media delivered another quarter of double-digit streaming revenue growth and robust free cash flow generation. We are tracking to plan across all key metrics and are pleased to reiterate our financial outlook for the year. During this changing time in media, we continue to follow our own differentiated playbook as a studio-driven owner of world-class IP, fully distributed across a wide range of owned and partner platforms."

Operational Highlights:

Expanded relationship with DISH and Sling TV through new long-term affiliate agreement.

Expanded distribution of All Reality, our newest targeted streaming service, now available on Roku and Apple.

Launched new prestige drama, The Audacity, and renewed the series for a second season.

Greenlit Thunder Road, a new multi-generational racing drama produced in partnership with NASCAR, starring Dennis Quaid.

Renewed sports docuseries Rise for a new season focused on the New Orleans Saints and the team’s historic run in the years following Hurricane Katrina.

Announced a new partnership with Meta to make a number of our streaming apps available on the Meta Quest headset.

Financial Highlights – First Quarter Ended March 31, 2026:

Net cash provided by operating activities of $67 million; Free Cash Flow (1) of $65 million.

of $65 million. Operating income of $31 million; Adjusted Operating Income (1) of $69 million, with a margin of 13%.

of $69 million, with a margin of 13%. Net revenues of $542 million decreased 2% from the prior year. Foreign currency translation represented a beneficial impact of approximately 1% to our first quarter growth rate. Streaming revenues of $174 million increased 11% from the prior year; representing over a third of our Domestic Operations segment revenues.

Diluted EPS of $(0.43); Adjusted EPS(1) of $0.08.



Consolidated Results:

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

2025

Change Net Revenues $ 542,127 $ 555,233 (2.4)% Operating Income $ 31,261 $ 64,197 (51.3)% Adjusted Operating Income $ 68,974 $ 104,485 (34.0)% Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ (0.43 ) $ 0.34 n/m Adjusted Earnings Per Share $ 0.08 $ 0.52 (84.6)% Net cash provided by operating activities $ 67,467 $ 108,805 (38.0)% Free Cash Flow $ 64,815 $ 94,185 (31.2)% n/m - Absolute percentages greater than 100% and comparisons between positive and negative values or zero values are considered not meaningful.

(1) See page 4 of this earnings release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures used in this release. This discussion includes the definition of Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EPS and Free Cash Flow.

Segment Results – Domestic Operations:

(dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

2025

Change Revenues, net: Subscription $ 305,282 $ 313,373 (2.6)% Advertising 112,847 119,248 (5.4)% Content licensing and other 52,558 53,686 (2.1)% Total revenues, net $ 470,687 $ 486,307 (3.2)% Segment Adjusted Operating Income $ 92,261 $ 123,924 (25.6)%

First Quarter Results

Domestic Operations revenues decreased 3% from the prior year to $471 million. Subscription revenues decreased 3% to $305 million due to a decline in affiliate revenues, partially offset by streaming revenue growth. Streaming revenues increased 11% to $174 million primarily due to the impact of price increases across our services. Streaming subscribers decreased 1% to 10.1 million as compared to 10.2 million subscribers at March 31, 2025. Activations of ad-supported AMC+ under hard-bundle agreements increased 200% year over year to 1.8 million at March 31, 2026. These activations are in addition to our reported streaming subscriber count. Affiliate revenues declined 16% to $131 million primarily due to basic subscriber declines. Advertising revenues decreased 5% to $113 million primarily due to lower marketplace pricing, partially offset by digital advertising growth. Content licensing revenues decreased 2% to $53 million primarily due to the timing and availability of deliveries in the period.

Segment Adjusted Operating Income decreased 26% to $92 million, with a margin of 20%.



