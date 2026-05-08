Regeneron Named to Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index for Global Responsibility Leadership for Seven Consecutive Years

Regeneron also earns spot on Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America Index for six consecutive years

Recognition complements the company’s recent announcement that it will provide its new gene therapy for a form of genetic hearing loss for free in the United States, reinforcing its commitment to patient access

New science-led 2030 responsibility goals reflect Regeneron’s commitment to corporate responsibility, from how it innovates to how it operates, for the good of its business and humanity

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced it has been named to the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index, one of the world’s most recognized benchmarks for corporate sustainability performance. Regeneron is one of only eight biotechnology companies globally included in the index. The company was also named to Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America Index, where it is one of only four U.S.-based biotechnology firms recognized. These distinctions reflect Regeneron’s long-term commitment to embed responsibility into every dimension of its business, from how it discovers groundbreaking medicines to how it operates as a company.

"At Regeneron, responsibility is at the heart of our science and everything we do," said Leonard S. Schleifer, M.D., Ph.D., Board co-Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regeneron. "Being recognized by the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices is gratifying as it reflects our corporate philosophy of Doing Well by Doing Good in action. Our new 2030 responsibility goals build on that foundation and set the course to drive responsible innovation for years to come."

Regeneron’s commitment to corporate responsibility and improving patient access was recently exemplified through the decision to offer its novel gene therapy for a specific form of congenital hearing loss for free in the United States.

Regeneron introduced new 2030 science-led responsibility goals as part of its annual responsibility reporting. The goals, and Regeneron’s broader responsibility approach, are detailed in the company’s 2025 Responsibility Report, which highlights progress against its 2025 goals (meeting or surpassing nearly all of them) and underscores Regeneron’s commitment to sustainable growth as it pushes the boundaries of science to deliver new medicines to patients in need.

Additional Corporate Responsibility Highlights

Regeneron’s most significant philanthropic endeavor is its dedication to cultivate the next generation of scientific leaders, a commitment the company calls STEM-Fueled™. Since 2020, Regeneron has brought more than four million STEM experiences to students through the programs it supports. One longstanding example is the company’s title sponsorships of the two premier high school science competitions — the Regeneron Science Talent Search, which we proudly renewed for a second decade, and the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair. Regeneron has committed $300 million from 2017 to 2036 to support these programs, which have helped launch some of the most successful and prominent scientists, technologists, and entrepreneurs of the past century. Regeneron also invests in broader STEM ecosystems required to develop future scientific talent in Westchester, New York, Nashville, Tennessee, and nationwide through high-quality engagement programs for students and science teachers, helping to strengthen research pathways and educator capacity.

In addition, Together for CHANGE™ is an initiative founded by Regeneron Genetics Center®, Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee, and other biopharmaceutical partners to help address inequities in STEM careers and research. The initiative aims to transform genomics research by genetically sequencing up to a half-million volunteers of African ancestry to improve the development of new diagnostic and therapeutic approaches for a community historically underserved by the healthcare system. It also includes educational opportunities for disadvantaged institutions to expand access to genomics for STEM students, such as establishing a DNA Learning Center at Meharry Medical College and launching fellowships in STEM fields.

The recognition by the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices is part of a broader pattern of third-party validation by leading environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings. Regeneron ranks in the top 10% of its industry across S&P Global, Sustainalytics and ISS ESG. It has also earned a place on Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies for the seventh consecutive year and TIME's list of the World's Most Sustainable Companies for the second consecutive year.

About Regeneron

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous approved treatments and product candidates in development, most of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.

Regeneron pushes the boundaries of scientific discovery and accelerates drug development using our proprietary technologies, such as VelociSuite®, which produces optimized fully human antibodies and new classes of bispecific antibodies. We are shaping the next frontier of medicine with data-powered insights from the Regeneron Genetics Center® and pioneering genetic medicine platforms, enabling us to identify innovative targets and complementary approaches to potentially treat or cure diseases.

For more information, please visit www.Regeneron.com or follow Regeneron on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube or X.

Media:

Tina Parisi Tuttle

Email: tinaparisituttle@regeneron.com

Investors:

Vesna Tosic

Email: vesna.tosic@regeneron.com