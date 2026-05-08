BC Transit partners with Alexander Dennis for fleet upgrade with order of 41 new Enviro500 Double-Deckers





WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (NFI), a leading manufacturer of buses and coaches and a provider of comprehensive aftermarket parts and service solutions, subsidiary Alexander Dennis Limited (Alexander Dennis), has confirmed that it has received a firm order for 41 Enviro500 double-deck buses from BC Transit in British Columbia, Canada. The order was added to the company’s firm backlog in Q1 2026.

BC Transit is a provincial Crown corporation that delivers public transportation services throughout British Columbia, excluding the Greater Vancouver area. Servicing more than 1.9 million people and 130 communities across B.C., the agency transports more than 54 million people annually.

The new buses will replace older vehicles that have reached the end of their operational life and will continue to integrate double-decker buses into the BC Transit fleet.

Each Enviro500 will accommodate up to 80 seated passengers, delivering high seating capacity while maintaining a compact road footprint.

BC Transit was the first transit service in North America to introduce double-decker buses in 2000, and it has continued to invest in double-deckers ever since. Victoria fleet currently includes approximately 50 Alexander Dennis double-decker buses, with additional buses being introduced throughout this year.

“NFI and BC Transit have worked in partnership for more than 40 years with a shared commitment to ensuring comfortable, safe, and efficient transit for commuters in British Columbia,” said Talha Wasif, General Manager, North America, Alexander Dennis. “We are excited to work with BC Transit once again by providing Alexander Dennis’ Enviro500 double-decker buses that are renowned for exemplary passenger capacity.”

“Double-decker buses have been a defining symbol in our capital city since the year 2000, with Victoria becoming the first place in North America to operate double-decker buses for public transit,” said Erinn Pinkerton, President and Chief Executive Officer for BC Transit. “The original 10 buses were Dennis Trident models manufactured by Alexander Dennis. BC Transit is proud that, a quarter of a century later, we continue to purchase double-decker buses from Alexander Dennis—a testament to the strong relationship between us.”

The contract adds to Alexander Dennis’s order book and reflects ongoing demand for the Enviro500 platform, while supporting BC Transit’s efforts to expand capacity and enhance passenger experience across the province.

About NFI

NFI is a leading independent global bus and coach manufacturer and a provider of aftermarket parts and service solutions. With more than 9,000 team members across ten countries and operations spanning over 40 facilities, NFI delivers a comprehensive portfolio of bus and coach platforms.

Through its brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™, NFI supports a diverse and extensive portfolio, serving public transit, commuter, and coach markets. In total, NFI supports an installed base of more than 100,000 buses and coaches worldwide. NFI offers a broad range of propulsion systems, including zero-emission electric (referring to propulsion systems that do not utilize internal combustion engines, such as trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and advanced diesel technologies, providing agencies with multiple fleet technology options. NFI’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NFI) and its convertible unsecured debentures trade under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, arbocsv.com, and carfaircomposites.com.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis is a world-class manufacturer of double-decker buses for the North American market and the only producer of double-deck buses on the continent. Operating from its manufacturing facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, Alexander Dennis designs and builds its Enviro500 double-deck buses for transit authorities across the United States and Canada. As a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., Alexander Dennis combines global engineering expertise with local manufacturing to deliver high-capacity, efficient, and proven transit solutions for communities throughout North America. Further information is available at alexander-dennis.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to expected future events and financial and operating results of NFI that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Actual results may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including market and general economic conditions (including as a result of tariffs and other trade measures) and economic conditions of and funding availability for customers to purchase buses and to purchase parts or services (including as a result of recent U.S. policy developments); customers may not exercise options to purchase additional buses; the ability of customers to suspend or terminate contracts for convenience; production may be delayed or production rates may be decreased as a result of ongoing and future supply chain disruptions and shortages of parts and components, shipping and freight delays, and disruption to and shortage of labor supply; and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca .

Due to the potential impact of these factors, NFI disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Melissa Schnee

P: 385.910.6861

Melissa_Schnee@newflyer.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Stephen King

P: 204.792.1300

Stephen.King@nfigroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50df0816-4be3-47d3-b4a4-6211301ae2d6