Segment Results – International:

(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

2025

Change Revenues, net: Subscription $ 46,362 $ 44,702 3.7 % Advertising 23,372 22,608 3.4 % Content licensing and other 2,529 2,636 (4.1 ) % Total revenues, net $ 72,263 $ 69,946 3.3 % Segment Adjusted Operating Income $ 5,437 $ 9,851 (44.8 ) %

First Quarter Results

International revenues increased 3% from the prior year to $72 million. Excluding the favorable impact of foreign currency translation, International revenues decreased 5%. Subscription revenues increased 4% to $46 million primarily due to the favorable impact of foreign currency translation, partially offset by lower revenues resulting from the previously disclosed wind-down of our CBS EMEA joint venture that operated primarily in Poland and Africa and was held by our UK business. Excluding the favorable impact of foreign currency translation, subscription revenues decreased 5%. Advertising revenues increased 3% to $23 million due to the favorable impact of foreign currency translation, partially offset by lower ratings and digital advertising in the UK. Excluding the favorable impact of foreign currency translation, advertising revenues decreased 5%.

Segment Adjusted Operating Income decreased 45% to $5 million, with a margin of 8%.



Other Matters:

Exchange Offer and Redemption of 10.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2029

In March, the Company completed an exchange offer and issued approximately $915 million in aggregate principal amount of add-on notes to its 10.50% Senior Secured Notes due 2032 in exchange for approximately $861 million in aggregate principal amount of the Company’s outstanding 10.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2029 ("2029 Secured Notes"). All 2029 Secured Notes exchanged were cancelled. Following such cancellation, approximately $14 million in aggregate principal amount of 2029 Secured Notes remained outstanding as of March 31, 2026.

In April, the Company redeemed all of its remaining outstanding 2029 Secured Notes, totaling approximately $14 million in aggregate principal amount, at a redemption price equal to 105.125% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date.

Repayment of Term Loan A Facility & Termination of Credit Facility

Today, the Company announced plans to repay the remaining balance under the Term Loan A Facility and terminate its Credit Facility.

Accelerated Share Repurchase Program, Stock Repurchase Program & Outstanding Shares

Today, the Company announced plans to repurchase approximately $30 million of Class A Common Stock under an Accelerated Share Repurchase ("ASR") program as part of its existing Stock Repurchase Program, which as of March 31, 2026, had $117 million of authorization remaining for repurchase. The Company expects to fund the ASR program through available cash on hand.

The Company did not repurchase any Class A Common Stock in the first quarter.

As of May 1, 2026, the Company had 32,443,304 shares of Class A Common Stock and 11,484,408 shares of Class B Common Stock outstanding.

Restructuring and Other Related Charges

Restructuring and other related charges were $4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, with approximately $3 million related to the Company's voluntary buyout program for U.S. employees, and approximately $2 million was related to the Company’s restructuring plan in its International segment, which for the quarter consisted primarily of office closures in Latin America.

Corporate Name Change

In April, AMC Networks Inc. filed Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation with the Nevada Secretary of State to effect a change of its corporate name from AMC Networks Inc. to AMC Global Media Inc.

Please see the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2026, which will be filed later today, for further details regarding the above matters.

Description of Non-GAAP Measures

Internally, the Company uses Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Free Cash Flow measures as the most important indicators of its business performance and evaluates management’s effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators.

The Company defines Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as operating income (loss) before share-based compensation expense or benefit, depreciation and amortization, impairment and other charges (including gains or losses on sales or dispositions of businesses), restructuring and other related charges, cloud computing amortization, and including the Company’s proportionate share of adjusted operating income (loss) from majority-owned equity method investees. From time to time, the Company may exclude the impact of certain events, gains, losses, or other charges (such as significant legal settlements) from Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) that affect the Company's operating performance. Because it is based upon operating income (loss), Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) also excludes interest expense (including cash interest expense) and other non-operating income and expense items. The Company believes that the exclusion of share-based compensation expense or benefit allows investors to better track the performance of the various operating units of the business without regard to the effect of the settlement of an obligation that is not expected to be made in cash.

The Company believes that Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is an appropriate measure for evaluating the operating performance of the business segments and the Company on a consolidated basis. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and similar measures with similar titles are common performance measures used by investors, analysts, and peers to compare performance in the industry.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) should be viewed as a supplement to and not a substitute for operating income (loss), net income (loss), and other measures of performance presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Since Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, this measure may not be comparable to similar measures with similar titles used by other companies. For a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), please see page 10 of this release.

The Company defines Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, all of which are reported in the Company's Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows. The Company believes the most comparable GAAP financial measure of its liquidity is net cash provided by operating activities. The Company believes that Free Cash Flow is useful as an indicator of its overall liquidity, as the amount of Free Cash Flow generated in any period is representative of cash that is available for debt repayment, investment, and other discretionary and non-discretionary cash uses. The Company also believes that Free Cash Flow is one of several benchmarks used by analysts and investors who follow the industry for comparison of its liquidity with other companies in the industry, although the Company’s measure of Free Cash Flow may not be directly comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. For a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow, please see page 10 of this release.

The Company defines Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (“Adjusted EPS”), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as earnings per diluted share excluding the following items: amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; impairment and other charges (including gains or losses on sales or dispositions of businesses); non-cash impairments of goodwill, intangible and fixed assets; restructuring and other related charges; and the impact associated with the modification of debt arrangements, including gains and losses related to the extinguishment of debt; as well as the impact of taxes on the aforementioned items and other one-time tax charges/benefits. The Company believes the most comparable GAAP financial measure is earnings per diluted share. The Company believes that Adjusted EPS is one of several benchmarks used by analysts and investors who follow the industry for comparison of its performance with other companies in the industry, although the Company’s measure of Adjusted EPS may not be directly comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. For a reconciliation of earnings per diluted share to Adjusted EPS, please see page 11 of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including financial community and rating agency perceptions of the Company and its business, operations, financial condition and the industries in which it operates and the factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" contained therein. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Conference Call Information

AMC Global Media will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its first quarter 2026 results. To listen to the call, please visit investors.amcglobalmedia.com.

About AMC Global Media

AMC Global Media (Nasdaq: AMCX) is home to many of the greatest stories and characters in TV and film and the premier destination for passionate and engaged fan communities around the world. The Company creates and curates celebrated series and films across distinct brands and makes them available to audiences everywhere. Its portfolio includes targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK, HIDIVE and All Reality; cable networks AMC, BBC AMERICA (which includes U.S. distribution and sales responsibilities for BBC News), IFC, SundanceTV and We TV; and film distribution label Independent Film Company. The Company also operates AMC Studios, its in-house studio, production and distribution operation behind acclaimed and fan-favorite original franchises including The Walking Dead Universe and the Anne Rice Immortal Universe. AMC Global Media is headquartered in the United States, with international operations in Iberia, Latin America, Central Europe, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand.

Contact

Investor Relations Corporate Communications Nicholas Seibert Georgia Juvelis nicholas.seibert@amcnetworks.com georgia.juvelis@amcnetworks.com





AMC GLOBAL MEDIA INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Revenues, net $ 542,127 $ 555,233 Operating expenses: Technical and operating (excluding depreciation and amortization) 283,180 267,346 Selling, general and administrative 201,925 197,975 Depreciation and amortization 21,423 20,926 Restructuring and other related charges 4,338 4,789 Total operating expenses 510,866 491,036 Operating income 31,261 64,197 Other income (expense): Interest expense (41,345 ) (43,392 ) Interest income 3,124 8,415 Miscellaneous, net (16,942 ) 7,888 Total other income (expense) (55,163 ) (27,089 ) Income (loss) from operations before income taxes (23,902 ) 37,108 Income tax (expense) benefit 6,738 (14,955 ) Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests (17,164 ) 22,153 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,706 ) (4,104 ) Net income (loss) attributable to AMC Global Media's stockholders $ (18,870 ) $ 18,049 Net income (loss) per share attributable to AMC Global Media's stockholders: Basic $ (0.43 ) $ 0.40 Diluted $ (0.43 ) $ 0.34 Weighted average common shares: Basic 43,627 44,821 Diluted 43,627 56,616





AMC GLOBAL MEDIA INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests $ (17,164 ) $ 22,153 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 21,423 20,926 Share-based compensation expenses related to equity classified awards 6,097 5,757 Non-cash restructuring and other related charges — 3,470 Amortization and write-off of program rights 206,262 197,881 Amortization of deferred carriage fees 2,588 6,885 Unrealized foreign currency transaction (gain) loss 3,765 (3,329 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts on indebtedness 1,762 1,969 Deferred income taxes 9,512 (10,675 ) Other, net (3,373 ) (3,928 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, trade (including amounts due from related parties, net) 20,853 53,204 Prepaid expenses and other assets (7,300 ) 12,658 Program rights and obligations, net (167,708 ) (169,605 ) Deferred revenue (218 ) (1,296 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities (9,032 ) (27,265 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 67,467 108,805 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (2,652 ) (14,620 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,652 ) (14,620 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on Term Loan A Facility (2,767 ) (8,125 ) Payments for financing costs (2,000 ) — Deemed repurchases of restricted stock units (6,598 ) (3,643 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (455 ) (1,198 ) Net cash used in financing activities (11,820 ) (12,966 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents from operations 52,995 81,219 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,237 ) 4,361 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 502,379 784,649 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 552,137 $ 870,229





AMC GLOBAL MEDIA INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 552,137 $ 502,379 Accounts receivable, trade (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $9,325 and $11,523) 550,666 575,263 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 237,766 202,967 Total current assets 1,340,569 1,280,609 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $421,812 and $409,991 107,630 115,978 Program rights, net 1,685,354 1,763,084 Intangible assets, net 176,882 184,803 Goodwill 165,018 166,809 Deferred tax assets, net 16,652 17,781 Operating lease right-of-use assets 68,690 72,545 Other assets 312,895 335,272 Total assets $ 3,873,690 $ 3,936,881 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 129,303 $ 94,742 Accrued liabilities 292,105 323,029 Current portion of program rights obligations 240,491 258,252 Deferred revenue 63,415 63,651 Current portion of long-term debt 24,770 11,068 Current portion of lease obligations 13,900 17,643 Total current liabilities 763,984 768,385 Program rights obligations 163,937 181,773 Long-term debt, net 1,724,518 1,741,225 Lease obligations 78,583 82,263 Deferred tax liabilities, net 116,814 108,164 Other liabilities 37,621 41,322 Total liabilities 2,885,457 2,923,132 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Class A Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 360,000 shares authorized: 66,730 and 66,730 shares issued and 32,443 and 31,215 shares outstanding, respectively 667 667 Class B Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 90,000 shares authorized: 11,484 shares issued and outstanding 115 115 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 45,000 shares authorized: none issued — — Paid-in capital 419,630 429,902 Accumulated earnings 2,157,090 2,176,124 Treasury stock, at cost (34,287 and 35,516 shares Class A Common Stock, respectively) (1,396,092 ) (1,406,027 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (226,172 ) (218,910 ) Total AMC Global Media stockholders' equity 955,238 981,871 Non-redeemable noncontrolling interests 32,995 31,878 Total stockholders' equity 988,233 1,013,749 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,873,690 $ 3,936,881





AMC GLOBAL MEDIA INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Capitalization March 31, 2026 Cash and cash equivalents $ 552,137 Credit facility debt (a) $ 80,028 10.25% Senior Secured Notes due January 2029 $ 13,702 4.25% Senior Notes due February 2029 276,706 4.25% Convertible Senior Notes due February 2029 (b) 143,750 10.50% Senior Secured Notes due July 2032 1,315,098 Senior notes (c) $ 1,749,256 Total debt $ 1,829,284 Net debt $ 1,277,147 Finance leases 15,266 Net debt and finance leases $ 1,292,413 Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2026 Operating Income - (GAAP) $ 100,386 Share-based compensation expense 25,670 Depreciation and amortization 94,922 Restructuring and other related charges 26,085 Impairment and other charges 97,784 Cloud computing amortization 9,808 Majority owned equity investees 21,708 Adjusted Operating Income - (Non-GAAP) $ 376,363 Leverage ratio (d) 3.4 x

(a) Represents the aggregate principal amount of the debt, with the Term Loan A. The Company also had commitments under its undrawn $175.0 million Revolving Credit Facility. The Company gave notice on May 6, 2026 of its intention to repay the Term Loan A Facility and terminate the Senior Secured Credit Facility on May 12, 2026.

(b) Subject to the terms of the indenture for the Convertible Notes, the Convertible Notes may be converted at an initial conversion rate of 78.5083 shares of Class A Common Stock per $1,000 principal amount of Convertible Notes (equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $12.74 per share of Class A Common Stock).

(c) Represents the aggregate principal amount of the debt.

(d) Represents net debt and finance leases divided by Adjusted Operating Income for the twelve months ended March 31, 2026. This ratio differs from the calculation contained in the Company's credit facility. No adjustments have been made for consolidated entities that are not 100% owned. AMC Global Media was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the Company's credit facility as of March 31, 2026. As of March 31, 2026, as determined for purposes of the Company’s credit facility, the Net Leverage Ratio was approximately 5.11:1.00 and the Interest Coverage Ratio was approximately 1.85:1.00.

AMC GLOBAL MEDIA INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Adjusted Operating Income Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

2025

Operating income $ 31,261 $ 64,197 Share-based compensation expenses 6,097 5,757 Depreciation and amortization 21,423 20,926 Restructuring and other related charges 4,338 4,789 Cloud computing amortization 2,288 3,213 Majority owned equity investees AOI 3,567 5,603 Adjusted operating income $ 68,974 $ 104,485





Free Cash Flow (1) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 67,467 $ 108,805 Less: capital expenditures (2,652 ) (14,620 ) Free Cash Flow $ 64,815 $ 94,185





Supplemental Cash Flow Information Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Restructuring initiatives (2) $ (10,981 ) $ (5,751 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests — — (1) Free Cash Flow includes the impact of certain cash receipts or payments (such as restructuring initiatives, significant legal settlements and programming write-offs) that affect period-to-period comparability. (2) Restructuring initiatives includes cash payments of $11.0 million for severance and employee-related costs for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Restructuring initiatives includes cash payments of $5.4 million for severance and employee-related costs and $0.4 million for content impairments and other exit costs for the three months ended March 31, 2025.





AMC GLOBAL MEDIA INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 Income (loss) from operations before income taxes Income tax (expense) benefit Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests Net income (loss) attributable to AMC Global Media's stockholders Diluted EPS attributable to AMC Global Media's stockholders Reported Results (GAAP) $ (23,902 ) $ 6,738 $ (1,706 ) $ (18,870 ) $ (0.43 ) Adjustments: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 7,600 (1,728 ) — 5,872 0.13 Restructuring and other related charges 4,338 (989 ) — 3,349 0.08 Impairment and other charges — — — — — (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, net — — — — — Debt modification expenses 16,665 (3,933 ) — 12,732 0.29 Dilutive income and share basis difference - GAAP vs. Adjusted (1) 1,527 (366 ) — 1,161 0.01 Adjusted Results (Non-GAAP) $ 6,228 $ (278 ) $ (1,706 ) $ 4,244 $ 0.08

(1) For the reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS, the item “Dilutive income and share basis difference - GAAP vs. Adjusted” represents the impact of the adjustments from a net loss to net income position, which required an adjustment for the interest expense associated with the convertible debt and a change in the dilutive shares outstanding to reflect additional dilutive shares associated with restricted stock units and convertible debt that were considered anti-dilutive on a GAAP basis.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Income (loss) from operations before income taxes Income tax (expense) benefit Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests Net income (loss) attributable to AMC Global Media's stockholders Diluted EPS attributable to AMC Global Media's stockholders Reported Results (GAAP) (1) $ 38,635 $ (15,336 ) $ (4,104 ) $ 19,195 $ 0.34 Adjustments: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 7,795 (1,895 ) (359 ) 5,541 0.10 Restructuring and other related charges 4,790 (302 ) — 4,488 0.08 Impairment and other charges — — — — — (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, net — — — — — Adjusted Results (Non-GAAP) $ 51,220 $ (17,533 ) $ (4,463 ) $ 29,224 $ 0.52

(1) Includes the required adjustment for interest expense associated with the convertible debt.